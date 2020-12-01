Healthy Sorbet Recipes

Find healthy, delicious sorbet recipes including strawberry, raspberry and lemon sorbet. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Cherry Sorbet

Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Watermelon Sorbet

This incredibly refreshing icy dessert is made without using an ice cream maker.
By Susanne A. Davis

Peach & Honey Sorbet

Though it doesn't have any fat, this sorbet tastes rich and intensely peachy. It is simple to make and will keep for weeks in the freezer.
By Martha Rose Shulman
