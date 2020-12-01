Healthy Sorbet Recipes

Pineapple Nice Cream
All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
Cherry Sorbet
Try this cherry sorbet recipe with a dollop of lightly sweetened whipped cream or some more chopped cherries on top.
Peach & Honey Sorbet
Though it doesn't have any fat, this sorbet tastes rich and intensely peachy. It is simple to make and will keep for weeks in the freezer.