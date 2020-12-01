Healthy Dessert Sauce & Topping Recipes

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole
This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce
In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
Quick Mixed Berry Topping
Frozen mixed berries become an almost instant fruit topping in the microwave. Serve over angel food cake or Greek-style yogurt.
Quick Cherry Sauce
Frozen pitted cherries make this luscious sauce a snap to make. Try substituting frozen raspberries if you prefer.
Apple Puffed Oven Pancake
Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe.
Light Lemon Meringue Pie
Smooth and soothing; a great classic pie right down to the crust, redefined with a generous amount of lemon and fewer egg yolks in the filling.
Blackberry Sauce
Serve this easy blackberry sauce with ice cream, lemon mousse, angel food cake or sliced peaches—the list goes on!
Lemon Meringue Tart for Two
A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
Magic Chocolate Drizzle
Drizzle this homemade Magic Shell chocolate topping over ice cream; it will firm up and create a crunchy shell as it cools.