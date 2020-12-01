Healthy Dessert Sauce & Topping Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dessert sauce and topping recipes including quick cherry sauce, chocolate sauce and creme fraiche. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Meringue-Topped Sweet Potato Casserole

This lightened-up take on the classic Thanksgiving sweet potato casserole is spiked with crushed pineapple and toasted pecans. We top it with an airy, slightly sweet meringue. You can pipe the meringue to make it look fancy or simply spread it neatly with a rubber spatula.
By Jessie Price

Quick Mixed Berry Pancake Sauce

In this healthy, quick pancake sauce recipe, berries--such as strawberries, blueberries and raspberries--are microwaved until hot and thickened. Serve along with maple syrup, or skip the syrup altogether and enjoy the natural sweetness from the berries.
By Stacy Fraser

Quick Mixed Berry Topping

Frozen mixed berries become an almost instant fruit topping in the microwave. Serve over angel food cake or Greek-style yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Cherry Sauce

Frozen pitted cherries make this luscious sauce a snap to make. Try substituting frozen raspberries if you prefer.
By Katie Webster

Apple Puffed Oven Pancake

Apple pie spice is a blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves or ginger. If you don't have any on hand, you can substitute cinnamon and a dash of cloves in the recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Light Lemon Meringue Pie

Smooth and soothing; a great classic pie right down to the crust, redefined with a generous amount of lemon and fewer egg yolks in the filling.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Blackberry Sauce

Serve this easy blackberry sauce with ice cream, lemon mousse, angel food cake or sliced peaches—the list goes on!
By Patsy Jamieson

Lemon Meringue Tart for Two

A mile-high meringue is possible only if the egg white, bowl and beaters are at room temperature.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Magic Chocolate Drizzle

Drizzle this homemade Magic Shell chocolate topping over ice cream; it will firm up and create a crunchy shell as it cools.
By Ivy Manning
