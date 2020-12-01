Healthy Pumpkin Dessert Recipes

9 Desserts That Use an Entire Can of Pumpkin Puree

Celebrate a classic fall flavor with these dessert recipes featuring pumpkin puree. Look for unseasoned pumpkin puree, so you can control the sodium and spices that go in your dessert. These recipes use the entire can of pumpkin, so you're not left with an open can in your fridge. Desserts like Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream and Easy Pumpkin Dump Cake with Streusel Topping are delicious, seasonal and easier to make thanks to the handy shortcut of canned pumpkin puree.