Healthy Pudding, Custard & Flan Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pudding, custard and flan recipes including crème brulee, banana pudding, bread pudding and rice pudding. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Berry Chia Pudding

3
Chia seeds are a good source of healthy omega-3 fatty acids, plus they have fiber, iron and calcium. Here they're mixed with a fruity base and refrigerated until the chia seeds expand to form a thick, creamy texture similar to tapioca. Pudding for breakfast? We're in.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

6
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Peach Custard Pie

4
We use low-fat milk along with nonfat Greek yogurt in the creamy custard for this peach pie. The yogurt gives the custard a smooth texture without using cream or too many egg yolks. A slice is just as delicious served warm from the oven as it is chilled. For an added treat, serve topped with fresh blueberries.
By Jim Romanoff

"Chocomole" Pudding

4
Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.
By Jason Mraz

Low-Sugar Mexican Flan

2
This inverted caramel custard dessert is often found on Mexican dessert menus. This recipe is low in calories and fat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

The Best Vanilla Custard

3
Calling this “the best” custard recipe may seem like a bold statement, but it's true. In this healthy dessert recipe, the rich eggy custard is silky-smooth and infused with loads of vanilla, making it worthy of its name.
By Kathy Gunst

Warm Chocolate Pudding

15
This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Dairy-Free Banana Rice Pudding

3
This rice pudding is dairy-free, but the bananas and rice milk make it so creamy and rich-tasting, no one will know the difference.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Potato Pudding Cake

8
This cake was inspired by the one of the most popular Jamaican desserts, sweet potato pudding. Traditionally, raw shredded sweet potatoes are used, but we found that sweet potatoes sold in the U.S. don't provide the same texture as those in Jamaica. Instead, we mix mashed sweet potato with eggs and flour to get a slightly different, but equally delicious, cheesecake-like result.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Banana Pudding Parfaits

These individual banana puddings contain all of those delicious traditional banana pudding flavors in a healthy little parfait package. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Sweet Potato Bread Pudding with Pecan Praline Sauce

The dessert menu at Brigtsen's restaurant in New Orleans offers "Bread Pudding du Jour," which changes with the seasons. This sweet potato version plays well during the holidays.
By Frank Brigtsen

Rice Pudding

7
Made with nonfat milk, this comforting rice pudding (delicious for breakfast, too) has a lovely creamy consistency because Italian arborio rice is used.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Caramel Cream Cheese Custard (Flan de Queso)
4
Every panaderia (bakery) in Puerto Rico has many flavors of flan, from vanilla to guava. Reduced-fat cream cheese gives this version a rich, comforting texture.
Baked Strawberry Custards
3
Sour cream gives this healthy baked custard recipe richness and tang. It's delicious with in-season strawberries, but feel free to substitute whatever berries you can get your hands on.
Banana Pudding
Healthy Dirt Pudding Cup

Upgrade classic dirt cups by replacing the gummy worm with a strawberry to make it healthier, while achieving the same earthy feel. Creamy chocolate pudding (the "mud") is the ultimate comfort food and this easy homemade version is so much better than any pudding mix or refrigerated prepared pudding! A topping of chocolate wafer crumbs (the "dirt") provides an appealing texture contrast to the silky smooth pudding for a delicious snack or dessert kids and adults alike will love.

All Healthy Pudding, Custard & Flan Recipes

Homemade Pudding

It pays to have a go-to homemade dessert that you can whip up when you need a sweet treat. That way you can be in charge of the ingredients and quality. And chances are very good that your cupboard is already stocked with what you need to make this unsung hero. To fancy it up, add whipped cream, toasted coconut, fresh fruit or nuts. Feeling indecisive? Make two batches—one chocolate and one vanilla—and swirl them together.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Amaranth Pudding with Amaretto Cream

1
Amaranth grains, which are as tiny as poppy seeds, make this comforting, amaretto-spiked pudding creamy and delicious.
By Maria Speck

Rice Pudding with Pistachios

Learn how to make rice pudding with this recipe, which features a pistachio and cinnamon topping.
By Jen Rose Smith

Pinya Flan (Roasted Pineapple Flan)

When the Spanish colonized the Philippines, they established the epic global trade route known as the Manila Galleon, linking Acapulco and Manila. Plants and products shipped from Mexico included the pineapple. It quickly flourished throughout the Philippines and many pineapple-based dishes were created, including this flan, also introduced by the colonizers. Read more about this recipe.
By Yana Gilbuena

Chocolate-Orange Custards

This low-fat chocolate dessert relies on only 3 tablespoons added sugar for the whole recipe. Use a high-quality chocolate for the best flavor.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cherry Chocolate Bread Puddings

Whole grain bread and dried tart cherries make this rich chocolate bread pudding dessert recipe nutritious and hearty.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
