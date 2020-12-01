Healthy Pudding, Custard & Flan Recipes

Homemade Pudding

It pays to have a go-to homemade dessert that you can whip up when you need a sweet treat. That way you can be in charge of the ingredients and quality. And chances are very good that your cupboard is already stocked with what you need to make this unsung hero. To fancy it up, add whipped cream, toasted coconut, fresh fruit or nuts. Feeling indecisive? Make two batches—one chocolate and one vanilla—and swirl them together.