Healthy Popsicle Recipes

Find healthy, delicious popsicle recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Virgin Banana Piña Colada Pops

The tropical flavors of a piña colada make for one delicious ice pop. Be sure to reach for ripe bananas to get the perfect sweetness (without any added sugar!) for this clean-eating-friendly frozen treat.
By Carolyn Casner

Granola & Yogurt Breakfast Popsicles

These fun yogurt pops studded with fresh berries make a great on-the-go breakfast for a busy morning--perfect for kids and adults alike.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake Ice Pops

Cheesecake mix, graham crackers, and strawberries make this truly a cheesecake popsicle.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Lemon Ice Pops

Fresh squeezed lemons blended with sweet berries creates a perfectly refreshing treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Strawberries & Cream Pops

A glossy compote made from strawberries swirled with softened frozen yogurt gives these pops Creamsicle vibes.
By Judy Kim

Chunky Peach Popsicles

Make sure to reserve a portion of the peaches as you puree the mixture so the pops will be packed with icy cold, chunky bits of fruit. For a grown-up twist, try adding 1 to 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh mint, lemon verbena or basil.
By Virginia Willis

Banana Buster Pops

Cool off with frozen bananas and peanut butter drizzled with chocolate.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pineapple-Chipotle Pops

Discover your inner child with these very grown-up ice pops! Pineapple and coconut milk are blended together with a hint of chipotle powder to give just the slightest bit of heat. You need six 4-ounce pop molds or eight 3-ounce paper cups and eight wooden craft sticks.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Fruit & Granola Pops

Adding granola to this fruit pop recipe upgrades it from frozen treat to healthy grab-and-go breakfast. Kefir brings probiotic power, and honey and fruit add a touch of sweetness.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD
