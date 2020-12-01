Healthy No-Bake Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious no-bake dessert recipes including cookies and cheesecake. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Peanut Butter-Oat Energy Balls

10
Sweet, sticky dates act as the glue for these no-bake energy balls. Perfect for hikes or during sports, this healthy snack travels well. For the best flavor and texture, use Medjool dates--the largest and most luscious date variety. Look for them in the produce department or near other dried fruits.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crispy Smashed Balsamic-Parmesan Mushrooms

1
These crispy smashed mushrooms take up the flavors of sweet and tangy balsamic vinegar and savory Parmesan cheese. Making an X in each cap helps them smash evenly.
By Carolyn Casner

Chunky Black Bean Salsa with Corn & Bell Pepper

2
This TikTok-trending, veggie-packed salsa gets inspiration from Texas caviar (aka cowboy caviar), a dish created in 1940 to ring in the New Year by Helen Corbitt, who was a chef at Neiman Marcus. Scoop it up with tortilla chips or try it as a topping for grilled meat or fish, or as a filling for a quick quesadilla. 
By Karen Rankin

Hearty Minestrone

16
This version of the Italian classic soup Minestrone is packed with leeks, potatoes, beans, zucchini, spinach and orzo, making it perfect for a hearty lunch or supper on a cold winter's night. To make a vegetarian version use vegetable rather than chicken broth. Top each bowl with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano for a zesty burst of flavor.
By Kathleen Desmond Stang

Teriyaki Chicken Rice Bowl

2
This sweet-and-salty teriyaki chicken rice bowl is flavored with fresh grated ginger and scallions and packed with colorful veggies and everything else you need for a balanced dinner in one dish.
By Liv Dansky

25-Minute Chicken & Veggie Enchiladas

7
These chicken enchiladas are great for using up any veggies you have lingering in your fridge. Our chicken enchilada recipe calls for zucchini, squash and onion, but you could easily swap in spinach, onions or potatoes.
By Cooking Light

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

12
This easy ravioli recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Pureed Broccoli Soup

26
In this easy recipe, broccoli cooks together with onions, celery, garlic and fresh herbs and is then puréed into a delicious creamy soup. Try this healthy broccoli soup alongside grilled cheese sandwiches or as a starter for a simple dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Chicken, Brussels Sprouts & Mushrooms One-Pot Pasta

38
You'll only have to dirty one pot in this easy pasta recipe that cooks chicken and vegetables right along with the noodles. Plus, by using the exact amount of water you need to cook the pasta, the starch that usually gets drained off with your pasta water stays in the pot, giving you delectably creamy results.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Easy Tuna Cakes with Greens & Lemon Dressing

6
Dried herbs, white beans and canned tuna come together in these easy tuna cakes served over greens. A lemony dressing ties this quick dinner together.
By Julia Levy

Lemon-Garlic Pasta with Salmon

4
Wondering what to do with leftover salmon? This is a delicious and easy way to turn it into another weeknight-friendly, quick dinner. Don't forget to reserve some pasta water—its starch thickens the lemon-garlic pasta sauce and makes it silky-smooth.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Green Veggie Bowl with Chicken & Lemon-Tahini Dressing

6
For this healthy 30-minute dinner, treat your veggies like pasta and cook until al dente, or just done. If you have a little extra time, double or triple the lemon-tahini dressing and use it to quickly dress a salad or as a sauce for steak or shrimp.
By Joy Howard
Inspiration and Ideas

21 Easy Lunch Ideas in 10 Minutes
These easy lunch ideas come together in 10 minutes or less, so you can whip up a quick meal and still have time to spare during your break.
17 Low-Carb, High-Protein Dinners for Fall
With at least 15 grams of protein per serving, these dinners are filling options for chilly nights. And with 15 grams of carbohydrates or less per serving, these recipes can help you follow a low-carb eating pattern while reaping the benefits of a high-protein dish.
12 Low-Carb, High-Protein Casserole Recipes
Veggistrone
28
Two-Ingredient Banana Pancakes
5
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup with Kale
15
Cumin Chicken & Chickpea Stew
31

This quick, protein-rich chicken stew recipe draws flavor inspiration from shawarma with spices like cumin, paprika and pepper. Make a double batch and freeze it for a quick healthy dinner. Serve the stew with couscous and steamed broccoli.

All Healthy No-Bake Dessert Recipes

Kung Pao Chicken with Bell Peppers

1
Here's an easy chicken recipe you'll definitely want to add to your dinner repertoire. A quick marinade tenderizes the chicken and infuses flavor in this stir fry. Adding a little oil to finish the marinade coats the chicken and helps keep it from sticking to the pan.
By Grace Young

Maple-Roasted Chicken Thighs with Sweet Potato Wedges and Brussels Sprouts

9
This easy sheet-pan recipe brings together many fall favorites into a hearty dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers

7
Mounding a classic Philly cheesesteak mixture in a colorful bell pepper and melting cheese on top is an easy way to skip the bread and cut the carbs.
By Carolyn Casner

Blueberry-Banana Overnight Oats

11
Blueberries, sweet banana and creamy coconut milk combine to turn everyday oatmeal into the best vegan overnight oats! Make up to 4 jars at once to keep in the fridge for quick grab-and-go breakfasts throughout the week.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Creamy Spinach Pasta

7
This might be one of the creamiest light pasta dishes you've ever had! The mascarpone cheese adds a richness to the spinach pasta that's unexpected—especially in a healthy pasta recipe.
By Cooking Light

Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Taco Bowls

7
A bold, smoky marinade elevates roasted cauliflower in this meal-prep version of our popular Chipotle-Lime Cauliflower Tacos by Carolyn Malcoun. To cut down on prep time for these healthy taco bowls, look for precut cauliflower in the produce department. You can also save time by using microwaveable quinoa pouches (you'll need one 8-ounce pouch for this recipe) instead of cooking quinoa.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

4
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes; crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside.
By Adam Hickman

Baked Beans with Ground Beef

4
Upgrade baked beans from classic side dish to a meaty main meal by adding lean ground beef. The final result, a hearty casserole, is an easy and fast dinner option.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Curried Butternut Squash Soup

4
Skip the roasting in this butternut squash soup recipe and let your slow cooker do the work instead. Just load up all the ingredients into the crock pot, set it and forget it for an easy, healthy dinner or packable lunches.
By Carolyn Casner

Roasted Butternut Squash Seeds

1
Don't throw away your butternut squash seeds; roast them instead! Roasted butternut squash seeds make a great snack or salad topper. Enjoy them plain or jazzed up with one of the variations below.
By Jasmine Smith

Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger

4
All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor. 
By Grace Young

Roasted Vegetable & Black Bean Tacos

6
These hearty vegan tacos are quick and easy to make, perfect for busy weeknights. They are so tasty no one will miss the meat or dairy.
By Sylvia Fountaine

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

2
This vegan chickpea salad sandwich is lemony, bright and surprisingly delicious. It's got all the flavors of a classic tuna salad sandwich—dill, lemon and a bit of garlic—but with chickpeas instead to add a vegan source of protein and a healthy boost of fiber. Celery brings a nice crunch.
By Anna Theoktisto

Beef & Bean Sloppy Joes

9
This healthy copycat recipe of the comfort food classic trades beans for some of the meat to bump up fiber by 7 grams. We also cut back on the sugar and ketchup in this Sloppy Joe recipe makeover to save you 12 grams of added sugar.
By Liz Mervosh

One-Pan Garlicky Shrimp & Rice

3
This one-pan shrimp and rice recipe makes a great weeknight dinner with easy cleanup. The garlic mellows as it cooks and infuses its flavor into the sweet shrimp and rice in the pan. A squeeze of lemon at the end brightens up the dish.
By Liz Mervosh

Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

22
Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy burger recipe loaded with feta and spinach. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain strained yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Blueberry-Lemon Energy Balls

3
If you're looking for a midday pick-me-up, these irresistible blueberry-lemon balls come together in minutes and make a perfect on-the-go snack. Walnuts add a boost of plant-based protein and help keep you energized, while a bit of maple syrup adds sweetness.
By Wendy Lopez

Herby Fish with Wilted Greens & Mushrooms

4
This healthy fish recipe makes a tasty and easy weeknight meal. Serve with wild rice or roasted potatoes.
By Amy Riolo

Slow-Cooker Braised Beef with Carrots & Turnips

11
The spice blend in this healthy beef stew recipe—cinnamon, allspice and cloves—may conjure images of apple pie, but the combo is a great fit in savory applications too. Serve over creamy polenta or buttered whole-wheat egg noodles.
By Hilary Meyer

Balsamic-Roasted Mushrooms with Parmesan

1
These super-flavorful mushrooms get a hint of sweetness thanks to a splash of balsamic vinegar. Parmesan cheese added at the end lends a savory note. Enjoy them as an accompaniment to steak or on their own as a side dish.
By Carolyn Casner

21 Mediterranean Diet Skillet Dinners for Winter

The Mediterranean diet can be easily followed all year long, and winter is no exception.
By Danielle DeAngelis

Sheet-Pan Roasted Root Vegetables

11
One pan is all you need for a heaping pile of nutritious, tender and colorful roasted root vegetables. Whip up this recipe at the beginning of the week to use in easy, healthy dinners all week long.
By Sylvia Fountaine

A Month of Low-Carb Dinners That Follow the Mediterranean Diet

Ready to take on another month of healthy eating? This list of low-carb Mediterranean diet dinner recipes will help make your planning a little bit easier.
By Danielle DeAngelis

25 One-Pot Mediterranean Diet Dinners in 30 Minutes or Less

The Mediterranean diet is one of the healthiest eating patterns around, and it has never been easier with these one-pot dinners. Packed with staple ingredients of the Mediterranean diet like whole-wheat pasta, eggs, fish and greens, you'll love these dinner recipes that can be made in 30 minutes or less with an easy cleanup later. Recipes like our Summer Skillet Vegetable Egg Scramble and Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry will have you digging in for seconds.
By Danielle DeAngelis
