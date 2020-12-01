Healthy Mousse Recipes

Passion Fruit Mousse

The bright tartness of this passion fruit mousse makes a lovely ending to a rich feast. A garnish of toasted almonds brings crunch, but toasted coconut flakes would be lovely as well. Here the mousse is layered in a large dish, which is easier to bring to potluck gatherings, but you could also make individual portions in ramekins or small dishes. By its nature, this dessert is best made ahead, to give the mousse a chance to really set up and the flavor to develop.