Healthy Mousse Recipes

Find healthy, delicious mousse recipes including chocolate, lemon and raspberry mousse, including gluten-free mousse recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Frozen Pumpkin Mousse Pie

While pumpkin pie deserves respect as a Thanksgiving icon, it's fun to shake up tradition. Surprise your family and friends with a frozen pie this year--it just might become one of their holiday favorites. No need to let them know how easy it is.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Chilled Key Lime Mousse

This refreshing chilled Key lime mousse is a perfect union of cream and foam, tangy lime and soft sweet custard. The method is simple but a little unusual--you make a custard with fresh Key lime juice rather than milk or cream. Key limes, which are about the size of a Ping-Pong ball, are wonderfully fragrant and more acidic than regular limes. They are available all year at well-stocked supermarkets. If you can't find them, by all means use regular limes.
By Lori Longbotham

Passion Fruit Mousse

The bright tartness of this passion fruit mousse makes a lovely ending to a rich feast. A garnish of toasted almonds brings crunch, but toasted coconut flakes would be lovely as well. Here the mousse is layered in a large dish, which is easier to bring to potluck gatherings, but you could also make  individual portions in ramekins or small dishes. By its nature, this dessert is best made ahead, to give the mousse a chance to really set up and the flavor to develop.
By Stacey Ballis
