Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Find healthy, delicious homemade ice cream recipes including vanilla, strawberry and mango ice cream. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Nice Cream

This luscious strawberry nice cream is a wonderful healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar, but is bursting with sweet berry flavor. And it takes just minutes to whip up this easy healthy dessert in a food processor if you freeze the fruit ahead. While you'll get the best flavor from fresh berries, if you don't have them on hand, feel free to use store-bought frozen fruit in this recipe. Serve the nice cream on its own or top it with more fresh berries for a refreshing summer treat.
By Karen Rankin

Pineapple Nice Cream

All-fruit, dairy-free and with no added sugar--these are the hallmarks of nice cream, a healthy alternative to ice cream. This pineapple nice cream has tropical flavors, thanks to a hit of mango and lime. It takes just minutes to make this naturally sweet frozen dessert in the food processor or a blender. Enjoy it alone, or top with fresh fruit and toasted coconut.
By Carolyn Casner

Pumpkin Pie Nice Cream

Can't get enough pumpkin spice and pumpkin? Get those fall flavors you love in this dairy-free and vegan ice cream alternative made with bananas and pumpkin puree. This easy and healthy dessert contains no added sugar, unless you use the optional maple syrup--which is a delicious touch. Add some chopped pecans to make it really special.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Mango Nice Cream

This creamy strawberry-mango nice cream is a delicious healthy ice cream alternative. It's all fruit, dairy-free, vegan and contains no added sugar. And this three-ingredient dessert is super-fast and easy to prep. Serve it as a snack or light dessert on the hottest days of the summer--or any time you want a refreshing treat.
By Carolyn Casner

2-Ingredient Peanut Butter Banana Ice Cream

Whir up frozen bananas into an “ice cream” without the cream! Peanut butter adds a natural swirl of flavor for a sweet and satisfying dessert with no added sugar.
By Carolyn Casner

Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream

Here's a simple recipe for low-fat vanilla ice cream. Our version has all the richness you'll need but about 90 fewer calories than store-bought premium ice cream and a whopping 15 grams less total fat and 10 grams less saturated fat per serving.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Raspberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Mix Greek yogurt with sweet jam and crunchy pistachios and freeze so you can break into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Frozen Yogurt Parfaits

These mini yogurt parfaits are the perfect sweet treat. You can use raspberries, blueberries or strawberries in these bite-size parfaits.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream

This gorgeous homemade ice cream is a showstopper, thanks to bold swirls of blueberry syrup that cut through tart buttermilk-yogurt cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Piña Colada Nice Cream

Get all the tropical flavors you love in a piña colada in this creamy dairy-free dessert. This ice cream alternative gets its sweetness from pineapple and coconut and is just as delicious with or without the optional rum. Either way, it's sure to put you in a beachy state of mind--not bad for a treat that takes just 10 minutes to whip up in your food processor.
By Carolyn Casner

Peppermint-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

This eye-catching frozen peppermint-chocolate bark was inspired by Williams Sonoma's Original Peppermint Bark--our loose interpretation of the treat is frozen and made with Greek yogurt, chocolate and crushed candy canes. For the creamiest bark, be sure to use full-fat yogurt, as fat-free yogurt can get icy when frozen. Serve this healthy dessert when you want all those festive holiday flavors in a lightened-up--and totally delicious--package. Just don't stuff your Christmas stockings with this bark because it melts quickly.
By Adam Hickman
Inspiration and Ideas

17 Recipes Made with an Ice Cream Maker
Indulge in a sweet treat with these homemade ice cream recipes. These recipes call for the use of an ice cream maker, which is definitely worth the investment for those hot summer days. Whether it's a classic flavor like Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream or a fun combination like Blueberry-Swirl Buttermilk Ice Cream or Rhubarb & Honey Ice Cream, these recipes are cool, delicious and can be enjoyed all summer long.
29 Low-Calorie Ice Cream and Frozen Yogurt Recipes
Enjoy one of these refreshing desserts on days when you want something light and sweet.
7 Nice Cream Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Mint Chocolate Chip Nice Cream
Raspberry-Lemon Greek Frozen Yogurt Bark
Peanut Butter-S'mores Greek Yogurt Bark
Orange-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Orange and chocolate combine to create a sweet, fruity frozen treat in this healthy yogurt bark recipe. Sliced almonds add a crunch that kids and adults will love.

All Healthy Homemade Ice Cream Recipes

Mixed-Berry Frozen Yogurt Bark

Blackberries, blueberries and raspberries top a layer of yogurt for a colorful frozen snack or dessert. A sprinkle of granola adds a satisfying crunch that kids and adults will enjoy. We've called for skyr in this recipe, but any strained yogurt will work well.
By Devon O'Brien

Banana-Cereal Frozen Yogurt Bark

A thin layer of yogurt gets topped with bananas and cereal to create the perfect midmorning snack or dessert. You can use any type of cereal you like to create this treat.
By Devon O'Brien

Raspberry-Chocolate Coconut Yogurt Bark

A thin layer of dairy-free coconut yogurt gets studded with raspberry jam and chocolate to create a frozen treat that will please kids and adults.
By Devon O'Brien

Strawberry-Pistachio Greek Yogurt Bark

Strawberries and pistachios top a thin layer of Greek yogurt for a colorful and tasty frozen treat. A sprinkle of chocolate cookie crumbs finishes this satisfying snack or dessert.
By Devon O'Brien

Raspberry Coconut Yogurt Bark

Coconut is used in two ways in this easy frozen snack or dessert: as the yogurt base and as the topping. Additional toppings of raspberry jam and candy-coated chocolates combine for a sweet and colorful treat.
By Devon O'Brien
