Healthy Cupcake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cupcake recipes including chocolate and vanilla cupcakes, and cupcake frosting. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Double Chocolate Cupcakes

This Double Chocolate Cupcake recipe is perfect for the ultimate chocolate lover. Topped with Chocolate Frosting, these diabetic-friendly cupcakes are delicious and impossible to resist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Blueberry-Lemon-Ricotta Cupcakes

These blueberry-lemon cupcakes are so light and delicious, it's hard to eat just one! The blueberries burst in your mouth and the glaze gives an extra boost of sweet-tart lemon flavor. Serve these easy cupcakes at a grown-up birthday party, bridal shower or brunch.
By Jasmine Smith

May Basket Cupcakes

To create captivating May baskets, wrap a wide strip of decorative paper around each cupcake, holding it in place with double-stick tape. Then attach narrow strips of plain paper for the basket handles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Black Forest Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Antioxidant-rich cherries and chocolate chips are folded into creamy frozen yogurt and layered on top of a crunchy cookie crust in your muffin tin for this twist on the classic Black Forest cake.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Glazed Lemon Cupcakes

Pucker up with these lemony cupcakes! These simple cupcakes are easy to pull together. They're tender and wholesome thanks to white whole-wheat flour but plenty decadent thanks to a sweet and tangy glaze on top.
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry Fro-Yo Cupcakes

Fat-free frozen yogurt and fresh strawberries are blended together to make a healthier cupcake with a bonus cookie crunch in this easy 4-ingredient dessert recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Bunny Cupcakes

These adorable bunny cupcakes are oh-so-simple to make. A split marshmallow dusted with colored sparkling sugar makes "ears" that say "rabbit" at a glance.
By Nancy Baggett
