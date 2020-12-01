Healthy Crisp & Crumble Recipes

Find healthy, delicious crisp and crumble recipes including apple, rhubarb and strawberry rhubarb crisps. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Apple Crisp

There's nothing like this old-fashioned apple dessert recipe to top off a good dinner. It's low in calories and can be made even lower if prepared with sugar substitute.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Crumble Topping

This quick crumble topping is convenient to have on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of cherries with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Apple Crisp with Cranberries

Sticking to its food-waste mission, L.A. Kitchen created this dessert to work with almost any fruit you have on hand. We've done it here with pears and apples, but you can use berries or even tropical fruits instead. The addition of dried fruit adds a concentrated hit of flavor you won't get from fresh alone.
By Theresa Farthing

Apple Crumble with Oats

Leaving the skins on the apples provides fiber and vitamins, so this diabetic-friendly dessert is not only good tasting but also good for you.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble

Use whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have on hand to make this old-fashioned crumble. Typical crumble topping has as much as a half cup of butter--ours has just a bit of canola oil and, for richness, chopped almonds, which are full of healthy monounsaturated fats.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Old-Fashioned Fruit Crumble For Two

A fruit crumble is a sure way to satisfy the sweet tooth and add another serving of fruit to your diet. We've used blueberries here, but any fresh or frozen fruit can stand in to meet your family's taste preference. Leave small berries whole, but peel, pit and chop larger fruits, such as peaches or plums.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Crumble

This easy, comforting pear crumble is sure to please. Serve it as is or with low-fat ice cream.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Old-Fashioned Apple-Nut Crisp

Apples and nuts are a classic--and healthful--combination, especially when you cut back on the saturated fat that typically tops this sweet treat. Our version is just as delicious, and allows the flavor of the hazelnuts to shine through. A dollop of Vanilla Cream or scoop of vanilla frozen yogurt finishes this homey dessert beautifully.
By Victoria Abbott Riccardi

Apple-Crisp-Stuffed Baked Apples

This apple dessert marries the best parts of apple crisp with a baked apple to make an adorable and tasty sweet treat. Cooking an apple crisp inside an apple is a wonderful treat in summer with a scoop of ice cream, or in fall after an apple-picking trip.
By Carolyn Casner

Nectarine Blueberry Crisp

In this tasty, easy-to-prepare dessert, nectarines and blueberries are sweetened with brown sugar and topped with a crunchy pistachio-oat topping.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spiralized Apple Crisp

Use a spiralizer to skip the peeling and slicing in this easy apple crisp recipe. Plus the noodly texture of this gluten-free fruit dessert is a fun adaptation of traditional versions.
By Breana Killeen

Inspiration and Ideas

Gluten-Free Apple Crisp

Give America's favorite dessert a gluten-free upgrade with a sweet and crispy oat crumble. This easy apple crisp comes together quickly, making it ideal for a last-minute potluck option.
Peach-Raspberry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of late-summer peaches with this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
Walnut Berry-Cherry Crisp

Rhubarb-Raspberry Crumble

Peach, Rhubarb & Ginger Crisp

Cranberry-Apple Crisp

Caramel Apple Crisp

This Caramel Apple Crisp is so decadent it might be worth the carb indulgence. For a holiday recipe, the low-carb, diabetic-friendly apple crisp is perfect for any family member!

All Healthy Crisp & Crumble Recipes

Rhubarb Crisp

Nothing says spring like rhubarb. Quick-to-prepare, single-serving fruit crisps like this one are an easy way to get dessert on the table anytime. When buying or picking rhubarb, select stalks that are firm and red--avoid ones that are soft and waggly. And if you slice it very thinly, there's no need to peel off any outer strings.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pear Cheddar Crisp

In this 35-minute recipe, sweet pears and savory Cheddar cheese are topped with a buttery brown sugar- and cinnamon-oat topping. Whether you serve it for breakfast, a snack, or dessert, we know it will be a hit with your family.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Raspberry-Oatmeal Wedges

Whole-wheat flour and oats add a nutty flavor to the dense, slightly-sweet crust of these dessert treats, which pairs well with the luscious raspberry filling.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple-Cranberry Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate the arrival of fall with this apple-cranberry crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Stovetop Peach-Blackberry Crisp with Crunchy Oatmeal-Coconut Topping

This dessert is an explosion of taste and color--peaches and blackberries are topped with crunchy oatmeal, pecans and coconut, and served with smooth and refreshing vanilla ice cream.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Toasted Oat & Apple Crumble

Toasting the oats brings out a rich nutty flavor in this apple crumble.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Peach-Cinnamon Graham Crumble

Graham crackers make an easy crunchy topping for this campfire skillet treat.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rhubarb & Strawberry Crumble

Serve this quick and easy strawberry-rhubarb crumble warm, topped with a scoop of nonfat frozen yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Apricot-Raspberry Polenta Crisp

Skip extra-virgin olive oil and reach for a bottle labeled simply olive oil when baking this healthy fruit-crisp recipe--its milder flavor is better for baked goods.
By Yossy Arefi

Peach-Blueberry Crisp

Highlight summer fruit in this not-too-sweet dessert that's done in under an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pears Baked in Marsala with Crumbled Amaretti

Baked pears are a luscious dessert, particularly when they're baked with Marsala and Italian amaretti cookies.
By Melanie Barnard

Pear-Rhubarb Crisp

The topping for this low-sugar dessert is made with whole grain cereals. It's easy to prepare and a good source of fiber.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Berry-Rhubarb Chocolate Crumble

Who doesn't love a strawberry-rhubarb sweet treat in the spring? This one adds raspberries into the mix, and has a scrumptiously sweet topping made with crushed chocolate biscotti.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Apple, Pear & Dried Cranberry Crisp

Apples, pears and dried cranberries fill this holiday crisp. It has all the fruit flavor and sweet streusel topping that you get in a pie, but without the need to fuss with a crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skillet Strawberry-Rhubarb Crisp

Fresh strawberries and rhubarb meld together under a crisp oat crumble in this gluten-free dessert recipe made in just one skillet. If you're not gluten-sensitive, regular rolled oats will work too. Top with a dollop of whipped cream for an extra-special treat.
By Breana Killeen

Slow-Cooker Apple Crisp

Let your Crock-Pot do the work for this easy slow-cooker apple crisp. It tastes just like a classic apple crisp, with the apple combination adding a sweet and tart balance in each bite. It's sure to become a new fall favorite.
By Pam Lolley

Plum Crisp

A fruit crisp offers the luscious flavor of a fresh fruit pie without the fuss of making a crust. Celebrate late summer with plums in this rich-tasting crisp. The nut-studded topping works great with other fruit combinations too.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pear-Cherry Crisp with Pine Nut Topper

This fruit-based dessert crisp is high in fiber, thanks to the crunchy topper made with whole-wheat flour, oats and pine nuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
