Healthy Coffee Dessert Recipes

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, and rich, and it's made with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour. Plus, it only dirties one bowl! It's not quite as easy as boxed cake mix, but our simple 3-step recipe gives you an entirely homemade cake in about an hour.
Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake
When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
Pumpkin Spice Latte Cookies
Indulge your PSL obsession with these pumpkin spice cookies. Instant espresso powder gives these soft, cakey cookies a subtle yet recognizable coffee flavor. Spread with cream cheese frosting (with more pumpkin pie spice flavors) and sprinkle with cinnamon to finish. And, go ahead, drink a pumpkin spice latte while you eat them for the full PSL experience. After all, it's only fall for so long (though we'd eat these cookies year-round). To make these cookies kid-friendly, simply omit the espresso powder.
EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake
This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.
Air-Fryer Mini Dark Chocolate Cake
Making a cake in the air fryer is easier than you might think! In under an hour, you'll have a delicious, moist chocolate cake ready for dessert. Top with fresh berries or confectioners' sugar.
Mocha Coffee Cake
A sweet topping of cocoa powder and cinnamon is baked right into this delicious mocha coffee cake.
Flourless Chocolate Cake with Orange
Arielle Nir Mamiye, culinary director for the Jewish Food Society, confirmed that this cake follows guidelines for Passover and she suggested ohnuts.com as a great spot to find kosher ingredients. For a nondairy topping, try our recipe for Coconut Whipped Cream.
One-Bowl Irish Stout Cake
This Irish stout cake can't get any easier: everything is mixed in one bowl, poured into the cake pan and is in the oven in 15 minutes flat. Lining the cake pan with parchment paper makes removing the cake easy and helps with cleanup. After this rich chocolate cake has cooled, enjoy it with the espresso- and Irish whiskey-laced whipped cream topping.
Chocolate-Cherry Dump Cake
Brewed coffee enhances the rich, fudgy chocolate flavor in this easy dump cake, while cherries add a hint of tartness. Serve with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Marble Spice Bundt Cake
Unleash your artsy side when marbling the light and dark batters together. The latter is fragrant with loads of cinnamon, allspice, cloves and nutmeg and gets its color from molasses and espresso powder.
Spent Coffee Grounds Ice Cream
Grounds from your morning cup of joe can be repurposed both in and out of the kitchen. Here, we use spent coffee grounds to make a creamy, smooth ice cream.
Coffee Star Cookies
Spelt flour's earthy flavor is a good companion to the warm spices and molasses in these cheerful cookies. Play around with the glaze and decorations to vary the look of the batch.