Healthy Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Find healthy, delicious chocolate recipes including chocolate dipped strawberries, chocolate mousse and low-carb chocolate recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mug Brownie

You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
By Carolyn Casner

Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark

Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana-Bran Muffins

By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
By Patsy Jamieson

Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

All that’s required to make fresh-from-the-oven cookies is five ingredients, a single bowl and 35 minutes. “These cookies are a staple in our house,” says Top Chef ’s Season 14 champ Brooke Williamson. “The almond butter they call for is loaded with healthy fats and adds protein. My son Hudson is a big fan of them too!” If you use roasted almond butter, your cookies will have a darker hue.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
By Ivy Odom

One-Bowl Chocolate Cake

This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies

EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake

This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
By Karen Rankin

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.
By Bruce Weinstein & Mark Scarbrough

Chocolate Soufflés

Soufflés are easier to make than anyone thinks and you can do everything--except bake them--up to three days in advance. These chocolate soufflés are impossibly light, but wildly flavorful. The batter contains a small amount of rice flour, which is more delicate than wheat flour and won't dull the chocolate flavor. Guests should be ready so that you can serve the soufflés directly from the oven.
By Alice Medrich

EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake

This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Brownie Cookies

Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

"Chocomole" Pudding

Creamy avocados make this dairy-free and vegan chocolate dessert recipe super-rich. Serve as a not-so-sweet dessert or with strawberries for dipping.

All Healthy Chocolate Dessert Recipes

No-Bake Vegan Date Brownies

Sweetened with dates, these whole-grain bars provide energy and protein, thanks to nut butter. With just 5 ingredients you probably already have in your pantry, you can make these delicious, chewy brownies with no added sugar. Whip up a batch as a healthy dessert or for grab-and-go energy bars for a healthy snack.
By Carolyn Casner

Flourless Chocolate Cookies

These flourless cookies get their volume from whipped egg whites (like a meringue) instead of grains, making them gluten-free and melt-in-your-mouth delicious. A chocolate chip in each bite adds to the rich chocolate flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Double Chocolate-Banana Bread Pudding

In this healthy chocolate bread pudding recipe, whole-wheat bread, ripe bananas, chocolate and toasted peanuts come together for a heavenly dessert. To make individual bread puddings instead of one large pan, divide the batter among 12 small oiled individual baking dishes (about 8 ounces each). Cover with foil. Bake for 30 minutes, uncover, sprinkle with peanuts and bake for 20 to 25 minutes more.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Prosecco Strawberries

Turn strawberries into a bite-size cocktail in this easy, festive recipe. Just soak the fruit in prosecco or your favorite wine overnight before dipping in chocolate for a classic treat with a boozy upgrade everyone will love.
By Carolyn Casner

Warm Chocolate Pudding

This warm pudding has a marvelous deep chocolaty flavor, but it's low in fat and super-quick to make. Don't skimp on the quality of cocoa with this one--treat yourself to the good stuff.
By Kathy Farrell-Kingsley

Chocolate Nut Bark

Use your favorite combination of nuts to make this quick and easy chocolate nut bark.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate & Nut Butter Bites

Sweet satisfaction in seconds.
By Mariana Velasquez

Creamy Chocolate Gelato

This ultra-chocolaty, dairy-free Sicilian-style gelato--made without eggs or cream--is relatively lean but still creamy-smooth and flavorful. The coconut milk used for the base gives it a silky, rich mouthfeel and a subtle coconut flavor.
By Alice Medrich

Oatmeal-Coconut Cookies with Cranberries & White Chocolate

Our classic oatmeal cookie recipe gets a flavor twist with coconut, white chocolate chips (which have a more delicate flavor than milk or dark chocolate) and tart dried cranberries. The result is a chewy, sweet treat that's sure to leave you coming back for more.
By Carolyn Casner

Healthy Oatmeal-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Here's your new cookie jar staple. This recipe for classic oatmeal chocolate chip cookies gets a healthy boost with whole-wheat flour and uses less sugar and butter than traditional recipes. Don't hesitate to make a double batch--they're so satisfying they'll be gone fast.
By Carolyn Casner

Chocolate-Beet Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

These healthy chocolate cupcakes get a soft, moist texture from their not-so-secret ingredient: beets. The beets act as a natural red food dye, plus they bump up the fiber. Use red beets to give the cream cheese frosting a vibrant pink hue.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate-Fudge Pudding Cake

When you have a craving for a comforting dessert, try this pudding cake, which forms its own rich-tasting sauce as it bakes. The coffee flavor is subtle, but it adds complex depth to the cake's flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Coconut-Dark Chocolate Truffles

Coconut macaroons meet dark chocolate truffles in these little treats. Inside the snap of the dark chocolate shell lies the tender coconut-cocoa filling: a mix of naturally sweet dates, cocoa and coconut flour. Coconut flour is a healthy way to add decadent coconut flavor to this coconut-dark chocolate truffle recipe and other baked goods. It packs a whopping 5 grams of fiber per 2 tablespoons (with only 2 grams of total and saturated fat). Look for coconut flour near other gluten-free flours.
By Katie Webster

Chocolate Avocado Shake

This rich, healthy chocolate shake recipe is dairy-free and gets its creaminess from avocado instead of ice cream. If you aren't avoiding dairy, you can use regular low-fat milk and any type of semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips in place of the nondairy chocolate chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Souffle

Soufflés may look like a restaurant-only dessert, but they are actually easy to make. Whip them up right after dinner and enjoy while they're still warm from the oven.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Double Chocolate Cupcakes

This Double Chocolate Cupcake recipe is perfect for the ultimate chocolate lover. Topped with Chocolate Frosting, these diabetic-friendly cupcakes are delicious and impossible to resist.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Frozen Chocolate-Banana Bites

Dark chocolate is drizzled on chunks of banana then frozen to make this sweet snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Chocolate Decadence

Inspired by the old-school, ultra-rich, mousselike chocolate cake that usually called for a whole pound of chocolate, half a dozen eggs and lots of butter, this enlightened rendition has deep bittersweet chocolate flavor and dense melt-in-your-mouth texture. No one will guess it's healthier. The secret is excellent natural cocoa powder and good-quality bittersweet chocolate, preferably with 70% cacao. Although the cake can be eaten once it's completely cool, it comes out of the pan much easier and even tastes better if it has been chilled at least overnight.
By Alice Medrich

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown butter chocolate chip cookies take regular chocolate chip cookies to a whole new level. The browned butter add nuttiness to each cookie, while a sprinkle of sea salt takes these easy treats over the top.
By Sarah Epperson Loveless

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookies

Almond butter and coconut oil replace dairy butter and eggs in these vegan treats, giving them the crisp but chewy texture that we all love. On its own, chocolate is a vegan ingredient but dairy products are often introduced during processing. Some chocolate chips may not be labeled vegan, but if they do not contain dairy products, such as whey, casein, milk, milk fat and milk solids, they are vegan. Check labels carefully.
By Carolyn Casner

Banana-Cocoa Soy Smoothie

With plenty of protein from both tofu and soymilk, this banana-split-inspired breakfast smoothie will keep you satisfied until lunchtime.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chocolate Peanut Butter

Turn your food processor into a nut-butter-making machine with this easy recipe for homemade chocolate peanut butter. Try it on toast, spread on a banana or for a treat right off the spoon.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick & Easy Double Chocolate Brownies

Two kinds of chocolate make these diabetic-friendly, health-minded brownies hard to resist. Enjoy them for a snack or dessert.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Red Wine Chocolate Lava Cakes

These perfectly portioned molten cupcakes combine two of your favorite things--red wine and chocolate. When cut open, this easy yet decadent dessert oozes with a gooey chocolate center that pairs perfectly with the wine-and-chocolate ganache drizzled on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
