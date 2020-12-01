Healthy Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Mug Brownie
You might want to keep a copy of this recipe in the pantry beside the cocoa for those moments when you crave a chocolaty treat. Cook this fudgy brownie in a mug in the microwave and it's ready in less than a minute!
Strawberry-Chocolate Greek Yogurt Bark
Lightly sweetened Greek yogurt gets studded with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips then frozen so you can break it into chunks just like chocolate bark (but healthier!). This colorful snack or healthy dessert is perfect for kids and adults alike. Use full-fat yogurt to ensure the creamiest bark possible.
Banana-Bran Muffins
By the end of the week, any bananas left in the fruit bowl are past their prime--just right for these moist bran muffins. Add a handful of dark chocolate chips to entice children to enjoy a fiber-rich treat.
Almond Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
All that’s required to make fresh-from-the-oven cookies is five ingredients, a single bowl and 35 minutes. “These cookies are a staple in our house,” says Top Chef ’s Season 14 champ Brooke Williamson. “The almond butter they call for is loaded with healthy fats and adds protein. My son Hudson is a big fan of them too!” If you use roasted almond butter, your cookies will have a darker hue.
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies
Kids and adults alike will love this easy peanut butter chocolate chip cookie recipe, which--unlike most cookie recipes--doesn't call for flour. These gluten-free peanut butter chocolate chip cookies are soft and chewy and, with only five simple ingredients, they can easily be whipped up by young chefs and enjoyed as an after-school treat. They're also perfect for a holiday party or for a cookie swap.
One-Bowl Chocolate Cake
This easy-to-make chocolate cake is dark, moist, rich--and only dirties one bowl! Not quite as easy as boxed cake mixes, but those often contain trans fats. Our simple “from scratch” recipe gives you a home-baked cake with healthful canola oil and whole-wheat flour.
Bev's Chocolate Chip Cookies
EatingWell reader Beverley Sharpe of Santa Barbara, California, contributed this healthy chocolate chip cookie recipe. She gave chocolate chip cookies a healthy update by cutting back on sugar and incorporating whole grains. To increase protein, Sharpe replaces the rolled oats with 1 cup almond meal.
Vegan Flourless Chocolate Cake
This deeply dark chocolate vegan cake is not just for vegans. This fudge-like cake is also gluten-free, perfect for Valentine's Day and can even be made kosher to enjoy for Passover by making your own confectioners' sugar. The fresh berries on the side are a nice addition to the rich chocolate.
Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
This makeover recipe was one of the favorites chosen for our 30th anniversary issue. Tahini gives this cookie a subtle sesame flavor.
Chocolate Soufflés
Soufflés are easier to make than anyone thinks and you can do everything--except bake them--up to three days in advance. These chocolate soufflés are impossibly light, but wildly flavorful. The batter contains a small amount of rice flour, which is more delicate than wheat flour and won't dull the chocolate flavor. Guests should be ready so that you can serve the soufflés directly from the oven.
EatingWell's Died-and-Went-to-Heaven Chocolate Cake
This foolproof cake is one of our most popular recipes. Dutch-process cocoa is preferred here for its deep chocolate flavor.
Brownie Cookies
Cocoa powder and brown sugar make this easy drop cookie recipe taste like rich brownies.