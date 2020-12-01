Healthy Chocolate Dessert Recipes

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Desserts That Prove It's The Best Flavor Combination Ever

Chocolate and peanut butter is a flavor combination that we love. And what's not to love? Nutty and chocolatey, sweet and salty—there's a reason chocolate and peanut butter taste so good together. And they have health benefits to boot. Peanut butter is rich in heart-healthy fats and protein. Chocolate can help keep your heart healthy. But, really you should dig in because they're so good together. Enjoy these recipes for truffles, cookies, cake and more.