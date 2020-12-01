Healthy Cheesecake Recipes

Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two
Single-serving pumpkin cheesecakes are the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal for two (or any other meal, given that they take just 15 minutes of active prep time!). You can make them a day or two ahead of time and keep them tucked away in the fridge in their sturdy ramekins until you're ready to enjoy them.
Mini No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes
Make these healthy no-bake pumpkin cheesecakes for your next party or gathering. These mini cheesecakes can be made ahead of time and are already portioned out, so they're easy to serve. Look for graham cracker crumbs in the baking aisle of major supermarkets, or make your own by pulsing graham crackers in a food processor until fine.
Cranberry Cheesecake Bars
A great dessert option for your next holiday party, these sweet cheesecake bars have an oat crust and a cranberry-orange sauce that's swirled on top and baked right in.
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season.
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake
This peach cobbler cheesecake marries a classic cheesecake with the crisp cinnamon-flavored topping and fresh fruit flavor of a peach cobbler. Additional fresh ripe peaches and syrupy warmed preserves make the perfect garnish for this amazing dessert!
Mini New York Cheesecakes
These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes
This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
Lemon Cheesecake Bites
These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
This orange-scented carrot cake cheesecake has a wonderfully moist and flavorful carrot cake shell which holds the creamy cheesecake portion. The swirl effect of dollops of cheesecake batter is a fun and festive way to round out this rich dessert.
Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"
Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake
This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
Lavender Cheesecake
Baking homemade graham crackers with a touch of brown sugar and honey makes this cheesecake recipe an extra-special dessert.