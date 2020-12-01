Healthy Cheesecake Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cheesecake recipes including blueberry, lemon, pumpkin and strawberry cheesecake. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Pumpkin Cheesecake for Two

Single-serving pumpkin cheesecakes are the perfect way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal for two (or any other meal, given that they take just 15 minutes of active prep time!). You can make them a day or two ahead of time and keep them tucked away in the fridge in their sturdy ramekins until you're ready to enjoy them.
By Hilary Meyer

Mini No-Bake Pumpkin Cheesecakes

Make these healthy no-bake pumpkin cheesecakes for your next party or gathering. These mini cheesecakes can be made ahead of time and are already portioned out, so they're easy to serve. Look for graham cracker crumbs in the baking aisle of major supermarkets, or make your own by pulsing graham crackers in a food processor until fine.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Cranberry Cheesecake Bars

A great dessert option for your next holiday party, these sweet cheesecake bars have an oat crust and a cranberry-orange sauce that's swirled on top and baked right in.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

Pumpkin swirl cheesecake is a delicious dessert that everyone will love, especially during the holiday season.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Peach Cobbler Cheesecake

This peach cobbler cheesecake marries a classic cheesecake with the crisp cinnamon-flavored topping and fresh fruit flavor of a peach cobbler. Additional fresh ripe peaches and syrupy warmed preserves make the perfect garnish for this amazing dessert!
By Melissa Gray

Mini New York Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes aren't just adorable--baked in a muffin tin, they're quicker to make than traditional cheesecake and perfectly portioned.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mini Blueberry-Lemon Cheesecakes

This muffin-tin mini cheesecake recipe is an adorable, healthy dessert that's the perfect cute size. If making 2 dozen seems like overkill, the recipe can easily be cut in half. If you avoid gluten, use gluten-free graham crackers to make the crust.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lemon Cheesecake Bites

These creamy and lemony cheesecake bites are diabetic-friendly and guilt free!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Carrot Cake Cheesecake

This orange-scented carrot cake cheesecake has a wonderfully moist and flavorful carrot cake shell which holds the creamy cheesecake portion. The swirl effect of dollops of cheesecake batter is a fun and festive way to round out this rich dessert.
By Karen Rankin

Quick Strawberry "Cheesecake"

Get cheesecake flavor without having to bake with this healthy dessert recipe. To make it gluten-free, look for gluten-free graham crackers.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

No-Bake Cherry Cheesecake

This no-bake cherry cheesecake is an easy summertime treat. This no-bake cheesecake recipe has omega-3-rich walnuts in the graham cracker crust and uses nonfat Greek yogurt and reduced-fat cream cheese in the filling to keep saturated fat in check. If you want a bright red topping, use sour cherries. Sweet cherries give it a more purple hue. To make gluten-free no-bake cherry cheesecake, use gluten-free graham crackers.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Lavender Cheesecake

Baking homemade graham crackers with a touch of brown sugar and honey makes this cheesecake recipe an extra-special dessert.
By Kristina Dula
16 Cheesecake Recipes to Help You Bring in Spring
With flavors of citrus, florals and other seasonal fruits, these cheesecakes are perfect for the spring weather.
Vegan Cheesecake
This luscious vegan cheesecake nixes the dairy in favor of a filling made with coconut cream, tofu and cashews or macadamia nuts instead of the traditional eggs and cream. Coconut oil and nuts make for a rich-tasting and crunchy crust, so nobody will miss the butter.
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes
No-Bake Berry Cheesecake Bars
No-Bake Mason Jar Strawberry Cheesecakes

These no-bake portable cheesecakes are rich and creamy and swirled with fresh strawberries and honey for sweetness--perfect for a picnic or a backyard barbecue! We've used some Greek yogurt to lighten up this healthy dessert.

Cranberry-Lemon Cheesecake Bars

These festive cheesecake bars are the perfect balance of sweet and tangy. Cranberries add a pop of color and tang. To make your own graham cracker crumbs, process cracker sheets in a food processor until fine.
By Carolyn Casner

Eggnog Cheesecake

This eggnog cheesecake is sure to impress at any holiday gathering. WIth a silky, creamy texture, the eggnog and nutmeg flavors shine. To make your own graham cracker crumbs, process crackers in a food processor until fine.
By Pooja Makhijani

Air-Fryer Mini Cheesecakes

These mini cheesecakes are healthy and easy to make in the air fryer—no water bath necessary! Serve with your favorite toppings, like fresh fruit or cookie crumbles, or keep them plain for a simple sweet treat. If you prefer, you can substitute the graham cracker crumb crust with finely crushed shortbread cookies, gingersnaps or chocolate sandwich cookies.
By Colleen Weeden
