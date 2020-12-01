Healthy Dry Rub Recipes

Turkish Spice Mix
Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
Air-Fryer Salmon with Horseradish Rub
A crust of fresh horseradish, parsley and capers turns delicately crispy on this air-fried salmon. It's an impressive dinner that's also super simple to make. If you can't find fresh horseradish, use a high-quality prepared product. Be sure to drain and squeeze it to remove as much moisture as possible.
Sauteed Pork Chops with Apples
The Sugar and Spice Rub makes extra. So another time, use it to season pork tenderloin or lean burgers before broiling or grilling.
Crazy Herb Spice Mix
Spatchcocked Chicken with Sweet & Spicy BBQ Rub
In this whole grilled chicken recipe, the backbone is removed and the chicken is flattened then grilled under the weight of 2 bricks--which enables it to cook quickly and evenly. The homemade rub recipe makes enough to prepare 2 pounds of boneless chicken or 4 pounds of bone-in chicken, but you can easily double or triple the recipe and store the extra in an airtight container for up to 3 months so you can have it on hand throughout the grilling season.
Spanish Rub
Two kinds of paprika, cilantro and lemon give Spanish flair to pork chops, tenderloin or shrimp.
Garlic Lover's Rub
In this wet rub, we let the aromatic champion take center stage--a sure winner for the garlic lover in all of us. This rub is so versatile, we think it's great with virtually any meat or vegetable. Use on: Extra-firm tofu, shrimp, scallops, salmon, mahi-mahi, chicken, duck, pork, beef, lamb.
Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub
In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
Lemon-Pepper Steak
Flank steak has fewer calories than other cuts of beef and loads of protein. In this recipe, it's seasoned with a simple--yet flavorful--dry rub of oregano, lemon peel and black pepper. Serve it with your favorite grilled or roasted veggies.
Carolina Barbecued Pork
A sweet & spicy dry rub adds amazing flavor to pork roast in this barbecued pork recipe. Don't skimp on the basting sauce during the last hour of grilling--it's loaded with tart vinegar, fresh herbs, and zesty crushed red pepper and adds a delightful zing to each bite of the pork.