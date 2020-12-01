Healthy Marinade Recipes

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
Balsamic Marinade
Sweet-tart balsamic vinegar spiked with garlic and Italian seasoning makes a fast and flavorful marinade for just about anything you're inspired to grill for dinner.
Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs
Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
Honey-Garlic Dressing
This versatile dressing pairs well with bitter greens, cucumbers and even with shrimp when used as a quick marinade before sautéing or grilling.
Teriyaki Marinade
Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken or pork chops.
Creamy Shallot Dressing
Tangy and luscious, this creamy vinaigrette has an ideal balance of sweet and savory from honey tempered by buttermilk and Dijon. Use it to marinate chicken or fish, slather your greens with it, or use it as a dip for veggies.
Maple-Bourbon Chicken with Grilled Sweet Potatoes
The sweetness in this Maple-Bourbon Chicken recipe is from the real maple syrup and grilled sweet potatoes. Bacon is also included!
Rosemary-Red Wine Marinade
Richer tasting meats like chicken thighs, beef and lamb work best in this red wine marinade.
Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks
This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
Wood Ear Mushroom Salad
The mild flavor of deliciously soft (but still surprisingly crunchy) wood ear mushrooms is a perfect canvas for the vinegary marinade in this healthy salad. This recipe uses dried wood ears, so make sure you soak them overnight the day before.
Citrus Tilapia with Fruit Salsa
Mild tilapia filets are marinated in an orange-cayenne pepper mixture in this sweet and spicy fish recipe. And because spice is nice--chopped jalapeños are added to the fruit salsa to kick it up the heat just a bit more. Serve over brown rice to round out the meal.