Healthy Marinade Recipes

Find healthy, delicious marinade recipes including steak, chicken and pork marinades. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Balsamic-Dijon Chicken

4
Experiment with various flavored mustards to add a different spin to this simple marinade recipe. It's low in fat and carbs because it's oil- and sugar-free.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Balsamic Marinade

1
Sweet-tart balsamic vinegar spiked with garlic and Italian seasoning makes a fast and flavorful marinade for just about anything you're inspired to grill for dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Grilled Vegetable Kebabs

Tender vegetables soak up this tangy marinade and turn delicately smoky and tender on a hot grill. These kebabs make a wonderful side dish with grilled meats or fish.
By Carolyn Casner

Honey-Garlic Dressing

This versatile dressing pairs well with bitter greens, cucumbers and even with shrimp when used as a quick marinade before sautéing or grilling.
By Carolyn Casner

Teriyaki Marinade

4
Soy sauce, mirin, brown sugar, garlic and ginger combine in this teriyaki-inspired marinade for grilled chicken or pork chops.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Shallot Dressing

Tangy and luscious, this creamy vinaigrette has an ideal balance of sweet and savory from honey tempered by buttermilk and Dijon. Use it to marinate chicken or fish, slather your greens with it, or use it as a dip for veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Maple-Bourbon Chicken with Grilled Sweet Potatoes

1
The sweetness in this Maple-Bourbon Chicken recipe is from the real maple syrup and grilled sweet potatoes. Bacon is also included!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Rosemary-Red Wine Marinade

1
Richer tasting meats like chicken thighs, beef and lamb work best in this red wine marinade.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Plank-Grilled Tuna Steaks

This Asian-inspired grilled tuna recipe is bursting with zesty ginger-lime flavor. Place any leftover ginger, unpeeled, in a freezer bag. It freezes well, and you can peel and grate it as needed from its frozen state.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad

The mild flavor of deliciously soft (but still surprisingly crunchy) wood ear mushrooms is a perfect canvas for the vinegary marinade in this healthy salad. This recipe uses dried wood ears, so make sure you soak them overnight the day before.
By Vivian Ku

Citrus Tilapia with Fruit Salsa

Mild tilapia filets are marinated in an orange-cayenne pepper mixture in this sweet and spicy fish recipe. And because spice is nice--chopped jalapeños are added to the fruit salsa to kick it up the heat just a bit more. Serve over brown rice to round out the meal.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

31 Vinaigrettes That Make Great Marinades
You could even double the recipe for a side salad dressing that perfectly complements your main dish.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com