Healthy Gravy Recipes

Slow-Cooker Turkey Thighs with Herb Gravy
Those who love tender, moist dark meat will love these slow-cooker turkey thighs. If turkey thighs aren't available, ask your butcher to cut up a whole turkey and give you the bone-in thighs. Feel free to substitute an equal weight of chicken thighs for the turkey thighs, if desired. This pairs well with a simple side of steamed green beans.
Cider Gravy
Make this low-fat gravy in the roasting pan while the turkey rests. Apple cider adds rich fall flavor. Turkey stock adds great flavor to the gravy, but you can use chicken broth instead with good results.
Turkey Stock & Gravy
We tend to think of gravy as a last-minute holiday hassle, whisking like mad over a hot stove right before dinner is served. But there's absolutely no reason not to make it ahead of time using turkey parts.
Chicken-Fried Steak & Gravy
Can you really make a chicken-fried steak that isn't loaded with saturated fat and salt? Absolutely. We skip the deep frying, but with rich country gravy as consolation, you won't miss it. Our pan-fried, crispy cube steak has less than one-third of the fat and about 80 percent less sodium.
Rosemary Turkey Roast with Vegetables
This rosemary seasoned turkey breast is prepared in the slow cooker. Drizzled with a homemade gravy and served alongside carrots, new potatoes and onion--it's a good reminder that turkey's not just for holidays!
Roasted Chicken with Pan Gravy
In this easy roast chicken recipe, vegetables cook underneath and soak up the juices from the roasting bird. The delicious vegetables are then used to make easy, healthy gravy. Using cornstarch instead of flour is a foolproof way to make sure your gravy stays lump-free.
Vegan Gravy
This vegan gravy is flavor-packed. Poultry seasoning and onion powder build the base of the flavor, while soy sauce adds a rich umami taste. You can make it ahead and have it on hand to enjoy with mashed potatoes or roasted vegetables or with other vegan or vegetarian dishes.