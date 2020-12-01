Healthy Side Dish Recipes For Two

Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt
Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.
Easy Whole-Wheat Couscous
Feel free to double this recipe to suit your needs. To add more flavor, swap reduced-sodium broth in for the water.
Oven Sweet Potato Fries
Making oven fries out of sweet potatoes brings out their inherent sweetness.
Garden Fresh Quinoa
Quinoa is a whole grain and contains all nine essential amino acids, making it a complete protein. With its high fiber and antioxidant content it's easy to see why everyone is talking about quinoa these days! Try it with garden vegetables in this delicious, quick-and-easy dish.
Oven-Baked Curly Fries
These oven fries crisp up without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Plus they're a bit easier and faster to make than traditional hand-cut fries thanks to the quick work of the spiralizer. Just watch the thickness: cut too thin, the fries will burn easily.
Vinegary Coleslaw
Forget mayonnaise-laden coleslaw. The bright, clean flavors in this version go well with everything from tacos to barbecue.
Sauteed Spinach with Toasted Sesame Oil
A delicious and quick spinach saute is a nice addition to any meal.
Creamed Spinach
EatingWell's updated version of creamed spinach has a low-in-fat cream sauce that's rich with Parmesan cheese and nutmeg.
Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges
Boiling the sweet potatoes ahead of time speeds up the grilling process, meaning this crispy and delicious side dish will be on the table in under 30 minutes!
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon & Onions for Two
Hearty Brussels sprouts pair nicely with salty bacon and onions in this quick Thanksgiving side dish for two. A sweet balsamic glaze makes a nice complement drizzled over the top, but it's not necessary to enjoy this classic combo. For a twist on this recipe, try swapping pancetta for the bacon. If you want to have leftovers, this recipe is easily doubled.