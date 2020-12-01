Quick & Easy Healthy Recipes

24 Fast & Easy Dinners When You’re Too Tired to Cook

Sometimes, you’re just too tired to cook dinner, and we can relate to that. But takeout isn’t always an option, so we’ve pulled together these fast and easy dinners to make life a little simpler. These dinners take just 20 minutes to make and have three steps or less, so it’ll barely feel like cooking (and you can always leave the dishes to tomorrow). Recipes like Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta and Beefless Vegan Tacos are delicious and a great option for those lazy nights.