LIVE

Quick & Easy Healthy Recipes

Find quick and easy recipe ideas for dinner, appetizers, side dishes and dessert. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

How to Meal-Prep a Week's Worth of 3-Ingredient Breakfasts in Just 15 Minutes

One of the best parts of waking up might just be having a really satisfying breakfast waiting for you. With less than a handful of ingredients you can prep a week's worth of delicious options in no time.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Chicken Cutlets with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce

Rating: 4.91 stars
24
Though a chicken cutlet may be a chicken breast cut in half, this recipe shows how to make chicken cutlets with double the deliciousness. A jar of sun-dried tomatoes does double duty for this healthy dinner recipe. The flavorful oil they're packed in is used to sauté the chicken, and the tomatoes go into the cream sauce.
By Carolyn Malcoun

20-Minute Chicken Cutlets with Creamy Pesto Sauce

Rating: 5 stars
5
Serve these quick chicken cutlets with creamy pesto sauce over your favorite pasta or zucchini noodles. This easy dinner recipe is sure to become a new family favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta

Rating: 4.5 stars
8
If you've ever wanted to make a meal out of warm spinach and artichoke dip, this creamy pasta is for you. And here's what's almost as good as the flavor of this comforting dish: the fact that this healthy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare.
By Carolyn Casner

One-Pot Garlicky Shrimp & Spinach

Rating: 4.43 stars
5
Shrimp, spinach and garlic brown and cook quickly for a simple one-pot weeknight dinner. A fast pan sauce gets life from zesty lemon juice, warm crushed red pepper and herby parsley. Serve with a slice of whole-wheat baguette to swipe up every last drop of sauce.
By Carolyn Casner

Veggie & Hummus Sandwich

Rating: 4.91 stars
11
This mile-high vegetable and hummus sandwich makes the perfect heart-healthy vegetarian lunch to go. Mix it up with different flavors of hummus and different types of vegetables depending on your mood.
By Katie Webster

White Bean & Veggie Salad

Rating: 4.8 stars
5
This meatless main-dish salad combines creamy, satisfying white beans and avocado. Try mixing it up with different seasonal vegetables.
By Katie Webster

Flat-Belly Salad

Rating: 4.75 stars
3
This salad is a helpful tool for weight loss because it provides a good balance of fiber, protein and healthy fats from loads of veggies and beans, all tossed in a tangy apple-cider vinaigrette. To meal-prep these for lunch throughout the week, pack the dressing and the salad separately and make sure your veggies are thoroughly dried before packing them together.
By Hilary Meyer

American Goulash

Rating: 4.7 stars
7
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake

This peach dump cake serves up a fluffy, tender vanilla cake that's studded with juicy, sweet peaches. This peach cake is so simple it's sure to become a favorite summertime dessert. Using a box of organic cake mix makes the recipe prep even easier.
By Ivy Odom

Baked Lemon-Pepper Chicken

Rating: 3.4 stars
4
Looking for a quick, easy dinner? This baked lemon-pepper chicken recipe is it. Chicken breasts are cooked in a skillet, then finished in the oven with lemon slices that soften and become part of the sauce, with a touch of maple syrup and butter to carry the flavor. It's so simple and delicious, you'll be making this healthy dinner again and again.
By Julia Levy

Panko- & Parmesan-Crusted Baked Scallops

Rating: 5 stars
5
These easy baked scallops have a delightful balance of crunchy, golden-brown topping and tender, sweet scallops. They feel decadent like scallops should, thanks to the tasty lemon-butter sauce. Look for uniform scallops; if they're particularly large, you might need to bake them for more than 10 minutes.
By Karen Rankin
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

25 Easy Lunch Recipes to Make at Home in 20 Minutes or Less

25 Easy Lunch Recipes to Make at Home in 20 Minutes or Less
These lunches come together in 20 minutes or less and will keep you energized for the rest of the day.
24 Fast & Easy Dinners When You’re Too Tired to Cook

24 Fast & Easy Dinners When You’re Too Tired to Cook
These dinners take just 20 minutes to make and have three steps or less, so it’ll barely feel like cooking (and you can always leave the dishes to tomorrow).
Salmon-Stuffed Avocados

Salmon-Stuffed Avocados
Rating: Unrated
4
Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry

Vegan Coconut Chickpea Curry
Rating: Unrated
10
Quick Turkey Meat Sauce

Quick Turkey Meat Sauce
Rating: Unrated
3
Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes

Easy Spicy Salmon Cakes

Vegan Superfood Buddha Bowls

Rating: 4.75 stars
3

This nutrient-packed vegan Buddha bowl recipe comes together in 15 minutes with the help of a few convenience-food shortcuts like prewashed baby kale, microwavable quinoa and precooked beets. Pack these ahead to keep on hand for easy meal-prep lunches or dinners on busy nights.

All Quick & Easy Healthy Recipes

20 Cheap Healthy Dinner Ideas You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Healthy Dump Dinner Recipes to Save Your Weeknights

Load-and-go recipes are the solution to all your weeknight dinner woes. Just add the ingredients to these easy, healthy recipes to a pot, sheet pan, slow-cooker or Instant Pot and they cook away on their own so you can multitask and still have a good-for-you homemade meal for your family.

20-Minute Healthy Dinners to Help You Lose Belly Fat

You can eat foods that help reduce belly fat and still get dinner on the table in 20 minutes or less. Instead of focusing on restriction, these meals focus on healthy foods to add to your diet.

25 400-Calorie Dinners in 15 Minutes

These dinner recipes are full of nutritious vegetables and protein to keep you satisfied even when you are short on time.

20 Healthy Meals You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Think you don't have enough time to make a healthy dinner? These easy recipes are ready in 20 minutes—less time than it takes to order and drive to get takeout. So send those excuses right out the door and get cooking with one of these 20-minute dinner recipes.

26 Healthy Dinners You Can Make in 15 Minutes

These 15-minute recipes are your ultimate weeknight dinner solution.

24 Fast & Easy Dinners When You’re Too Tired to Cook

Sometimes, you’re just too tired to cook dinner, and we can relate to that. But takeout isn’t always an option, so we’ve pulled together these fast and easy dinners to make life a little simpler. These dinners take just 20 minutes to make and have three steps or less, so it’ll barely feel like cooking (and you can always leave the dishes to tomorrow). Recipes like Spinach & Artichoke Dip Pasta and Beefless Vegan Tacos are delicious and a great option for those lazy nights.

11 Rotisserie Chicken Recipes to Get Dinner on the Table ASAP

When don’t have a dinner plan or feel like cooking an elaborate meal, a rotisserie chicken will become your new best friend.

15 Cheap Healthy Dinner Ideas You Can Make in 15 Minutes

Need a quick, healthy, budget-friendly meal idea to get on the table fast? We have pulled together 15 of our favorite recipes for when you need to save time and money.

20 Easy Low-Carb Dinners You Can Make in 20 Minutes

Salmon & Asparagus with Lemon-Garlic Butter Sauce

Rating: 3.33 stars
2
Looking for a recipe to help you eat more heart-healthy fish and veggies? Add this salmon and asparagus dinner to your rotation. Not only is it healthy and delicious, this sheet-pan dinner is also easy to make and a breeze to clean up.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Breakfast Sandwiches

Rating: 5 stars
2
This veggie-packed breakfast sandwich delivers a healthy serving of protein plus fresh vegetables on low-carbohydrate sandwich bread.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Greek Turkey Burgers with Spinach, Feta & Tzatziki

Rating: 5 stars
12
Creamy tzatziki and crisp sliced cucumber add a refreshing twist to this easy Greek-inspired burger recipe loaded with feta, spinach and Mediterranean spices. No tzatziki? No problem! Make your own at home by combining plain Greek yogurt with a squeeze of lemon, dill and finely chopped cucumber.
By Hilary Meyer

Easy Pea & Spinach Carbonara

Rating: 3.67 stars
5
Fresh pasta cooks up faster than dried, making it a must-have for fast weeknight dinners like this luscious yet healthy meal. Eggs are the base of the creamy sauce. They don't get fully cooked, so use pasteurized-in-the-shell eggs if you prefer.
By Adam Hickman

Lemony Linguine with Spring Vegetables

Rating: 3.67 stars
3
Instead of cooking pasta in a huge pot of water, here we use just 3 1/2 cups for this one-pot pasta recipe. When the pasta is al dente, most of the water has evaporated and the bit that's left is thickened with the starch that cooks off the pasta. With just a few add-ins like lemon and Parmesan cheese you have a delicious silky sauce. Want to use up your veggie stash in the freezer? Swap in 8 ounces frozen spinach for fresh.
By Carolyn Malcoun

30 Easy Pantry Dinners to Make When You're Trying to Save Money

Keep your taste buds happy while giving your wallet a break with these easy-to-make dinners that won't break the bank. Take advantage of healthy staples in your pantry to make delicious meals like fried rice, quesadillas, chili and more. These easy meals are perfect for weeknight dinners.

Skillet Lemon Chicken with Spinach

Rating: 4.57 stars
6
This simple, ultra-quick chicken dinner--packed with spinach and peppers--is delicious on its own or served over brown rice or your favorite pasta.
By Carolyn Casner

20 Dinners for Healthy Aging in 20 Minutes

Get a filling and delicious meal on the table with these dinners that support healthy aging.

One-Pot Lemon-Broccoli Pasta with Parmesan

Rating: 4.67 stars
2
This hearty pasta dish with bright, fresh flavor is ideal for busy weeknights. The Parmesan adds welcome saltiness and notes of umami and you get added texture from the slight crunch of broccoli and whole-wheat noodles. Add some shredded rotisserie chicken, grilled shrimp or crispy chickpeas to punch up the protein.
By Carolyn Casner

21 Easy Appetizers So Delicious You’ll Want to Eat Them for Dinner

Try something new and enjoy a spread of these easy appetizers for dinner.

Chicken Parmesan & Quinoa Stuffed Peppers

Rating: 5 stars
1
Chicken Parm gets a fun low-carb and gluten-free twist with these cheesy stuffed peppers with chicken and quinoa. Serve with a salad for a healthy dinner that's easy to prep too.
By Robin Bashinsky

Air-Fryer Salmon Cakes

Rating: 4 stars
2
These air-fried salmon patties are reminiscent of classic salmon croquettes, crispy on the outside and pillowy tender on the inside. Look for canned or jarred salmon that has less than 50 milligrams of sodium per serving, and don't be afraid of varieties that have bones. They're easy to remove.
By Adam Hickman

Classic Sesame Noodles with Chicken

Rating: 4.25 stars
3
Classic sesame noodles become a healthy meal with lean chicken and tons of veggies in this quick recipe for Asian noodles. Be sure to rinse the spaghetti until it's cold, then give it a good shake in the colander until it's well drained. Are you a spiralizing pro? Swap 5 cups of raw zucchini, carrot or other veggie “noodles” for the cooked pasta.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pesto Ravioli with Spinach & Tomatoes

Rating: 5 stars
4
Looking for a new way to turn a bag of frozen cheese ravioli into a satisfying and healthy dinner? This easy pasta recipe calls for just five ingredients but is loaded with fresh flavors. By using grape tomatoes, prewashed spinach and prepared pesto, we eliminate all prep work, making this 15-minute Caprese-inspired ravioli the ideal weeknight meal.
By Carolyn A. Hodges, R.D.
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com