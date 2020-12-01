Healthy Phyllo Dough Recipes

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches
We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets
The flavors and textures in these baked eggs are inspired by spanakopita, the pie with Greek origins that encases spinach, onion, feta and eggs in crispy phyllo. These are muffin-size instead of pie-size, so there's no need for slicing and portioning when you're on the go in the morning.
Mini Berry Cream Pies
Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
Creamy Chicken Potpie
An irresistible crisp (but easy) phyllo crust tops these homey individual chicken potpies. Make a double batch and freeze extras to have on hand anytime. Serve with a butterhead lettuce salad with red onion and white-wine vinaigrette.
Classic Greek Spanakopita
This savory Greek "pie" has a creamy spinach and feta cheese filling layered between sheets of crispy phyllo dough. While phyllo dough seems intimidating, it's very easy to work with when you get the hang of it! This recipe would make a welcome addition to any party or potluck.
Spinach, Apple & Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing & Cheese Crisps
Swap out store-bought for this tangy homemade buttermilk and poppy seed dressing to take this healthy salad recipe to the next level. For an even more impressive meal, make your own crunchy cheese crisps in a snap, using phyllo dough, for a delicious accompaniment to this dinner salad. Make extra dressing to keep on hand for other salads throughout the week.
Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)
Crisp phyllo layered with herb-flecked spinach and salty bits of feta yields a hearty and satisfying vegetarian main course. Hartwort grows wild in Greece and is often cooked with other greens in dishes like spanakopita, the classic savory spinach pie that's become popular well outside Greece's borders.
Key Lime Phyllo Tarts
Key limes grow mainly in Florida and are yellowish green in color rather than deep green like Persian limes.
Mini Vegan Chocolate Tarts
These mini chocolate tarts make for the perfect afternoon baking project. Here, we use the microwave to melt chocolate and coconut milk into a simple ganache filling. Top it off with a ripe raspberry or switch up fruit for variety.
Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek
These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
Plum Ruffle Pie
To save time, this plum pie uses store-bought phyllo dough to create the crust. The phyllo ruffles give an airy look to the pie while also adding delicious flake and crunch. A light dusting of confectioners' sugar finishes the show-stopping dessert.
Baklava
Baklava is a delicious, flaky dessert that is well worth the time to make. This recipe makes a big batch, but the two-bite pieces freeze like a dream.