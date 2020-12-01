Healthy Phyllo Dough Recipes

Find healthy, delicious phyllo dough recipes. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mini Brie & Apple Quiches

We love the way Brie and apples taste together in these mini quiches. Mini phyllo cups make it swift and simple to create an elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Muffin-Tin Spanakopita Omelets

The flavors and textures in these baked eggs are inspired by spanakopita, the pie with Greek origins that encases spinach, onion, feta and eggs in crispy phyllo. These are muffin-size instead of pie-size, so there's no need for slicing and portioning when you're on the go in the morning.
By Carolyn Casner

Mini Berry Cream Pies

Try this Mini Berry Cream Pies recipe the next time you want to whip up a quick healthy dessert. For this red-white-and-blue dessert, frozen mini phyllo cups work the best. Keep them nestled in their tray for easy transport to a picnic or potluck.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Creamy Chicken Potpie

An irresistible crisp (but easy) phyllo crust tops these homey individual chicken potpies. Make a double batch and freeze extras to have on hand anytime. Serve with a butterhead lettuce salad with red onion and white-wine vinaigrette.
By David Bonom

Classic Greek Spanakopita

This savory Greek "pie" has a creamy spinach and feta cheese filling layered between sheets of crispy phyllo dough. While phyllo dough seems intimidating, it's very easy to work with when you get the hang of it! This recipe would make a welcome addition to any party or potluck.
By Lisa Cassell-Arms

Spinach, Apple & Chicken Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing & Cheese Crisps

Swap out store-bought for this tangy homemade buttermilk and poppy seed dressing to take this healthy salad recipe to the next level. For an even more impressive meal, make your own crunchy cheese crisps in a snap, using phyllo dough, for a delicious accompaniment to this dinner salad. Make extra dressing to keep on hand for other salads throughout the week.
By Julia Levy

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

Crisp phyllo layered with herb-flecked spinach and salty bits of feta yields a hearty and satisfying vegetarian main course. Hartwort grows wild in Greece and is often cooked with other greens in dishes like spanakopita, the classic savory spinach pie that's become popular well outside Greece's borders.
By Anna Dimitriadou

Key Lime Phyllo Tarts

Key limes grow mainly in Florida and are yellowish green in color rather than deep green like Persian limes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mini Vegan Chocolate Tarts

These mini chocolate tarts make for the perfect afternoon baking project. Here, we use the microwave to melt chocolate and coconut milk into a simple ganache filling. Top it off with a ripe raspberry or switch up fruit for variety. 
By Joy Howard

Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek

These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
By Semsa Denizsel

Plum Ruffle Pie

To save time, this plum pie uses store-bought phyllo dough to create the crust. The phyllo ruffles give an airy look to the pie while also adding delicious flake and crunch. A light dusting of confectioners' sugar finishes the show-stopping dessert.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baklava

Baklava is a delicious, flaky dessert that is well worth the time to make. This recipe makes a big batch, but the two-bite pieces freeze like a dream.
By Mohamad Alnouri
Sweet Potato, Tofu & Pea Phyllo Dough Samosas
The dipping sauce calls for tamarind concentrate, which can vary in thickness. If the brand you choose is quite dense, thin the sauce with a bit of water to make it dunkable.
Rustic Mushroom Tart
Don't let phyllo dough's fussy reputation put you off: our method of brushing olive oil and sprinkling breadcrumbs between the layers makes this tart actually quite simple to assemble, and helps keep it healthy. It can be served as a main course or cut into smaller pieces and enjoyed as an appetizer.
