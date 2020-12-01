Recipes Made with Healthy Oils

Crispy Oven-Baked Fries

Classic french fries get their crispy exterior and pillowy soft interior thanks to a dunk or two in hot oil. The trick for achieving the same craveable results minus the deep fryer is to boil cut-up potatoes in salted, acidulated water prior to putting them into the oven. Yes, it’s an extra step, but it’s worth it. The salt helps extract excess moisture from the potatoes while the vinegar strengthens the exterior and helps the fries hold their shape. The result? Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.