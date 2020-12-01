Healthy Lamb Recipes

Find healthy, delicious lamb recipes including lamb chops, shanks, stew and rack of lamb. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

12
This brothy stew is boldly flavored with a blend of characteristic Middle Eastern spices and finished with fresh spinach and fiber-rich chickpeas. Economical lamb shoulder tenderizes beautifully when leisurely cooked in a slow cooker. If you can't find boneless shoulder stew meat, do not substitute more-expensive lamb leg--it tends to dry out during slow cooking. Instead, purchase lamb shoulder chops and debone them. Serve over bulgur and accompany with a salad.
By Patsy Jamieson

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce

6
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turkish Chickpea & Lamb Soup

2
This recipe was inspired by a hearty lamb and chickpea soup from Turkey. Finishing it with a dollop of pistachio-mint pesto adds another layer of flavor.
By Patsy Jamieson

Irish Lamb Stew

7
This hearty recipe for Irish lamb stew is full of potatoes, leeks and carrots. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together—in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy.
By Bruce Weinstein &amp; Mark Scarbrough

Braised Lamb Shanks & Eggplant

4
This slow-cooked lamb and eggplant stew melts in your mouth. Sumac, a lemony-flavored spice, gives the dish a fruity, tangy aroma. Look for it in Mediterranean markets or spice shops. Serve the stew over mashed root vegetables, bulgur or brown rice.
By Sheilah Kaufman

Greek-Inspired Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

5
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo

Here, a little of the lemon-garlic vinaigrette used to season the orzo also gets stirred into yogurt for a flavorful and creamy topping.
By Adam Dolge

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

2
The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.
By Robb Walsh

Red Wine-Braised Lamb Shanks

A red-wine gravy finishes these braised lamb shanks for a tender, rich main dish that is sure to impress.
By Eric Adjepong

Kefta

Kefta, seasoned ground meat, is one of Morocco's most popular street foods. Traditionally, kefta is washed down with a glass of sweet mint tea. It's delicious served with ratatouille.
By Kitty Morse

Lamb & Rice

The sauce in this recipe is a heavenly mixture of tomatoes, spices, herbs and mustard. It provides amazing flavor to the lamb as they spend up to 12 hours together in the slow cooker.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Gyros

This quick and easy weeknight take on the classic gyro features seasoned lamb patties paired with fresh veggies and a creamy dill sauce. And the best part? It takes only 25 minutes start to finish.
By Julia Levy
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub
In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub.
Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights.
13 Healthy Shepherd's Pie Recipes to Warm You Up
Lamb & Beef Balti
2
Grilled Liver Kebabs (Jigar)
Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)
7

Hearty with chunks of beef or lamb, plenty of vegetables and a bit of pasta, this Moroccan soup gets its rich, golden-orange color from turmeric.

All Healthy Lamb Recipes

Grilled Lamb Chops with Thyme

Sometimes simple is best. These grilled lamb chops are a standout on their own, seasoned with just fresh thyme and a bit of crushed red pepper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Moroccan Lamb Tagine

1
A tagine is a Moroccan stew that is named after the earthenware dish it is cooked in. We use a slow cooker in this version of Moroccan lamb stew, which features lamb, sweet potatoes, dates and olives.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Grilled Leg of Lamb with Mint-Garlic Rub

In this elegant lamb recipe perfect for entertaining, boneless leg of lamb gets a mint and garlic rub. The butterflied lamb cooks in record time and the varying thickness means some slices will be more done than others, so there's something for everyone. The recipe calls for a cut that's large enough to serve about 16 people and still have enough leftovers to make an awesome sandwich or pasta.
By Danielle Centoni

Lamb Tibs

The aromatic Ethiopian spice blend berbere seasons this saucy lamb dish. Look for one that features fenugreek, allspice, red pepper, coriander and cinnamon, with other spices, at well-stocked grocery stores.

Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

These traditional Lebanese lamb-and-rice stuffed grape leaves are fragrant with mint, marjoram, cinnamon, cumin and allspice. Serve with lemon wedges and plain yogurt for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Indian Lamb & Butternut Squash Stew

We call for lamb shoulder because it's tougher than other cuts and holds up well throughout the long cook time. If you can't find shoulder, use boneless leg of lamb in this slow-cooker butternut squash stew.
By Cooking Light

Lamb Meatballs with Feta & Mushrooms

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy lamb meatball recipe. We like to serve these meatballs with warm pita, cucumbers, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce or hummus.

Lamb & Chickpea Chili for Two

3
This spicy chili for two has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce

This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Potato Stew

Inspired by traditional Irish lamb stew, which is made with shoulder or neck cuts of lamb, this version is made with leg of lamb. Choose a bone-in cut to make the rich, flavorful broth for this healthy lamb stew. Requiring just a handful of ingredients and 35 minutes of active time, this lamb stew isn't just tasty—it's also easy!
By Robb Walsh

Leg of Lamb with Blood Orange, Garlic & Ras el Hanout

This fragrant leg of lamb is seasoned with blood orange juice, garlic, cumin, ras el hanout and grains of paradise. Read more about this recipe.
By Jessica B. Harris

Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek

These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
By Semsa Denizsel

Slow-Cooked Lamb with Lemons & Pomegranate

A long braise in the oven yields fork-tender results for a tough cut of lamb. Cinnamon, oregano, garlic and lemon infuse the lamb shoulder with Mediterranean aromas, while a final scattering of pomegranate arils provides a burst of color and crunch.
By Jen Rose Smith

Broiled Lamb Chops with Charred Blood Oranges

In the south of France, lamb is often grilled on a bed of fresh rosemary and anointed with citrus juice. This lamb chop recipe takes inspiration from that tradition with a wet rub made with lots of garlic plus rosemary and blood orange. Besides being a beautiful garnish, the charred blood oranges are served to squeeze over the lamb for a final flourish of citrus flavor.
By Judith Fertig

Lamb Curry with Winter Squash

Serve this flavorful and filling lamb curry with a steamed grain like brown rice, millet or whole-wheat couscous for soaking up the sauce.
By Liana Krissoff
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com