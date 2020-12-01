Healthy Fruit Recipes

21 Holiday Recipes That Use Fresh Cranberries

Celebrate the holiday season with these delicious recipes that use fresh cranberries. Cranberries are super versatile and can be used in a sweet or savory fashion. Whether you use them in a drink or in a dessert, cranberries add a tart flavor to any dish. Recipes like Cranberry Crumble Bars and Cranberry-Rosemary Stuffed Pork Loin are healthy, seasonal and will put you in the holiday spirit.