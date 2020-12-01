Healthy Bison Recipes

Indonesian Beef Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce
Popular throughout Southeast Asia and Indonesia, satay is strips of skewered, grilled meat eaten with a fragrant dipping sauce. Here we serve seasoned marinated steak with a spicy peanut sauce for dipping. A simple cucumber salad is a cooling counterpoint to the beef satay.
Spicy Meatloaf with Collards
Plenty of dark leafy greens deliver the moisture needed to balance lean ground pork and beef in this spicy meatloaf recipe. Serve any leftovers with extra ketchup as meatloaf sandwiches.
Pimiento-Cheese-Stuffed Bison Burgers
These Juicy Lucy-style burgers are stuffed with pimiento cheese for an ooey-gooey cheesy center. To add to the Southern vibes, we top them with crispy pan-fried green tomatoes.