Healthy Beef Recipes

Find healthy, delicious beef recipes including ground beef, roast beef, stews and beef brisket. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Cheesy Meatball Casserole

4
This cheesy meatball casserole is a family favorite, with basil adding flavor to the meatballs and grated onion adding moisture. Melted mozzarella cheese tames the spice, but feel free to cut back or eliminate the crushed red pepper if you prefer a milder dish.
By Liv Dansky

American Goulash

29
American goulash, also known as old-fashioned goulash, is the perfect economical family meal. The pasta cooks right in the sauce, so this satisfying dish can cook in just one pot.
By Carolyn Casner

Cheesy Ground Beef & Cauliflower Casserole

24
Ground beef and cauliflower combine to create a hearty weeknight casserole that both kids and adults will love. Serve with tortilla chips and sour cream.
By Carolyn Casner

Ground Beef & Potatoes Skillet

18
In this healthy ground beef and potatoes recipe, ground beef and potatoes are paired with colorful veggies, including kale, tomato and peppers. Everything is cooked in one skillet, which allows for layers of flavor to build quickly while also cutting back on the number of dishes.
By John Somerall

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

22
Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing.
By Karen Rankin

Ground Beef & Pasta Skillet

16
Add extra vegetables to your day with this easy one-skillet pasta recipe. Finely chop mushrooms to resemble the texture of ground beef and stir them into a classic meat sauce for a healthy twist on a dinnertime favorite.
By Carolyn Casner

Beef & Potato Stew

2
This beef and potato stew is slow-cooked to perfection, with a richly flavored sauce and tender bites of beef and vegetables. You can make this comforting stew ahead of time to serve to guests or to have on hand to reheat as an easy weeknight dinner.
By Julia Levy

Slow-Cooker Balsamic Short Ribs

14
Now here's a beef short ribs recipe you can serve to company—even on a holiday.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Cheesy Ground Beef & Broccoli Casserole

1
This cheesy ground beef and broccoli casserole is comfort food the whole family can get behind. It's assembled and baked all in one skillet and finished in 30 minutes, making it the perfect weeknight meal.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Skillet Lasagna

2
This skillet lasagna takes the hard work of layering the noodles, filling and cheese out of the picture and turns lasagna into a super-easy weeknight meal.
By Laura Kanya

Slow-Cooker Beef Stroganoff

3
This comforting dish combines tender beef and mushrooms in a creamy sauce, and is served over hot noodles.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cheesy Beef Enchilada Casserole

4
This veggie-packed beef enchilada casserole is mild, so put out hot sauce and chopped jalapeños if you're feeding heat-seekers. The quick and easy dinner recipe makes extra cheese sauce—save it to make One-Pot Mac & Cheese with Cauliflower & Brussels Sprouts later in the week (see Associated Recipes) or serve it with steamed vegetables, such as broccoli, for an easy side dish.
By Katie Webster
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

20 Easy Sunday Dinners That Start with Ground Beef
Have a pack of ground beef in your fridge and you need to find a way to use it? Try one of these yummy and easy dinner recipes this Sunday.
15 High-Fiber Dinners That Start with Ground Beef
Use that pack of lean ground beef in the fridge to make a filling dinner with one of these delicious recipes.
24 Diabetes-Friendly Ground Beef Dinners
Philly Cheesesteak Stuffed Peppers
7
Spaghetti Squash Casserole
9
Baked Beans with Ground Beef
4
Beef Stir-Fry with Baby Bok Choy & Ginger
4

All the ingredients for this easy beef stir-fry recipe are cooked in one wok (or skillet), so not only is the meal-prep fast for this healthy dinner, cleanup is quick too. Look for Lee Kum Kee Premium oyster-flavored sauce in the Asian-foods aisle of your grocery store. It has the most concentrated oyster flavor. 

All Healthy Beef Recipes

Garlic-Butter Steak Bites

1
These protein-boosting garlic-butter steak bites are great to pull together for a party or gathering. Serve these tasty bites skewered with toothpicks alongside skewered veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Garlic Green Beans with Crispy Ground Beef

2
This green bean and ground beef stir-fry is seasoned with fragrant white pepper, sesame oil, ginger and garlic. Serve over rice or rice noodles.
By Adam Dolge

Basic Meatloaf

6
While meatloaf purists focus on the meat, we like to look at meatloaf as a way to pack extra veggies and whole grains into a meal, as we do in this healthy, classic meatloaf recipe.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Classic Diner Meat Loaf

4
Here's a traditional recipe for a family favorite. Buy the leanest ground beef you can find for this home-style meat loaf.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Skillet Chili Mac

4
Poblanos add a kick of heat to this chili mac recipe. If that's not your thing, swap in green bell peppers to tone down the heat in this easy pasta dish, which mashes up mac and cheese and chili into a seriously satisfying skillet dinner.
By Stacy Fraser

Cauliflower Rice-Stuffed Peppers

11
Slash the calories and carbs of traditional stuffed peppers by swapping white rice for cauliflower "rice." The riced cauliflower is hearty and won't turn to mush during baking. Use an assortment of red, yellow, orange and green peppers to make an appealing presentation.
By Carolyn Casner

Italian-Style Beef & Pork Meatballs

1
This foolproof meatball recipe makes enough to stash away for another day. They're great to have on hand for easy dinners (see 3 ways to use them, below), but also make good impromptu appetizers.
By Hilary Meyer

Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

14
This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Old-Fashioned Meatloaf

1
Mushrooms, garlic and oats sneak some extra nutrients into this hearty and easy meatloaf. Serve with sweet potatoes and your favorite green vegetables for a super-satisfying comfort food dinner.
By

Philly Cheese Steak Sloppy Joes

6
Two of our favorite comfort-food sandwiches join forces in these family-friendly dinner sandwiches. We found that softer buns make this easier to eat, and it's all the better when wrapped takeout-style in a sheet of foil.
By Katie Webster

Tater Tot Casserole with Beef, Corn & Zucchini

6
Casseroles can be for summer too! We packed this one with peak-season vegetables—corn, zucchini and tomatoes—then topped it with crispy tater tots and gooey melted cheese, making it a dinner winner.
By Hilary Meyer

Stuffed Pepper Soup

1
Inspired by stuffed peppers, this soup is ready faster and with fewer dishes too! Have fun with the toppings—we top it with onion, Cheddar cheese and tortilla chips here, but salsa, sour cream and corn would also make stellar additions
By Adam Dolge

Instant-Pot Roast Beef

2
This classic Instant Pot roast beef features carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich and flavorful sauce that can be served over rice or whole-wheat egg noodles. If the roast is loose after trimming, tie it together with kitchen string so it holds its shape while it cooks.
By Adam Dolge

Beef Pad Thai

4
We've bulked up the serving size of beef pad thai by adding in lots of healthy veggies like matchstick carrots, snap peas and scallions. Look for whole-grain brown-rice pad thai noodles to add an additional 3 grams fiber to each serving.
By Katie Webster

Mom's Chili

4
This healthy basic beef chili recipe is well worth doubling so you can throw a batch in the freezer. Serve topped with diced red onion, sliced scallions, shredded cheese and your favorite hot sauce.
By Robb Walsh

Slow-Cooker Beef-Barley Soup with Red Wine & Pesto

2
Hearty, thick, rich--this is just how a winter soup should be. The meat and carrots become tender yet retain their texture, and the kale offers freshness. Garnish each serving of this slow-cooker beef and barley soup with additional pesto and fresh basil and oregano sprigs, if desired.
By Cooking Light

One-Pot Beef Stroganoff

2
This one-pot beef stroganoff recipe cuts down on dishes, but not on flavor!
By Julia Levy

Grilled Flank Steak with Tomato Salad

7
Cutting the steak immediately after cooking breaks all the rules on meat cookery, but in this recipe we do it intentionally in order to capture the juices and incorporate them into the dressing. Serve this grilled flank steak recipe with crusty bread to soak up the deliciousness.
By Adam Hickman

One-Skillet Pastitsio

5
Pastitsio is a classic Greek baked pasta dish made with ground beef and bechamel. Our version has all the flavors and the comforting feel of the classic, but is made in one skillet (less cleanup!) and is healthier for you, using whole-grain pasta, lean meat and low-fat dairy.
By Karen Rankin

Slow-Cooker Herb & Mushroom Braised Beef

With its comforting flavors contributed by savory meat, mushrooms, onions, carrots and fresh herbs, this slow-cooker braised beef is a wonderful supper on cold-weather days. Consider freezing it into portions for busy weeknight meals. You could also shred the meat and serve it on sandwiches.
By Cooking Light

Quick Beef & Barley Soup

14
Quick-cooking barley and sirloin help get this beef-and-barley soup on the table in a snap--and it doubles easily. If leftovers get too thick in the fridge, add a little broth when you reheat it. Serve with crusty bread and a glass of malbec.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame-Garlic Beef & Broccoli with Whole-Wheat Noodles

5
A savory marinade with garlic, ginger, soy sauce and sesame oil infuses flavor into sirloin steak pieces in this healthy beef and broccoli stir-fry recipe. Tip: Partially freeze the beef for easier slicing.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Pan-Seared Steak with Crispy Herbs & Escarole

1
This easy dinner takes just 20 minutes to prepare, meaning that seared steak can be a weeknight meal. Cooking herbs in the pan with the steak releases their aroma, infusing it into the meat while creating a crispy garnish. After the steaks and herbs are pan-seared, the escarole is cooked in the same skillet, so this healthy dinner requires minimal cleanup too.
By Adam Dolge

Sheet-Pan Steak Fajitas

1
These flank steak fajitas make for a tasty, healthy dinner in a pinch. Preheated sheet pans sizzle the meat and vegetables just like in a skillet, but with a whole lot more hands-off time.
By Devon O'Brien
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com