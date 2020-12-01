Healthy Savory Pie Recipes

Find healthy, delicious savory pie recipes including chicken pot pie, shepherd's pie and turkey pie. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Skillet Chicken Potpie

7
A store-bought pie crust, frozen veggies and precooked chicken simplify the prep for this easy potpie. This healthy dinner recipe is comfort food at its best.
By Andrea Kirkland M.S., RD

Turkey Potpie

1
You might look forward to the days after Thanksgiving even more than the holiday itself with this easy turkey potpie recipe that's the perfect use for leftover turkey and extra vegetables like carrots and onions you might have on hand from the holiday. The pie is loaded with veggies and a creamy sauce, then topped with a prepared whole-wheat crust so there's no need to make dough. No leftover cooked turkey? This healthy potpie is just as delicious with chicken. Serve it up any time you need a dose of comfort food for dinner.
By Julia Levy

Slab Chicken Potpie

3
Slab fruit pies are all the rage for summer parties, so why not give classic chicken potpie the same treatment and create buzz at a cool-weather gathering as well. Premade pie crusts and frozen veggies make this chicken dinner easy to prepare without sacrificing flavor.
By Adam Hickman

Chicken Potpie with Cauliflower Topping

3
You won't miss the crust on this chicken potpie-we promise! We cut the carbs by swapping in a riced-cauliflower-and-panko topping for a thin and crispy top layer that's more nutritious than pie crust (but every bit as satisfying).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Curry Chicken Potpie

2
Here, the crust goes on the top instead of the bottom, inverting the classic chicken potpie recipe, so be sure to get the one that comes as a roll instead of already in a tin.
By Joy Howard

Caramelized Onion & Brussels Sprout Galette

2
Serve this vegetarian tart recipe as a main dish or in thinner slices for an appetizer or side dish. Since you'll be pleating the dough to create a rustic look, buy ready-to-roll pie crusts rather than prepared pie shells--you'll find them in the dairy section of your market with other ready-to-bake items or near the frozen desserts.
By David Bonom

Leftover-Turkey Hand Pies

These leftover-turkey hand pies are Thanksgiving all wrapped up in flaky pastry. Now you can enjoy all of your Thanksgiving favorites in one bite, using whatever leftovers you have in the fridge.
By Pam Lolley

Rice, Cheddar & Spinach Pie

13
This rice, spinach and Cheddar pie is a cinch to prepare--especially if you have leftover cooked rice. If you don't, follow package directions for 4 servings to get about 3 cups cooked rice. Serve with steamed artichokes with light mayo mixed with lemon for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

2
We took all the flavors of classic pot pie and made it super-easy to pull together in the crock pot. Look for ready-to-bake biscuits with minimal ingredients to keep it healthy. Biscuits tend to be high in sodium, so we advise only half a biscuit per serving if you're watching your salt intake.
By Hilary Meyer

Turkey Chili Calzones

Here we combine two favorite family dinners—chili and pizza—into calzones packed full of lean turkey, bell peppers and sharp Cheddar. Dish them up with a side salad to complete the meal.
By Laura Kanya

Empanadas with Chorizo & Potato

4
A staple in South American cuisine, homemade empanadas can be served as a main dish or a side. We keep this simple by focusing on the empanada filling and instead of making the dough from scratch, we achieve flaky empanadas with the help of refrigerated pie crust.
By Devon O'Brien

Turkey & Leek Shepherd's Pie

8
The mashed potato-covered shepherd's pie was originally created to use up the leftovers from a festive roast. This version blends peas, leeks and carrots with diced turkey, all in a creamy herb sauce. The dish is a perfect way to create a second meal with the holiday turkey but if you like, use leftover roast chicken, duck or goose.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
Inspiration and Ideas

Ham, Gruyère & Apple Galettes
2
Prepared pie crusts make assembling these free-form tarts quick and fast. Feel free to swap in your favorite jam, meat or cheese. Serve with a simple green salad for an easy brunch or light dinner.
Skillet Beef Potpie with Buttermilk Biscuits
1
Using an oven-safe skillet (like cast iron) allows you to take this healthy homemade potpie from stovetop to oven without dirtying extra pans. A quick drop-biscuit topping made with white whole-wheat flour adds 2g fiber per serving and cuts the sodium in half compared to using refrigerated biscuit dough.
Chicken Empanadas
Potato, Leek & Goat Cheese Galette
2

This galette recipe pairs very classic French flavors--sweet onions, thyme and tangy goat cheese--with creamy potatoes. A whole-wheat crust adds nutrition and also a slightly sweet and nutty flavor. This whole-wheat galette makes for a delicious light meal or a hearty side.

All Healthy Savory Pie Recipes

Hand Pies with Curried Beef & Peas

7
These samosa-inspired savory hand pies call for curry powder and garam masala, spice blends that allow you to add the power of 10 spices in just two ingredients.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Tomato-Corn Pie

15
Tomatoes and corn have a natural affinity for one another: the slight acidity of tomatoes balances the sweetness of the corn. Here they partner in a delicious quiche-like pie. The dough is very forgiving and bakes up into a sturdy shell that's great for just about any savory pie or tart. Perfect for a summer brunch or try it with a tossed salad for a light supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek

These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
By Semsa Denizsel

Tomato Tart with Burrata

1
A touch of cornmeal adds texture and nutty flavor to buttery pastry dough in this tomato tart recipe.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
