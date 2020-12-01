Healthy Lamb Main Dish Recipes

Find healthy, delicious lamb main dish recipes including lamb chops, shanks, stew and rack of lamb. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Greek-Inspired Burgers with Herb-Feta Sauce

5
These healthy burgers get a Mediterranean twist with a yogurt sauce seasoned with oregano, lemon and feta cheese. If you can't find ground lamb, ask the butcher to grind some for you.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Middle Eastern Lamb Stew

12
This brothy stew is boldly flavored with a blend of characteristic Middle Eastern spices and finished with fresh spinach and fiber-rich chickpeas. Economical lamb shoulder tenderizes beautifully when leisurely cooked in a slow cooker. If you can't find boneless shoulder stew meat, do not substitute more-expensive lamb leg--it tends to dry out during slow cooking. Instead, purchase lamb shoulder chops and debone them. Serve over bulgur and accompany with a salad.
By Patsy Jamieson

I Slather This Minty Tzatziki on Almost Everything, but It's Perfect with Merguez Sausage

Merguez is a Maghrebi (Northwest African) lamb sausage spiced with cumin, coriander and fennel seeds as well as harissa. In this installment of Diaspora Dining, Jessica B. Harris' series on foods of the African diaspora, the author and historian recalls visits to Morocco, and offers her recipe for tzatziki (with plenty of mint), the Greek yogurt sauce she loves with merguez. While you're cooking the sausages, tossing in some peppers, onions and scallions makes for a delicious addition.
By Jessica B. Harris

Moroccan Vegetable Soup (Chorba)

7
Hearty with chunks of beef or lamb, plenty of vegetables and a bit of pasta, this Moroccan soup gets its rich, golden-orange color from turmeric.
By Kitty Morse

Lamb Chops with Mint Pan Sauce

6
Lamb with mint jelly is a tried-and-true combination and this recipe takes the idea to new heights. The sweet, shocking green jelly is transformed into a richly flavored and pleasingly dark sauce. Make It a Meal: Serve with whole-wheat couscous and peas.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Greek Spaghetti (Makaronia me Kima)

2
The meat sauce in this healthy pasta recipe is a Greek take on a red chili. This recipe calls for ground lamb but you could easily use ground beef or ground turkey instead.
By Robb Walsh

Meatballs with Lemon-Garlic Orzo

Here, a little of the lemon-garlic vinaigrette used to season the orzo also gets stirred into yogurt for a flavorful and creamy topping.
By Adam Dolge

Red Wine-Braised Lamb Shanks

A red-wine gravy finishes these braised lamb shanks for a tender, rich main dish that is sure to impress.
By Eric Adjepong

Kefta

Kefta, seasoned ground meat, is one of Morocco's most popular street foods. Traditionally, kefta is washed down with a glass of sweet mint tea. It's delicious served with ratatouille.
By Kitty Morse

Lamb & Rice

The sauce in this recipe is a heavenly mixture of tomatoes, spices, herbs and mustard. It provides amazing flavor to the lamb as they spend up to 12 hours together in the slow cooker.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Irish Lamb Stew

7
This hearty recipe for Irish lamb stew is full of potatoes, leeks and carrots. In traditional fashion, nothing here is browned first, just all stewed together—in this case, in a slow cooker to make it extra easy.
By Bruce Weinstein &amp; Mark Scarbrough

Grilled Liver Kebabs (Jigar)

Made with just about any kind of meat, kebabs are classic Iranian street food. Lamb is the predominant red meat eaten in Iran, and its liver is a delicacy. Lemon, garlic and fresh basil nicely balance the liver's mineral flavor. Read more about this recipe.
By Louisa Shafia
Inspiration and Ideas

Lamb & Beef Balti
2
Balti, a stew created by Pakistani chefs in Birmingham, England, is named after the metal pot it's cooked in. We found a large skillet works too. Topping with a dollop of yogurt adds a hint of creaminess. Serve with a side of sautéed spinach for a satisfying dinner.
Balsamic-Marinated Leg of Lamb
Make this luscious lamb entree for a special weekend dinner. It's a terrific recipe when you're craving something completely different.
Braised Lamb Shanks & Eggplant
4
Goat Curry

In this simple goat curry recipe, lean and healthy goat meat becomes tender from simmering with tomatoes and traditional Indian spices. Look for goat at ethnic markets or ask your butcher to order it for you. Serve with brown basmati rice and a dollop of yogurt.

All Healthy Lamb Main Dish Recipes

Lamb Tibs

The aromatic Ethiopian spice blend berbere seasons this saucy lamb dish. Look for one that features fenugreek, allspice, red pepper, coriander and cinnamon, with other spices, at well-stocked grocery stores.
By Kamariya Jimjimo

Lamb & Rice Stuffed Grape Leaves

These traditional Lebanese lamb-and-rice stuffed grape leaves are fragrant with mint, marjoram, cinnamon, cumin and allspice. Serve with lemon wedges and plain yogurt for dipping.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Lamb Chops with Thyme

Sometimes simple is best. These grilled lamb chops are a standout on their own, seasoned with just fresh thyme and a bit of crushed red pepper.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lamb & Chickpea Chili for Two

3
This spicy chili for two has a North African spin with lamb, cinnamon and harissa. If you can't find harissa, use mild chili powder in its place. You can turn up the heat with a little cayenne or hot sauce if you like it spicy. Serve with whole-wheat pita bread and tabbouleh.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Lamb Meatballs with Feta & Mushrooms

Sautéed mushrooms, celery and garlic add flavor and help keep calories in check and portions hearty in this easy lamb meatball recipe. We like to serve these meatballs with warm pita, cucumbers, tomatoes and tzatziki sauce or hummus.

Roasted Leg of Lamb with Red Wine-Shallot Sauce

This roasted leg of lamb is served with a heavenly sauce made from red wine, shallots and raspberry preserves. Serve this elegant meal at your next dinner party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooked Lamb with Lemons & Pomegranate

A long braise in the oven yields fork-tender results for a tough cut of lamb. Cinnamon, oregano, garlic and lemon infuse the lamb shoulder with Mediterranean aromas, while a final scattering of pomegranate arils provides a burst of color and crunch.
By Jen Rose Smith

Broiled Lamb Chops with Charred Blood Oranges

In the south of France, lamb is often grilled on a bed of fresh rosemary and anointed with citrus juice. This lamb chop recipe takes inspiration from that tradition with a wet rub made with lots of garlic plus rosemary and blood orange. Besides being a beautiful garnish, the charred blood oranges are served to squeeze over the lamb for a final flourish of citrus flavor.
By Judith Fertig

Lamb & Walnut Gul Börek

These gul, or rose-shaped, pastries are savory with a sweet touch from sautéed onions and sun-dried tomatoes. A little vinegar in the olive oil used for brushing the layers of phyllo keeps the dough pliable and easier to coil.
By Semsa Denizsel

Leg of Lamb with Blood Orange, Garlic & Ras el Hanout

This fragrant leg of lamb is seasoned with blood orange juice, garlic, cumin, ras el hanout and grains of paradise. Read more about this recipe.
By Jessica B. Harris

Lamb Curry with Winter Squash

Serve this flavorful and filling lamb curry with a steamed grain like brown rice, millet or whole-wheat couscous for soaking up the sauce.
By Liana Krissoff
