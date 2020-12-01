Healthy Onion Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious onion soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup

In this genius slow-cooker soup recipe, two types of onions are caramelized for hours before adding a sherry-spiked broth. For a bistro-worthy presentation, ladle the soup into ovenproof crocks, top with the bread and cheese and broil.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup with Gruyère Toasts

Fans of French onion soup who love it for its caramelized onions, beefy broth and cheesy toast topping won't be disappointed with this recipe, which offers all those elements plus a hands-on time of only 20 minutes.
By Cooking Light
