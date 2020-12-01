Healthy Cold Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cold soup recipes including tomato, green and watermelon gazpacho. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Creamy Cucumber Soup

22
There's no reason to only use cucumbers raw--they are wonderful sautéed then pureed with avocado for a silken-textured cucumber soup that's good warm or cold.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Tomato Gazpacho

2
Many gazpacho recipes are thickened with bread, but this easy gazpacho recipe uses just vegetables, making it a gluten-free refresher for a hot summer day. The key to any flavorful gazpacho is giving it time to rest. The flavors meld and become cohesive when the soup is allowed to sit a bit before serving.
By Carolyn Casner

Chilled Melon Soup

6
This refreshing summer soup is a great starter for dinner on the patio on a summer evening. Try any variety of melon in this recipe. Serve leftover soup with salad for lunch the next day.
By Marie Simmons

José Andrés's Gazpacho

2
Gazpacho is a delicious way to eat more veggies. Think of it as a vegetable smoothie. Not only does Chef José Andrés keep a pitcher of this healthy gazpacho recipe in his refrigerator all summer, it's also served at Beefsteak, his chain of vegetable-driven restaurants.
By Jos Andrs

Watermelon Gazpacho

6
The delicate flavors of cucumber and watermelon go hand in hand to create a sweet-and-savory chilled soup, perfect as a first course on a hot night.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Green Gazpacho

3
Instead of tomatoes, this green gazpacho recipe is full of cucumber, green bell pepper, green grapes and lots of fresh herbs. Enjoy this refreshing green gazpacho on a hot day
By Marie Piraino

Cold Cucumber Soup

2
Tangy buttermilk and fresh mint make this chilled soup a refreshing starter in the summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chilled Strawberry-Rhubarb Soup

8
Sweet strawberries and tart rhubarb are whirled together in this chilled soup. Serve it as a starter for an early-summer supper.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Herby White Gazpacho

This take on gazpacho replaces the tomato with melon or grapes for a sweeter taste and gets its silky texture from Marcona almonds. If you can't find them, use skinless almonds and add 1 tablespoon oil and a pinch more salt.
By Stacey Ballis

Gazpacho with Scallop Skewers

We give this classic summer soup a protein-packed upgrade by pairing it with skewers of grilled scallops seasoned with citrusy compound butter. Make a little extra to spread on grilled bread to serve alongside.
By Joy Howard
