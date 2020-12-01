Healthy Cauliflower Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cauliflower soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup

In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
By Danielle Centoni

Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda

This healthy cauliflower soup recipe gets its great flavor from two smoked ingredients--paprika and Gouda. A hearty serving of crunchy croutons makes it filling.
By Katie Webster

Cauliflower Soup

A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Moroccan Lentil Soup

Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.
By Joyce Hendley, M.S.

Low-Carb Vegetable Soup

This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
By Julia Levy

Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup

This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl

Blitzed cauliflower gives this very easy vegan soup recipe its creamy taste without adding any dairy. To get the silkiest texture, puree the soup in a blender rather than using an immersion blender.
By Kathy Gunst

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup

This roasted cauliflower soup recipe is the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Lemon juice adds brightness while crushed red pepper adds a touch of heat. Toasted nuts bring a bit of crunch to this creamy soup.
By Melissa Gray

Cheddar Cauliflower Soup

Start your meal off with a bowl of this satisfying, easy cheesy cauliflower soup.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup with Chickpea Croutons

Bulk up boxed butternut squash soup with frozen cauliflower florets, then top off your bowl with crispy chickpea snacks for major crunch (look for them near the dried fruit and nuts at your grocery store). This impressively easy dinner comes together with just those three ingredients, not including salt, pepper and oil. Because prepared soups are typically higher in sodium, look for light or reduced-sodium versions of your favorites.
By Carolyn Hodges, M.S., RDN

Broccoli-Cauliflower Soup

In this healthy broccoli-cauliflower soup recipe, broccoli, cauliflower and baby spinach get blended into a smooth puree which gives the soup body and a bright green color. Cheddar cheese melted on top adds a creamy finish to this quick appetizer soup recipe.
By Robin Bashinsky
Green Eggs & Ham Soup

Would you, could you make this creamy green soup recipe? How about if we told you it's dairy-free--just flavorful pureed veggies topped with a perfectly poached egg and ham? Trust us, whether you eat it in a box or with a fox, in a house or with a mouse, both you and your kids will love this storybook-perfect soup.

