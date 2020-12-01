Healthy Cauliflower Soup Recipes

Roasted Cauliflower & Potato Curry Soup
In this healthy cauliflower soup recipe, roasting the cauliflower first adds depth and prevents the florets from turning to mush. A little tomato sauce and coconut milk give the broth a rich, silky texture. Serve with a dollop of sour cream or yogurt, if desired.
Cauliflower Soup with Smoked Gouda
This healthy cauliflower soup recipe gets its great flavor from two smoked ingredients--paprika and Gouda. A hearty serving of crunchy croutons makes it filling.
Cauliflower Soup
A healthy take on a loaded baked potato, this creamy cauliflower soup recipe has all the fixings of a loaded potato (bacon included) but for way fewer calories and carbs. Ready in a quick 20 minutes, this easy soup is great for busy weeknights or can be meal prepped ahead of time to take for lunch or frozen for a ready-made meal down the road. This recipe was originally made for one serving but can be easily adapted to serve more.
Slow-Cooker Moroccan Lentil Soup
Like most soups, this Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time as the complex seasonings have time to develop. Make it a day ahead if you can--this easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation makes it a cinch to get the soup cooking while you do other things.
Moroccan Lentil Soup
Like most soups, this healthy Moroccan lentil soup recipe gets better with time, so make it a day ahead if you can--or try our easy slow cooker/crock pot recipe variation.
Low-Carb Vegetable Soup
This low-carb vegetable soup is chock-full of veggies swimming in a creamy coconut broth flavored with Thai red curry paste. It's hearty enough to eat on its own, but feel free to add chicken or tofu to boost the protein.
Roasted Tomato and Vegetable Soup
This veggie-packed side-dish vegetable soup can be made in the slow cooker. Just make a few tweaks (see Variation).
Roasted Vegan Cauliflower Soup with Parsley-Chive Swirl
Blitzed cauliflower gives this very easy vegan soup recipe its creamy taste without adding any dairy. To get the silkiest texture, puree the soup in a blender rather than using an immersion blender.
Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup
This roasted cauliflower soup recipe is the perfect balance of texture and flavor. Lemon juice adds brightness while crushed red pepper adds a touch of heat. Toasted nuts bring a bit of crunch to this creamy soup.
Cheddar Cauliflower Soup
Start your meal off with a bowl of this satisfying, easy cheesy cauliflower soup.
Butternut Squash & Cauliflower Soup with Chickpea Croutons
Bulk up boxed butternut squash soup with frozen cauliflower florets, then top off your bowl with crispy chickpea snacks for major crunch (look for them near the dried fruit and nuts at your grocery store). This impressively easy dinner comes together with just those three ingredients, not including salt, pepper and oil. Because prepared soups are typically higher in sodium, look for light or reduced-sodium versions of your favorites.
Broccoli-Cauliflower Soup
In this healthy broccoli-cauliflower soup recipe, broccoli, cauliflower and baby spinach get blended into a smooth puree which gives the soup body and a bright green color. Cheddar cheese melted on top adds a creamy finish to this quick appetizer soup recipe.