Healthy Carrot Soup Recipes

Carrot Soup
This easy carrot soup recipe is a great way to use up a bag of carrots that were forgotten in your produce drawer. The carrots cook together with aromatics like onions, garlic and fresh herbs before being puréed into a silky smooth soup that's delicious for dinner or packed up for lunch.
Vegan Carrot-Ginger Soup
In this vegan carrot soup, harissa adds a hint of heat, which is beautifully balanced by the sweetness of the carrots and the floral notes from the lime. Chopped almonds and cilantro top the soup, adding a nutty finish.
Roasted Root Vegetable Soup
Garlic and thyme complement the quartet of vegetables in this creamy soup.
Curried Carrot & Apple Soup
This colorful soup is both simple and delicious. Use apples that cook up soft; McIntosh are great.
Butternut Squash and Carrot Soup
This elegant and smooth squash soup recipe gives you more than your daily quota for vitamin A in just one bowl.
Curried Carrot Soup
If you like a bit of heat, use hot Madras curry powder in this recipe. Serve as a light lunch or as an appetizer before supper.
Thai-Inspired Curry Carrot Soup
This carrot soup is loaded with veggies and features vibrant curry paste and creamy coconut milk. And this big-batch recipe freezes well for up to 4 months. Enjoy this mildly spicy soup with a toasted mango-chutney-and-cheese sandwich, or thin the soup with more water or broth and use it as the base for a curry with chunks of firm white fish and broccoli.
Instant Pot Cream of Carrot Soup
This luscious and healthy cream of carrot soup comes together with just 15 minutes of active time, thanks to the Instant Pot (or any other pressure cooker). For an even easier dish, use an immersion blender to puree the soup--you'll only have the Instant Pot insert to clean after cooking. Serve this soup as a starter for a holiday meal or with crusty bread and a salad for dinner any night.
Roasted Carrot Soup
This satisfying and healthy roasted carrot soup gets a flavor boost from roasted vegetables, including the carrots, as well as garlic, onions and ginger.
Lemon-Thyme Carrot Soup
This pureed carrot soup uses wild lemon thyme which has a more pronounced lemon flavor than plain thyme. Look for it at your local farmers' market. This recipe serves eight as a side dish, but can be halved for a smaller gathering.
Sichuan Carrot Soup
Distinctive flavors from the cuisine of Sichuan province in China--peanut, sesame, hot red pepper, ginger and garlic--play against a backdrop of sweet carrots in this beautiful burnished-orange soup.