Healthy Cabbage Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious cabbage soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

Loaded with cabbage, carrots, bell pepper, tomato and plenty of seasoning, this healthy cabbage soup recipe packs in lots of flavor and is ultra-satisfying. This easy recipe makes a big batch for lunches or veggie-packed snacks all week. If you want to bump up the satisfaction factor even more, top with a little cheese or avocado.
By Carolyn Casner

Stuffed Cabbage Soup

Like stuffed cabbage? You'll love this easy stuffed cabbage soup. It's got all of the classic flavors of stuffed cabbage without all the fuss of stuffing. Plus, you can make this warming soup ahead of time or freeze it for later for a quick dinner or lunch.
By Karen Rankin

 Spicy Weight-Loss Cabbage Soup

Based on a popular weight-loss plan, this healthy cabbage soup recipe gets tons of flavor and a metabolism-boosting kick from spicy chiles.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

One-Pot Vegetable Soup with Cabbage

This comforting vegetable soup with cabbage can easily be made on a busy weeknight. Toasting the paprika adds depth of flavor quickly, while prechopped frozen vegetables cut down on prep time. Serve with crusty bread or crackers.
By Melissa Gray

One-Pot Chicken & Cabbage Soup

This simple, yet flavorful, chicken-cabbage soup is perfect for enjoying on a cold day. Sherry vinegar adds a touch of brightness and pairs well with the medley of vegetables. Serve with crusty bread.
By Liv Dansky

Vegetable Cabbage Soup

Cabbage soup gets a boost of fiber and heartiness with the addition of beans. A simple tomato broth is brightened by fresh herbs and has slight heat from crushed red pepper. Serve with crusty bread.
By Jasmine Smith

Kielbasa & Cabbage Soup

This Eastern European soup (called kapusniak in Polish) is traditionally made with sauerkraut. To keep the sodium in check in this healthy recipe, we use fresh cabbage and save the sauerkraut for a deliciously salty-sour garnish.
By Danielle Centoni

Vegan Cabbage Soup

This vegan soup recipe is surprisingly easy to make. The flavorful broth is spiked with garlic, tomatoes and a hint of coriander. Just slice and dice your cabbage and fennel and you'll be enjoying this quick healthy soup in no time.
By Marianne Williams

Asian Pork Soup

A little dry sherry adds nice flavor to this Asian-inspired soup recipe.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Loaded Black Bean Nacho Soup

Jazz up a can of black bean soup with your favorite nacho toppings, such as cheese, avocado and fresh tomatoes. A bit of smoked paprika adds a bold flavor kick, but you can swap in any warm spices you prefer, such as cumin or chili powder. Look for a soup that contains no more than 450 mg sodium per serving.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD

Comforting Cabbage Soup with Ginger

Cabbage turns tender and flavorful in this comforting soup. The aromatic broth is full of spices, including ginger and turmeric, making it perfect for enjoying on a cold day or keeping you hydrated if you're sick.
By Carolyn Casner

Clean-Out-the-Fridge Vegetable Soup

This recipe is purposefully flexible so you can incorporate just about any veggie into it. Top with a dollop of pesto and/or a sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.
By Carolyn Casner
14 Easy Cabbage Soups for Weeknights
Dinner is solved with these easy cabbage soup recipes. Each of these recipes has five steps or fewer, so it'll be a breeze getting dinner on the table. Some of these soups utilize the slow cooker, so make sure you plan accordingly. Recipes like Stuffed Cabbage Soup and Kielbasa & Cabbage Soup are hearty, warming and perfect for any day of the week.
Sichuan Ramen Cup of Noodles with Cabbage & Tofu
The Sichuan province in the southwestern corner of China is known for its fiery dishes. Here, the richness of tahini tempers the spicy chile paste in this cup-of-noodles-style mason jar soup recipe. You can grind the Sichuan peppercorns in a spice grinder or mortar and pestle, or crush them with the bottom of a heavy skillet.
Italian Peasant Soup with Cabbage, Beans & Cheese
Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup
Sweet & Sour Beef-Cabbage Soup
This wholesome sweet-and-sour soup combines beef, caraway seeds, sweet paprika and cabbage--ingredients that star in a number of German dishes. It is particularly nice served with crusty rye bread. For an even heartier soup, add diced cooked potatoes along with the cabbage. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.

Slow-Cooker Cabbage Soup with Sherry

Sherry adds sweetness and flavor to this slow-cooker vegetarian cabbage soup. It's balanced nicely by the crushed red pepper, fire-roasted tomatoes and a pop of acidity from the sherry vinegar. Potatoes give the soup heft and substance. Serve with crusty bread.
By Liv Dansky

Spicy Cabbage Soup

Cabbage soup gets a punch of heat and smokiness thanks to Cajun seasoning and andouille-style sausage. To make this soup even heartier, add cooked brown rice.
By Carolyn Casner

Spiced Beef, Cabbage & Noodle Soup

Typically, the Vietnamese noodle soup pho may take hours to make, as the broth simmers away becoming more and more flavorful. But for this recipe inspired by pho, we cook the aromatics and spices before adding the broth, which helps releases more flavor from them, cutting down on simmer down.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
