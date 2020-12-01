Healthy Broth & Stock Recipes

Super-Simple Vegetable Broth
This very easy broth is just right as a base for many vegetarian soups. Recipe by Anna Thomas for EatingWell.
Vegetable Stock with Kitchen Scraps
Nothing beats homemade vegetable broth, and this recipe is as easy as it gets! Just start with a gallon-size sealable plastic bag containing the onions, celery and carrots and pop it in the freezer. Over time, add your vegetable scraps to the bag and once it's full, place the contents in a pot, add water and some spices and simmer away. It's a great way to reduce food waste and have delicious homemade broth ready whenever you need it. For the clearest and most flavorful stock, simmer gently--and don't stir.
Southwest Salmon Chowder
Perfect for a cold day, this salmon chowder is an excellent source of high quality lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. As an added bonus, this low-effort chowder can be prepared in less than an hour.
Beef Bone Broth
Look for soup bones--including necks, shanks, knuckles, backs and marrow bones--at the meat department at your supermarket. (You may need to ask the butcher.) Be sure to roast the bones until they become very dark brown in color (almost burnt in some places) to give your broth the richest flavor and deepest color. To remove the most fat, refrigerate the broth overnight.
Turkey Stock & Gravy
We tend to think of gravy as a last-minute holiday hassle, whisking like mad over a hot stove right before dinner is served. But there's absolutely no reason not to make it ahead of time using turkey parts.
Vegan Ramen Broth
This vegan ramen broth gets its depth from seaweed, mushrooms and charred onion, garlic and ginger.
Gingery Vegetable Broth
Learn how to make vegetable broth with this easy recipe. Freeze this broth for up to 6 months, so you always have some on hand when you need it.
Dashi Stock
Dashi is a versatile Japanese fish stock that only requires three ingredients. See some tips below for ideas for recipes to use it in.