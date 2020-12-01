Healthy Broth & Stock Recipes

Find healthy, delicious broth and stock recipes including chicken, vegetable and beef broth and stock. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Super-Simple Vegetable Broth

This very easy broth is just right as a base for many vegetarian soups. Recipe by Anna Thomas for EatingWell.
By Anna Thomas

Vegetable Stock with Kitchen Scraps

Nothing beats homemade vegetable broth, and this recipe is as easy as it gets! Just start with a gallon-size sealable plastic bag containing the onions, celery and carrots and pop it in the freezer. Over time, add your vegetable scraps to the bag and once it's full, place the contents in a pot, add water and some spices and simmer away. It's a great way to reduce food waste and have delicious homemade broth ready whenever you need it. For the clearest and most flavorful stock, simmer gently--and don't stir.
By Hilary Meyer

Southwest Salmon Chowder

Perfect for a cold day, this salmon chowder is an excellent source of high quality lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. As an added bonus, this low-effort chowder can be prepared in less than an hour.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Beef Bone Broth

Look for soup bones--including necks, shanks, knuckles, backs and marrow bones--at the meat department at your supermarket. (You may need to ask the butcher.) Be sure to roast the bones until they become very dark brown in color (almost burnt in some places) to give your broth the richest flavor and deepest color. To remove the most fat, refrigerate the broth overnight.
By Annie Peterson

Turkey Stock & Gravy

We tend to think of gravy as a last-minute holiday hassle, whisking like mad over a hot stove right before dinner is served. But there's absolutely no reason not to make it ahead of time using turkey parts.
By Virginia Willis

Vegan Ramen Broth

This vegan ramen broth gets its depth from seaweed, mushrooms and charred onion, garlic and ginger.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Gingery Vegetable Broth

Learn how to make vegetable broth with this easy recipe. Freeze this broth for up to 6 months, so you always have some on hand when you need it.
By Virginia Willis

Dashi Stock

Dashi is a versatile Japanese fish stock that only requires three ingredients. See some tips below for ideas for recipes to use it in.
By Andrea Nguyen
