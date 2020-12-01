Healthy Bisque Recipes

Pumpkin Spice Butternut Squash Soup
Simmer up a light and tasty fall soup, made creamy with coconut milk and Greek yogurt.
Sweet Potato-Peanut Bisque
This satisfying vegetarian sweet potato soup is inspired by the flavors of West African peanut soup. We like the added zip of hot green chiles, but they can sometimes be very spicy. It's best to take a small bite first and add them to taste. Try chopped peanuts and scallions for a different garnish. Serve with a mixed green salad with vinaigrette.
Butternut Squash Bisque
Rice is used as a thickener in this lusciously creamy (but cream-free) healthy butternut squash bisque. This soup is very easy to prepare, but you can make it even easier by buying precut butternut squash rather than cutting it up yourself. Serve the soup as a light entree with crusty bread and a salad, or as a starter for a holiday meal.
Slow-Cooker Carrot-Leek Bisque
Creamy and delicate slow-cooker carrot soup is a welcome appetizer. The addition of millet--a whole grain similar to quinoa--adds body to the soup as well as protein and fiber. Garnish with additional black pepper, if desired.
Butternut Squash Bisque with Almonds & Cilantro
Roasting the squash first deepens the bisque's flavor and is a step you don't want to skip. Look for pre-chopped butternut squash in the refrigerated area of the produce section, or in the freezer aisle. It will significantly simplify this recipe. If you're short on time, plan to prep the other ingredients while the squash roasts. We add almonds at the end for a toasty, textural contrast, while cilantro and cayenne give this butternut squash bisque a spicy and herby flair. This easy bisque recipe is naturally dairy-free and vegan (if you opt for vegetable stock), but you could certainly add a drizzle of heavy cream at the end if you wish.
Crab Bisque
This lighter version of crab bisque is still plenty rich and velvety thanks to lightly thickened half-and-half in place of the more traditional heavy cream. The crab topping with lemon and parsley makes this easy bisque company-worthy while helping to balance the flavors.
Spinach & Goat Cheese Bisque
A little fresh goat cheese and a touch of butter are just enough to make this spinach soup silky, creamy and a little nutty--but not enough to overdo it. We use dark green spinach for this soup because of the lovely color it produces, though you could use red-veined spinach and have just as good a flavor in a more Army-inspired khaki color.