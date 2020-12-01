Healthy Asparagus Soup Recipes

Find healthy, delicious asparagus soup recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Slow-Cooker Chicken & Wild Rice Soup with Asparagus & Peas

Use your crock pot all year with this healthy slow-cooker chicken soup recipe with fresh spring ingredients. Adding the asparagus and peas to the slow cooker for the last 20 minutes of cooking and leaving the lid off ensures that the vegetables stay bright green and are perfectly done without getting mushy.
By Chris Gould

Spring Green Soup with Chicken

Sautéing chicken in a little oil first (rather than poaching in the broth) creates some browned bits in the pan (aka fond) that give this green soup a richer flavor.
By Adam Dolge

Creamy Asparagus-Potato Soup

In this fast asparagus soup recipe, potato adds creaminess without adding cream. Double or triple this soup and freeze the leftovers for a quick lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Garden-Fresh Asparagus Soup

This lemony asparagus soup is spiced with a touch of curry and gets added richness from “lite” coconut milk and creamy red potatoes. Top it with a dollop of crème fraîche or plain yogurt and serve warm or chilled.
By Ellen Ecker Ogden

Vegetarian Thai Red Curry

This flavorful vegetarian Thai red curry recipe matches sweet potatoes with fresh dandelion greens and asparagus, though you can substitute cauliflower florets, cubed Asian eggplant, squash or carrots. If you're using cauliflower or eggplant, add them earlier, when the potato is only partially cooked, as they will take longer to cook than asparagus. Classic Thai red curry is flavored with lime leaves and Thai basil. If you find them, use them, but even without them the vegetable curry will still be a knockout.
By Naomi Duguid

Spring Chicken & Barley Soup

You might think of barley as an addition to hearty, wintery soups, such as mushroom-barley or beef-barley soup, but it also works well in lighter soups like this one with chicken, asparagus and peas.
By Marie Simmons

Green Garden Minestrone

Make this low-calorie side-dish soup using vegetables you have on hand. This recipe gives you lots of options.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Dilled Salmon & Asparagus Soup

This delicious salmon soup is a pleasing plethora of taste and texture. Roasted salmon and asparagus, delicious dill and fresh spinach form the base of the soup, and each bowl is served with a dollop of smooth sour cream, crunchy toasted rye croutons and cool, crisp cucumber pieces.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Leek, Asparagus & Herb Soup

Like a bouquet of fresh vegetables, this light but soothing soup is just the thing on a cool spring evening. It is important to cut the green vegetables into small pieces so they cook quickly, while retaining their bright color.
By Marcy Goldman

Asparagus Soup

This creamless but still creamy soup is a great lunch or summer-night dinner on its own--but you can also spoon it over lump crabmeat, cooked shrimp or cubed tofu for a heftier meal.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg Thread Soup with Asparagus

Stirring eggs into simmering broth is a classic technique for adding nourishment and body to soup. Asparagus gives it a mild, sweet flavor and a bit of texture. Serve this quick soup with Parmesan Crisps or sprinkle with grated Parmesan.
By Marie Simmons

Asparagus & Sorrel Bisque

Sorrel, a lovely spring green, is paired with asparagus in this simple green soup that's great served warm or cool. Use tender, young sorrel in salads or sauces to cut through the richness of foods like salmon or steak. No sorrel on hand? Baby arugula makes a good substitute.
By Steven Satterfield

Cream of Asparagus Soup

This cream of asparagus soup is velvety and elegant, yet simple to prepare. The onion and garlic add flavor but don't overpower the soup, and the fresh tarragon melds well with the asparagus.
