Seafood Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious seafood appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Garlic-Sautéed Shrimp

Peeled shrimp may be convenient, but here the shells--and heads if you are lucky enough to find them still on--are transformed into a quick stock that adds a boost of flavor. Serve the garlic-sautéed shrimp as an appetizer or use them as a topping for pasta or risotto.
By Domenica Marchetti

Lemon-Garlic Marinated Shrimp

Marinating precooked shrimp in garlic- and lemon-infused oil is a simple yet elegant appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Air-Fryer Crab Rangoon

This air-fryer crab Rangoon recipe is a breeze to make. A simple filling of crab and cream cheese is encased in crispy wonton wrappers. We dip this easy appetizer in an orange-scented sweet-and-savory dipping sauce, but any store-bought sauce, from sweet chili to duck sauce, will work well too.
By Hilary Meyer

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).
By Devon O'Brien

Speedy Crab Cakes

Shallow-fry these easy crab cakes on the stovetop to get the perfect crisp crust without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Serve these cakes with Citrus-Arugula Salad (see associated recipe).
By Liz Mervosh

Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms

This crab-stuffed mushroom recipe is perfect for Christmas, New Year's Eve and other holiday parties or any other time you need a quick and easy appetizer. The filling is light and fresh thanks to hearts of palm, a tender vegetable with a mild flavor (similar to artichokes) that doesn't mask the rich, sweet flavor of fresh crabmeat.
By Liz Mervosh

Air-Fryer Coconut Shrimp

This air-fryer coconut shrimp is quick and easy to assemble. We dip these crispy shrimp in a hot-and-sweet chili sauce made from scratch, but any store-bought dipping sauce will pair nicely with this easy appetizer.
By Hilary Meyer

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Thai Chicken Satay with Spicy Peanut Sauce

Spicy peanut sauce is the perfect match for these Thai-marinated grilled chicken strips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Whitefish Salad

Serve this chunky smoked whitefish salad from chef Judi Barsness on toasted crusty bread, on crackers or mounded over a bed of salad greens.
By Betsy Andrews
Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
Protein Bistro Lunch Box
Inspired by Starbucks' bistro boxes, this affordable lunch is easy to make and pack yourself. With high-protein ingredients like a hard-boiled egg, edamame and tuna, this bistro-style lunch will leave you feeling satisfied.
Shrimp & Crab Cakes
Maryland Oyster Stew
This delicate oyster soup recipe sets the tone for celebration at any meal. We made this stew healthier by primarily using low-fat milk and increasing the amount of vegetables. Don't worry about shucking the oysters--most supermarket seafood departments carry shucked oysters. Serve with crusty bread to sop up all the delicious bits at the bottom of the bowl.

3-Ingredient Smoked Fish Dip with Capers

There are two kinds of people when it comes to smoked fish dip—those who love it and those who haven't tried it yet! Made with cream cheese, herbs and smoked trout, smoked salmon or a mix of both, it's a creamy, savory dip that takes your appetizer table up a notch. Top it with briny capers and serve with baguette slices and you have yourself a delicious app that is sure to impress.
By Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD

Scandinavian Pickled Herring Bites

This Scandinavian-style appetizer is a good way to try pickled herring if you've never had it. The potent flavor of the herring is balanced by a dollop of sour cream and the potato slice it's served on.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crab Wontons with Brie

In this riff on crab Rangoon, we bake the stuffed wonton instead of frying to lighten things up. Preheating the pan and coating the bites with cooking spray ensures they still get crispy.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Oysters on the Half Shell with Mignonette Sauce

It may seem a little intimidating to open an oyster, but after a little practice it gets easier. Classically oysters are served raw on the half shell with a little mignonette sauce, which refers in French to “black pepper,” but you can also enjoy them without any sauce at all.
By John Ash

Smoked Salmon Brown Rice Onigiri

These Japanese rice triangles can be made simply with seasoned rice or filled with vegetables or protein. Cooking a bit of starchier short-grain white rice with the brown ensures they hold together—but still gives you a filling dose of fiber.
By Ivy Manning

Grilled Oysters with Garlic-Herb Butter

If you've never cooked oysters on the grill, you're in for a treat. Grilling oysters whole saves you the trouble of shucking them--they magically pop open when cooked. A simple garlic herb butter adds richness and a bright pop of flavor to this impressive appetizer. To pretty it up use Irish butter, which is extra-golden because Irish cows typically enjoy an all-grass diet.
By Robb Walsh

Smoked Trout Crackers with Lemon-Dill Mayonnaise

A simple lemon-dill mayonnaise adds a touch of sophistication to smoked trout on crackers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Scallop & Shrimp Dumplings

People along the Yangtze River enjoy dumplings with a variety of fillings, from seafood to red meat, eggs to vegetables. In Wuhan, dumplings may be served at any meal. Crisp, pan-fried dumplings don't have to be loaded with fat. Cooking them in a mix of water and oil makes them crisp on the bottom, tender and juicy inside.
By Ying Chang Compestine

Oysters au Gratin with Spinach & Breadcrumbs

These succulent baked oysters thrill with spicy spinach and a crispy cheese topping.
By Lynda Balslev

Crab Cake Burgers

These burgers have a true crab flavor that isn't masked by fillers or strong seasoning. Serve on a bun with tartar sauce or with a lemon-juice-dressed salad of greens, sprouts and sliced peaches. This recipe works best with convenient pasteurized crabmeat, usually found in the refrigerated case near the fish counter. If you prefer lump crabmeat, cut it into small, uniform pieces.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vietnamese Shrimp & Mango Lettuce Wraps

Large, untorn butter lettuce leaves are best for rolling up the filling in these Asian lettuce wraps without breaking. If you use larger shrimp, chop them before cooking to make the wraps easier to eat. Serve as a first course or light dinner with a side of rice or noodles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Shrimp Scampi

Marinating the shrimp in white wine, lemon zest, and garlic ensures a burst of flavor in every bite.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Creamy Smoked Trout Spread

Here the smoky flavor of the fish pairs exceptionally well with the robust bite of horseradish and onion. Serve with crackers, apple slices or cucumber slices for an easy appetizer.
By Virginia Willis

Ceviche-Stuffed Avocados

Rather than serving this easy mock shrimp ceviche with chips or tortillas, cut some carbs and pile the citrusy seafood in fresh avocado bowls for a fun and healthy presentation.
By Hilary Meyer

Coconut Shrimp with Creamy Dipping Sauce

Our creamy, slightly spicy sauce pairs perfectly with this crispy coconut shrimp. The unsweetened coconut flakes get crunchy in the oven for the fried taste you love without the oily mess, plus they're better for you, too.
By Carolyn Casner

Smoked Salmon & Spinach Roulade

This colorful roulade starts with a quick spinach cake that's rolled around a creamy filling and smoked salmon. It can be made ahead, so it's perfect for entertaining.
By Kate Hays

Quick Risotto with Shrimp, Corn & Edamame

In this healthy, quick risotto recipe, we use instant brown rice instead of arborio rice, and frozen corn and edamame to speed up the cooking time and add fiber. To get the creamy risotto texture without slow cooking, we stir in cream cheese and Parmesan just at the end of cooking.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed shrimp make a quick and easy appetizer perfect for holiday parties. The trick to great stuffed shrimp? Make sure your shrimp are large enough to hold the filling. We recommend jumbo shrimp, which easily encase the savory filling of scallions, breadcrumbs and bacon with just a hint of spice from cayenne pepper.
By Liz Mervosh

Nordic-Inspired Appetizer Board

Put this robust appetizer board with salmon, eggs, pickles and vegetables out for a backyard party or serve it for brunch. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors for the prettiest presentation. Feel free to add additional vegetables, such as radishes and carrots, to the board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Air-Fryer Crab Cakes

These air-fryer crab cakes have a crispy crust with a savory crab-filled center flavored with fresh basil and tarragon. A dollop of sour cream and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice brighten the flavors.
By Marianne Williams

Black Sea Bass Ceviche with Rhubarb Pico de Gallo

Serve this black sea bass ceviche with crackers or tortilla chips.
By Evan Mallett

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Rice Pilaf with Shrimp

Don't be surprised if you start humming the jingle about the San Francisco treat while you're eating this herb-infused pilaf. Quick-cooking shrimp and tender baby lima beans turn this side dish into a quick main course. Not a lima lover? Try frozen shelled edamame instead. Serve with steamed or roasted asparagus.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spicy Barbecued Oysters

If you're intimidated by shucking oysters--this recipe for barbecued oysters is for you. When you grill them, steam builds up inside the shells until they pop open. Then you slather a little garlicky red barbecue sauce on each oyster, put them back on the grill to get hot and bubbly, and you're done. At a party, bring your oysters to the grill and show your guests how it's done so they can barbecue their own.
By John Ash
