Salmon Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious salmon appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

1
Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).
By Devon O'Brien

Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter

2
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

2
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Smoked Salmon & Spinach Roulade

This colorful roulade starts with a quick spinach cake that's rolled around a creamy filling and smoked salmon. It can be made ahead, so it's perfect for entertaining.
By Kate Hays

Smoked Salmon Brown Rice Onigiri

These Japanese rice triangles can be made simply with seasoned rice or filled with vegetables or protein. Cooking a bit of starchier short-grain white rice with the brown ensures they hold together—but still gives you a filling dose of fiber.
By Ivy Manning

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Nordic-Inspired Appetizer Board

Put this robust appetizer board with salmon, eggs, pickles and vegetables out for a backyard party or serve it for brunch. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors for the prettiest presentation. Feel free to add additional vegetables, such as radishes and carrots, to the board.
By Sarah Simms Hendrix

Everything-Bagel Smoked Salmon Dip

Give 7-layer dip a brunch twist with this recipe featuring layers of cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion and capers. Serve with bagel chips for scooping.
By Laura Kanya

Salmon Ceviche with Vinegar, Apple & Fennel

Here we swap vinegar for the lime juice traditionally used to make ceviche throughout Latin America. Serve with crispy rye crackers or vegetables.
By Bill Millholland

Gravlax

Learn how to make gravlax with this healthy recipe. We use wild salmon, which has a more complex flavor.
By Adam Dolge
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com