Salmon Appetizer Recipes

Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip
Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).
Cured or Smoked Salmon Appetizer Platter
This smoked salmon platter requires little effort but the spread makes a big impression. Served with all the fixings--capers, hard-boiled eggs, cucumber and more--a smoked salmon platter is the ultimate make-ahead appetizer. Lay out everything listed in the ingredients below or just a few of the elements along with an assortment of crackers, cocktail bread and/or sliced baguette.
Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
Smoked Salmon & Spinach Roulade
This colorful roulade starts with a quick spinach cake that's rolled around a creamy filling and smoked salmon. It can be made ahead, so it's perfect for entertaining.
Smoked Salmon Brown Rice Onigiri
These Japanese rice triangles can be made simply with seasoned rice or filled with vegetables or protein. Cooking a bit of starchier short-grain white rice with the brown ensures they hold together—but still gives you a filling dose of fiber.
Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast
Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
Nordic-Inspired Appetizer Board
Put this robust appetizer board with salmon, eggs, pickles and vegetables out for a backyard party or serve it for brunch. Look for tomatoes in a variety of colors for the prettiest presentation. Feel free to add additional vegetables, such as radishes and carrots, to the board.
Everything-Bagel Smoked Salmon Dip
Give 7-layer dip a brunch twist with this recipe featuring layers of cream cheese, smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion and capers. Serve with bagel chips for scooping.
Salmon Ceviche with Vinegar, Apple & Fennel
Here we swap vinegar for the lime juice traditionally used to make ceviche throughout Latin America. Serve with crispy rye crackers or vegetables.
Gravlax
Learn how to make gravlax with this healthy recipe. We use wild salmon, which has a more complex flavor.