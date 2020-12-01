Healthy Pickle Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pickle recipes including pickled vegetables, mushrooms and eggs, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Pickled Red Onions

These pickled red onions take on a beautiful pink hue. The slivers have just the right amount of sweet, tangy and salty flavors for use in salads, sandwiches and more. The onions are thin enough to absorb the flavors yet maintain their crunch.
By Laura Kanya

Quick Pickled Beets

6
For these easy pickled beets, you only need to let them marinate in the pickling mixture for about 30 minutes to get great flavor. Marinating them longer just enhances the taste. Try them in place of cucumber pickles as a condiment or as a vegetable side dish for roasted chicken or beef.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Garlic Cloves

2
Pickled garlic? You bet! This simple pickled garlic clove recipe is made by adding whole peeled garlic cloves to a flavorful brine. Use almost any type of clear vinegar—white, red or cider vinegar.
By Kathy Gunst

Mexican Pickled Carrots

6
This Mexican-style pickled carrot recipe is great for topping tacos, tostadas and/or quesadillas or as a side to any South-of-the-border entrée. These spicy carrots are also delicious added to a bowl of soup or tossed with spring greens, feta cheese and just a drizzle of olive oil.
By April McGreger

Slow-Cooker Brisket Sandwiches with Quick Pickles

2
Make your BBQ or cookout easy with this slow-cooker beef brisket recipe. Rauchbier, a smoky German beer, gives this fork-tender brisket real pit-barbecue flavor, but you can use any beer that suits your taste, or even substitute beef broth, to achieve mouthwatering results. While the brisket is cooking, whip up the quick pickle recipe and stir together a garlic mayo to top off the sandwiches.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Sweet Pickled Peppers

1
Using sweet brine instead of sour tempers the heat of hot peppers in these sweet pickled peppers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Jardiniere

Is your garden booming? Making quick pickles is a low-pressure way to use up your bounty. Mix and match the vegetables as you see fit; just try to maintain a variety of textures and colors. Tip: After you finish a jar, use the leftover brine to make vinaigrette.
By Jenni Ridall Lata

Quick Pickled Turnips

1
Perk up your cheese plate or crudités platter with these crunchy, zesty pickled turnips or try them on a sandwich instead of cucumber pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sweet Pickled Green Beans

We love dilly beans, but using a sweet brine and dried chile peppers gives pickled green beans a unique twist.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Quick Pickles

4
Here's a way to make better-than-store-bought pickles in under an hour. The secret is pouring the hot vinegar mixture over slices of cold, crisp cucumber. These pickled cucumbers have the perfect balance of sour and sweet—though closer to a "bread and butter" taste, these quick pickles still satisfy the vinegar-loving pickle crowd. In our humble opinion, there's no reason to ever buy another jar of pickles.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Turnips

2
Pickled turnips are a popular Middle Eastern mezes. Adding a beet slice to each jar turns the turnips pink; you can omit this step if you like.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pickled Eggs

These tangy hard-boiled eggs are a snap to make. Sliced in half, the fuchsia “white” surrounding the bright yellow yolk is dazzling. Wrap some egg slices and onions in a flatbread for an impromptu snack.
By Susan Herr
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Dilly Pickled Snap Peas
A pickling brine gives these fresh peas a bracing pucker. Serve in place of pickles on a sandwich or as an addition to a cheese board.
Roast Beef, Arugula, and Pickled Onion Wrap
1
Quick-pickle some onions the night before to put a delicious twist on your healthy lunch wrap.
Pickled Mini Bell Peppers
Ginger Pickled Carrots

This pickling liquid gives bright flavor to carrots—try it with green beans or peppers as well. Serve these pickled carrots alongside Koji-Brined Pork Shoulder for a bright, acidic side dish.

All Healthy Pickle Recipes

Quick & Easy Pickled Cabbage

1
This sweet-and-salty quick pickled cabbage is great to have on hand for a topping for sandwiches, hot dogs or brats. Both green and red cabbage work well and maintain their crunch after marinating in the pickling liquid that imparts a subtle, spicy flavor thanks to chile peppers.
By Karen Rankin
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com