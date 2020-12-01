Healthy Pickle Recipes

Quick Pickles

Rating: 4.5 stars 4

Here's a way to make better-than-store-bought pickles in under an hour. The secret is pouring the hot vinegar mixture over slices of cold, crisp cucumber. These pickled cucumbers have the perfect balance of sour and sweet—though closer to a "bread and butter" taste, these quick pickles still satisfy the vinegar-loving pickle crowd. In our humble opinion, there's no reason to ever buy another jar of pickles.