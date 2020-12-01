Olive Appetizer Recipes

Find healthy, delicious olive appetizer recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives

Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer--add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.
By Devon O'Brien

Sicilian Marinated Olives

In this easy appetizer recipe, olives are marinated (cunzate) to present as an antipasto. Try this with the plain green olives you buy from a supermarket olive bar. It will bring them to life in a whole new way
By Nancy Harmon Jenkins

Spicy Olives

Toss olives with orange zest, herbs and spices and just like that you have something that screams it's not just another boring Tuesday evening.
By Stacey Ballis

Walnut and Olive Quesadillas

These Mexican-style fold-overs with an Italian spin are brimming with provolone and mozzarella cheeses as well as ripe olives and walnuts.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Olive Tapenade

Head to the olive bar at your grocery store to get a mix of brined and oil-cured olives for more complex flavor.
By Adam Dolge
