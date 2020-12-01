Olive Appetizer Recipes

Garlic-Chile Marinated Olives
Simply pour warm aromatic oil over a selection of olives to infuse them with loads of flavor fast. These olives are a wonderful easy party appetizer--add any leftovers to salads or simply snack on them.
Sicilian Marinated Olives
In this easy appetizer recipe, olives are marinated (cunzate) to present as an antipasto. Try this with the plain green olives you buy from a supermarket olive bar. It will bring them to life in a whole new way
Spicy Olives
Toss olives with orange zest, herbs and spices and just like that you have something that screams it's not just another boring Tuesday evening.
Walnut and Olive Quesadillas
These Mexican-style fold-overs with an Italian spin are brimming with provolone and mozzarella cheeses as well as ripe olives and walnuts.
Olive Tapenade
Head to the olive bar at your grocery store to get a mix of brined and oil-cured olives for more complex flavor.