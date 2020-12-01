Dip & Spread Recipes

Find healthy, delicious dip and spread recipes including bean, cheese, artichoke and guacamole dip. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Spinach & Artichoke Chicken

Inspired by artichoke dip, we made a creamy cheese topping to serve on quick-cooking chicken breast cutlets for an oh-so-satisfying meal.
By Adam Dolge

Garlic Hummus

This classic hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) makes this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Loaded Black Bean Dip

This is 7-layer black bean dip simplified: just heat and season refried beans, then top with fresh vegetables for a texturally exciting dip.
By Devon O'Brien

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Dip

This healthy Buffalo chicken dip is one quick appetizer to remember for your next Super Bowl party. A simple mixture of reduced-fat sour cream and reduced-fat cream cheese is baked with shredded chicken breast and the classic spicy-tangy hot sauce with a crumble of blue cheese on top. It's perfect for heaping onto celery and carrot sticks or any other crispy vegetable.
By Karen Rankin

Almost Chipotle's Guacamole

Make guacamole at home that tastes just like it came from Chipotle--but don't worry, our version won't be extra! This deliciously fresh guac is perfect for topping burrito bowls or tacos, or serve as an appetizer or healthy snack with tortilla chips and veggies.
By Carolyn Casner

Slow-Cooker Buffalo Chicken Dip

This healthy copycat recipe for classic Buffalo dip cooks in your slow cooker for an easy, hands-off appetizer you can keep warm for the whole game, party or any casual gathering. Serve with carrot sticks, celery sticks and tortilla chips for dipping.
By Carolyn Casner

Sweet Potato Skins with Guacamole

Top crispy sweet potato skins with guacamole for a healthy take on classic potato skins in this easy crowd-pleasing recipe.
By Devon O'Brien

Guacamole Chopped Salad

All of the delicious guacamole flavors you love in a healthy veggie-packed salad. Want to pump up the protein? Add leftover roast chicken or sautéed shrimp. Serve with tortilla chips on the side (or crumbled over the top) to take it up a notch.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado Hummus

This vibrant green hummus recipe couldn't be easier--just toss a few ingredients in the food processor and whir away! Aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas) and avocado make this healthy dip extra smooth and creamy. Serve with veggie chips, pita chips or crudités.
By Devon O'Brien

Slow-Cooker Spinach Artichoke Dip

This creamy, crowd-pleasing dip comes together with ease in your crock pot. Leave it in the slow cooker all party long to keep it warm for serving with perfect, melty cheese in every bite. Whole-wheat bread and raw veggie dippers allow you to dig in without the guilt.
By Carolyn Casner

Creamy Spinach Dip

Try this light spinach dip made healthier with reduced-fat cream cheese, nonfat yogurt and low-fat cottage cheese instead of full-fat cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream. It will save you a whopping 84 calories and 10 grams of fat per serving when compared to traditional versions. Serve it with pita chips and crunchy vegetables or spread it on a sandwich.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mexican Street Corn Dip

Creamy melted cheese brings sweet corn and spicy jalapeño together with a nice pop of brightness from lime juice and cilantro in this easy dip inspired by classic Mexican street corn. This creamy and satisfying dish can be served with tortilla chips and veggies for dipping.
By Ali Ramee

The only thing better than hummus is rainbow hummus. Add veggies to your hummus for extra flavor and color to make an appetizer board shine.
This creamy dip recipe is a riff on classic Spinach Artichoke Dip using superfood kale in place of the spinach. Serve it hot out of the oven with tortilla chips and carrot sticks for dipping
Easy Scallion-Salmon Dip

Inspired by the classic combination of smoked salmon and cream cheese, this spread is perfect for slathering on a bagel or serving as a dip with bagel chips. This salmon dip recipe is a great way to use up leftovers from Miso-Maple Salmon (see Associated Recipes).

Guacamole Chicken

This sautéed chicken breast recipe topped with melty cheese and creamy guacamole is your ticket to a superfast and satisfying family dinner. Round out this healthy meal with Spanish rice (or cauliflower rice to keep it grain-free).
By Hilary Meyer

Slow-Cooker Chicken Enchilada Dip

A quick fresh-made blender enchilada sauce makes all the difference in this slow-cooker recipe for Mexican cheese dip. Serve it straight from the crock pot, with tortilla chips, to keep it warm and gooey.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chile Con Queso

Our healthier version of chile con queso will have ooey-gooey-cheese lovers celebrating. Now you can enjoy this Tex-Mex dip without all the fat and calories. We replaced some of the cheese with a low-fat white sauce and used sharp Cheddar plus a splash of beer to boost the flavor. Our version cuts the calories in half and reduces total fat and saturated fat by nearly 60 percent.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Turmeric-Ginger Tahini Dip

Flavored with turmeric, ginger and garlic, this tahini dip recipe is perfect for dipping vegetables or topping your next falafel.
By Julia Clancy

Cream Cheese Dip and Crackers

Sneaking green peppers into this quick fresh dip supplies added vitamin C.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Vegan Bistro Lunch Box

Perfect to pack for lunch to take to work or for a picnic in the park, this vegan bistro box is filled with Mediterranean diet-inspired crunchy vegetables, pita bread, creamy hummus and olives.
By Joy Howard

Roasted Red Pepper & Spinach Dip

This tasty slow-cooker dip comes together quickly thanks to frozen spinach and bottled roasted red peppers. Cheese lovers will enjoy four types of cheese--cream cheese, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, and Parmesan--in this easy recipe that's perfect for your next party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Quick Guacamole

Mash a few avocados, stir in some fresh salsa and a squeeze of lemon juice and you've made the easiest healthy guacamole. Guacamole will turn brown if allowed to sit and is best made shortly before serving. Serve with your favorite tortilla chips or as a topping for tacos, enchiladas or burritos.
By Stacy Fraser

Asiago Cheese Dip

Serve this cheese, tomato, and mushroom dip warm with freshly-toasted French bread slices for a wonderful party appetizer. The slow-cooker recipe makes enough for a crowd.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Classic Hummus

It's easy to make hummus at home with just a few pantry items. Serve drizzled with your best-quality extra-virgin olive oil and chopped parsley. Mop it up with warm whole-wheat pita bread or cut-up vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easy Black Bean Dip

This creamy bean dip is great for a party or picnic. Smoked paprika and ground chipotles add a robust, earthy flavor, but you can also use regular paprika and cayenne if you don't have the other spices on hand.
By Lauren Lastowka

Creamy Cauliflower-Jalapeño Popper Dip

Creamy, cheesy and tangy—this super-easy warm dip has everything you love about jalapeño poppers without the individual prep work. And it's better for you, thanks to the riced cauliflower stirred into every spoonful. Adjust the level of heat to your tastes with either mild or spicy pickled jalapeños. If you prefer smaller pieces of the hot pepper, feel free to chop the jalapeños.
By Casey Barber

Saucy Pita Dippers

This easy kid-friendly snack is a fun way to sneak in whole grains.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Ranch Dip & Crunchy Vegetables

Adults and kids alike love the tanginess of this ranch-style dip. By using nonfat buttermilk and low-fat mayonnaise for the creamy base we've cut the fat substantially and eliminated the saturated fat. It only takes 15 minutes to make and keeps for 3 days so it's perfect for a healthy snack in a pinch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tequila Guacamole

Margarita lovers will go crazy for this twist on classic guacamole. Spiking your guacamole with tequila adds an extra layer of flavor and blends deliciously with the fresh lime juice and jalapeño. This guacamole is for grown-ups only, but you can omit the tequila if you're serving to kids.
By Sarah Epperson

Spicy Tomato Dip

Serve this slow-cooker tomato dip warm with assorted vegetable dippers or toasted baguette slices.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Hot Artichoke Dip

Our healthier version of the cocktail party favorite loads up on artichokes and plenty of Parmesan cheese, garlic and lemon zest for flavor. Who says healthier can't taste better?
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Skinny Guacamole

This delicious guacamole recipe replaces half the amount of high-calorie avocado in a traditional guacamole recipe with a stealth, low-calorie vegetable--zucchini--to cut 100 calories and 6 grams of fat so we can eat more guacamole with fewer calories. We use the microwave to cook the zucchini until it's very tender, but you can steam it on the stovetop if you prefer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Middle Eastern Zucchini Dip

This creamy and tangy Middle Eastern zucchini dip recipe, also known as Koosa Ma Laban, is best served with baked pita chips or crunchy vegetables.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegan Queso

Blended cashews make for a creamy and dairy-free cheese dip. Serve with tortilla chips and veggies for an easy and healthy vegan appetizer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Traditional Greek Tahini Dip

Super creamy with the nutty flavor of sesame seeds, this homemade tahini sauce recipe is a popular way to begin a meal in Cyprus. Serve with crudités and pita.
By Jen Rose Smith

Ratatouille Dip

Ratatouille is normally served as a main dish but here it's served with pita chips and enjoyed as an appetizer. It's made in the slow cooker so if you're serving it at a party just leave it in the cooker on warm while your guests dig in!
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Spinach-Roasted Red Pepper Dip

When it comes to sensible party fare, it's hard to beat this tempting dip that's loaded with spinach, sweet peppers, and yogurt.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Zesty Bean Dip & Chips

Stirring salsa into versatile canned refried beans makes a quick and healthy bean dip. It also works well as a sandwich spread with your favorite vegetables and a sprinkle of cheese.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen
