Deviled Eggs Recipes

Find healthy, delicious deviled eggs recipes including low-fat and avocado deviled eggs. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Soy Sauce Eggs

2
Try this salty-sweet hard-boiled egg recipe as a swap for deviled eggs at your next party or as a midday snack. Or serve on top of your next ramen noodle bowl.
By Kathy Gunst

Classic Deviled Eggs

We love the taste of dill relish in the filling of this deviled egg recipe, but if you like a sweeter deviled egg‚ opt for sweet relish instead. Our secret to healthy, creamy deviled eggs with fewer calories is to swap out half the full-fat mayo for nonfat Greek yogurt.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Easter Deviled Eggs

This easy deviled egg recipe is perfect for your Easter brunch spread--and a great use for all those extra hard-boiled eggs you decorated. Our classic take on deviled eggs calls for just five ingredients (and you probably already have most of them in your pantry). Make the recipe your own by dialing the hot sauce up or down and choosing dill or sweet pickle relish. Fresh chives add a pop of springtime color and a bright flavor.
By Hilary Meyer

Deviled Eggs with Crabmeat

Jessica B. Harris looks to the Creole cooking traditions of the Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe for these deviled eggs, adding crab meat to the filling. Harris calls this recipe a winner and the only problem is keeping them from disappearing from the table too quickly.
By Jessica B. Harris

Pimiento Cheese Deviled Eggs

Looking for a seriously crowd-pleasing appetizer? Your search ends here with our easy deviled eggs recipe that celebrates the classic Southern spread.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Chickpea Deviled Eggs

Chickpeas and greek yogurt create a perfectly creamy filling for these tasty deviled eggs.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Deviled Eggs 5 Ways
Pumped-up flavors and healthy swaps give these deviled egg recipes a modern edge.
How to Make Healthier Deviled Eggs
Our recipe replaces some of the egg yolks with nonfat cottage cheese—keeping the filling velvety and rich while reducing some of the fat.
Guacamole-Stuffed Eggs
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com