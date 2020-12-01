Crab Appetizer Recipes

Hot Crab Dip
This creamy, cheesy dip was inspired by the beloved Chinese American restaurant appetizer crab rangoon. We opted for lump crab instead of imitation, which adds a hint of sweetness, and jalapeño gives it a touch of heat. We suggest you scoop it up with wonton chips for the complete experience, but tortilla chips and crudités are also delicious with it.
Speedy Crab Cakes
Shallow-fry these easy crab cakes on the stovetop to get the perfect crisp crust without the greasy mess of deep-frying. Serve these cakes with Citrus-Arugula Salad (see associated recipe).
Crab-Stuffed Mushrooms
This crab-stuffed mushroom recipe is perfect for Christmas, New Year's Eve and other holiday parties or any other time you need a quick and easy appetizer. The filling is light and fresh thanks to hearts of palm, a tender vegetable with a mild flavor (similar to artichokes) that doesn't mask the rich, sweet flavor of fresh crabmeat.
Crab-Artichoke Dip
This hot crab-artichoke dip is baked and served right in the skillet. Tangy artichoke hearts team up with sweet crab bound by mild cream cheese and gooey mozzarella. Kale adds color and texture to this party favorite.
Crab Wontons with Brie
In this riff on crab Rangoon, we bake the stuffed wonton instead of frying to lighten things up. Preheating the pan and coating the bites with cooking spray ensures they still get crispy.
Air-Fryer Crab Rangoon
This air-fryer crab Rangoon recipe is a breeze to make. A simple filling of crab and cream cheese is encased in crispy wonton wrappers. We dip this easy appetizer in an orange-scented sweet-and-savory dipping sauce, but any store-bought sauce, from sweet chili to duck sauce, will work well too.
Crab Cake Burgers
These burgers have a true crab flavor that isn't masked by fillers or strong seasoning. Serve on a bun with tartar sauce or with a lemon-juice-dressed salad of greens, sprouts and sliced peaches. This recipe works best with convenient pasteurized crabmeat, usually found in the refrigerated case near the fish counter. If you prefer lump crabmeat, cut it into small, uniform pieces.
Air-Fryer Crab Cakes
These air-fryer crab cakes have a crispy crust with a savory crab-filled center flavored with fresh basil and tarragon. A dollop of sour cream and a squeeze of fresh lemon juice brighten the flavors.
Deviled Eggs with Crabmeat
Jessica B. Harris looks to the Creole cooking traditions of the Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe for these deviled eggs, adding crab meat to the filling. Harris calls this recipe a winner and the only problem is keeping them from disappearing from the table too quickly.