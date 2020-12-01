Canapé Recipes

Find healthy, delicious canapé recipes including shrimp and vegetarian canapé. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Smoked Tuna Spread Canapés

Need an appetizer for your next cocktail party? Look no further than these easy canapés. A blend of smoked tuna and seasoned cream cheese is stacked with crisp cucumber slices atop crunchy almond crackers in an appetizer that your guests will be reaching for first.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Smoked Whitefish Salad

1
Serve this chunky smoked whitefish salad from chef Judi Barsness on toasted crusty bread, on crackers or mounded over a bed of salad greens.
By Betsy Andrews

Tomato-Cheddar Cheese Toast

2
A perfect soup pairing or an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe features fresh tomatoes, salty Cheddar cheese and cracked pepper atop slices of crusty bread
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Mini Sandwiches with Fig & Brie

1
Turn the basics of a cheese board into adorable mini grilled cheese sandwiches for a satisfying appetizer.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toasts

2
They would have been canapés back in 1979--today they're trendy avocado toasts. Let your guests creatively customize their nibbles by setting out an array of garnishes for this healthy appetizer.
By Katie Webster

Caramelized Onion & Goat Cheese Toast

3
Sweet caramelized onions and creamy goat cheese team up in this easy yet elegant dish that makes a great appetizer or side with soup or salad.
By Carolyn Casner

Avocado & Salsa Cracker

Avocado and salsa team up for a zesty Southwest-inspired topping on a whole grain crispbread. This snack is packed with fiber, veggies, and healthy fats, and it takes just minutes to put together.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Radish Tea Sandwiches with Creamy Dill Spread

In this radish tea sandwich recipe with a creamy dill spread, the delicate tea sandwiches are served open-face to show off the pretty sliced radishes on top.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Squash & Goat Cheese Toasts

While we won't go so far as to call these goat cheese toasts the New Tomato Sandwich, they are a solid alternative. And just like that summertime classic, they're no-cook and use up a prolific garden vegetable.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Canapés with Peach, Sage & Prosciutto

2
There are endless ways to change up these canapés--plums and tarragon, cherries and mint, apricots and chervil. Mix 6 ounces of softened goat cheese with 1 tablespoon honey if you can't find honey chèvre.
By Stacey Ballis

Smoked Salmon Cheese Toast

Perfect with soup or as an easy snack, this healthy cheese toast recipe pairs reduced-fat cream cheese (Neufchâtel), smoked salmon and dill on top of crusty bread.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Rosemary-Goat Cheese Toast

3
Crusty bread is topped with a touch of creamy goat cheese, fragrant rosemary and a drizzle of sweet honey in this healthy toast recipe that makes a perfect soup pairing or an easy snack.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

6 Ricotta Toast Recipes That Are Perfect for Any Time of Day
Tell avocado toast to step aside—there's a new open-face sandwich in town.
Lemon Ricotta Cheese Toast
Creamy ricotta and lemon zest lend bright flavor to this healthy cheese toast recipe, for a perfect soup pairing or easy snack.
Goat Cheese Crostini with Mushrooms & Brown Butter
Ricotta Cheese Toast
Chile-Spiced Delicata Squash Crostini

This healthy appetizer has a kick of heat thanks to dried chiles, while pancetta and vinegar brighten up the caramelized squash topping.

© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com