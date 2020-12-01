Healthy Tuna Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tuna salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Mediterranean Tuna-Spinach Salad

This tuna salad recipe gets an upgrade with olives, feta and a tahini dressing. Served over baby spinach, this is the perfect easy and light lunch or dinner salad.
By Sara Haas, R.D.N., L.D.N.

Tuna & White Bean Salad

12
The time-honored Italian pairing of canned tuna and cannellini beans makes a super-simple, satisfying lunch. Serve over salad greens, on grilled whole-wheat country bread or tucked in a whole-wheat pita pocket.
By Ruth Cousineau

Tuna, White Bean & Dill Salad

Take canned tuna to new heights by adding cannellini beans, red onion and dill, tossing it in a lemon-pepper-Dijon dressing and serving it over a spinach salad with canned beets.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Melts with Roasted Bell Peppers

Making your own roasted red peppers is so simple, plus it cuts down on the sodium compared to jarred peppers—giving you more room to add other flavorful ingredients, like mustard, without making the dish too salty.
By Joy Howard

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad

Packed with protein and fiber, this tuna and bean salad is ready in a flash. For an extra kick, add a pinch of crushed red pepper or cayenne.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Mason Jar Power Salad with Chickpeas & Tuna

This power salad will keep you fueled for hours, thanks to 26 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber. Tossing the dressing and kale, and then letting it stand in the jar, softens it enough so you don't need to massage or cook it to make it tender.
By Katie Webster

Tuna Salad Spread

This healthy twist on tuna salad uses avocado and Greek yogurt in place of mayonnaise. Serve it on cucumber slices, butter lettuce leaves or whole-grain crackers.
By Lauren Lastowka

Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad

This delicious pasta salad recipe is made with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and chunk light tuna, which is lower in mercury than white albacore tuna. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving. If you're looking for an environmentally sustainable canned tuna option, check the label--tuna that was caught by troll or pole-and-line is considered the best choice, according to Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program. Or look for the blue Certified Sustainable Seafood label from the Marine Stewardship Council.
By Stacy Fraser

Tuscan-Style Tuna Salad

This streamlined version of a northern Italian idea is perfect for a summer evening: no-fuss, no-cook and big taste. You can even make it ahead and store it, covered, in the refrigerator for several days. If you do, use it as a wrap filling for the next day's lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Crunchy Confetti Tuna Salad

The herb-infused dressing in this healthy tuna salad recipe calls for equal parts Greek yogurt and low-fat mayo to keep it light. Lots of fresh veggies, including bell pepper, carrot, radishes and celery, also give boosts of flavor, color and nutrients. Serve on lettuce leaves, over a green salad or as an open-face sandwich on whole-grain toast.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Sesame Tuna Salad

Toasted sesame oil transforms a humble staple like canned tuna into an elegant supper. We love the crunch of napa cabbage in this salad, but romaine lettuce would also work if you happen to have that on hand.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Catchall Lunch Salad

This easy salad is great for using up any small amounts of leftover canned foods and produce you have on hand.
By Patsy Jamieson

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
Tuna Salad Crackers

A fun twist on a tuna salad sandwich. This Tuna Salad & Crackers recipe uses wheat crackers instead of bread!
Tuna Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes with Arugula

Tuna & Bean Salad in Pita Pockets

Mediterranean Tuna Antipasto Salad for Two

Artichoke & Ripe Olive Tuna Salad

Hanoi-Style Tuna Patty Salad

This tuna-patty-topped salad, featuring rice noodles, fresh herbs and lots of fresh vegetables, deliciously exemplifies the Vietnamese approach to healthy eating.

Walnut, Dill & Tuna Salad

Looking for a new way to dress up your tuna salad routine? Try antioxidant-rich walnuts and fresh dill. Make it a meal: Serve over baby arugula and tomato slices with a slice of whole-grain bread.
By Ruth Cousineau

Mexican Tuna Salad

South-of-the-border seasonings spice up a basic tuna salad. Serve over lettuce or try as an appetizer dip with baked corn chips.
By Ruth Cousineau

Orange, Watercress & Tuna Salad

This vibrant salad recipe contrasts flavor, texture and color--the velvety tuna steak is matched with crisp, peppery watercress and the floral tart-sweetness of blood oranges and aniseed. Blood oranges make the dish especially pretty--they're available December through March. If you can't find them, use any oranges that look good.
By Lori Longbotham

Fresh Tuna Salad with Tropical Fruits

Colorful and sweet tropical fruit contrasts with slightly bitter salad greens and meaty tuna steak in this healthy main-dish salad recipe. Good-quality tuna is key to the success of this fish recipe. The secret to buying fresh fish is to ask to smell it: the tuna should smell briny, clean and fresh, like the ocean on a spring morning, not like the tidal flats on a hot summer afternoon. Do not use fresh pineapple juice, which has an enzyme that “cooks” the fish as it marinates.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Warm Tuna Salad Niçoise

With the increasing popularity and availability of fresh tuna, it makes sense to update the classic Mediterranean salad Niçoise with fresh fish rather than canned.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Grilled Tuna, Orange & Jicama Salad with Red Onion Dressing

This dinner salad is anything but ordinary! Crunchy jicama, sweet oranges, grilled tuna and a Mexican-inspired dressing combine to really fire up your taste buds.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Tuna Salad Pockets

Tuna salad served with pita bread halves has a zesty vinaigrette dressing, capers for flavor, and almonds for crunch. Your delicious lunch is ready in just a few minutes.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna-Nectarine Salad with Bread Toasts

This easy to make, refreshing salad is perfect for a hot summer day.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Warm Salad of Thyme-Crusted Tuna & Arugula

This quick dinner salad would also be great with seared salmon, scallops or shrimp.
By Eric Ripert
