Healthy Tomato Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious tomato salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad with Balsamic Dressing

This Greek-inspired tomato salad is packed with fresh veggies and flavor boosting ingredients, like balsamic vinegar, kalamata olives and crumbled feta cheese. This delicious salad takes just 15 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Preserved Lemon

1
In this cucumber and tomato salad recipe, preserved lemon adds a tangy, salty bite. Serve this healthy salad as an accompaniment to dishes like grilled lamb or chicken or as a side on a bed of finely julienned purple kale, lightly dressed with more olive oil and lemon juice. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods stores. Or, to make your own, see our Preserved Lemons recipe.
By Romney Steele

Tomato-Basil Zoodle Salad

4
Spiralized zucchini noodles make the perfect base for this colorful and flavorful salad--think pasta salad without all the carbs! It comes together quickly for a light lunch or easy side. Add grilled chicken, shrimp or chickpeas to make a heartier meal.
By Devon O'Brien

Summer Tomato, Onion & Cucumber Salad

10
Fresh wedges of tomato, thinly sliced onion and sliced cucumber dressed simply with vinegar and oil makes the most simple salad possible--think of it as the Southern counterpart to the classic Italian tomato-and-mozzarella salad. It is best enjoyed at the height of summer, when tomatoes and cucumbers are fresh from the garden.
By Virginia Willis

Hasselback Tomato Caprese Salad

3
Use the hasselback technique to upgrade plain caprese salad with this fun twist! Cutting partially into the whole tomato creates openings to layer in fresh mozzarella cheese, basil and a balsamic drizzle for tons of flavor in this unique vegetable side dish recipe.
By Carolyn Casner

Tomato & Fennel Salad

3
We like to use heirloom tomatoes in this simple salad. They're at their peak during the summer months and worth seeking out at your local grocery store or farmers' market. Which varieties you choose is up to you--any will work well here.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Marinated Cherry Tomato Salad

1
In this easy cherry tomato salad, the fresh herbs and bright dressing highlight the natural sweetness of the summery tomatoes. Elevate the look of this easy salad by using multicolored tomatoes if you can find them.
By Julia Levy

Shrimp Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

3
Hollowed-out tomatoes were the secret to elegant lunches in the '50s--and they deserve a comeback today. Look for bright red, aromatic tomatoes without any mushy spots or discolorations. You can also stuff these tomatoes with Bacony Barley Salad with Marinated Shrimp or Curried Tofu Salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken, Pepper & Tomato Balsamic Salad

Classic tomato-balsamic salad gets an upgrade with the addition of satisfying chicken and crunchy bell peppers. This fresh salad is full of flavor—and veggies—and makes for a satisfying lunch or dinner. This delicious salad takes just 15 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Chicken, Charred Tomato & Broccoli Salad

6
This simple but substantial main-course salad gets its goodness from smoky skillet-blackened tomatoes and a dressing prepared right in the pan--maximizing all the flavor from the tomatoes.
By Susan Herr

Spanish-Inspired Tomato Salad

1
This simple salad, topped with crunchy garlicky breadcrumbs, is the perfect vehicle to showcase a unique, colorful mix of tomatoes--any size, shape or color will be delicious. While sherry vinegar adds a special touch, red-wine vinegar works too.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes & Burrata

For a gorgeous take on a classic caprese, make this healthy salad recipe with heirloom tomatoes in various colors, shapes and sizes. Swapping regular mozzarella for creamy burrata makes this summer salad even more special--but it's still incredibly easy to make.
By Carolyn Casner
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

21 Cucumber & Tomato Salads
Make a crunchy and delicious salad with these recipes starring cucumbers and tomatoes. The dynamic duo of summer's best produce creates a fresh salad that would be the perfect side dish for any backyard gathering. Recipes like Cucumber, Tomato & Feta Salad and Creamy Cucumber, Radish & Tomato Chopped Salad are bright, healthy and a tasty way to highlight fresh produce.
20 Tomato Salads in 15 Minutes or Less
Make a seasonal and fresh side with these tomato salad recipes. These salads take just 15 minutes or less of active cooking time so you can have a tasty salad in no time. Some recipes call for long marinating times, but that just gives the tomatoes enough time to soak up the delicious dressings. Recipes like Heirloom Tomato Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette and Ginger-Tomato Salad are healthy, bright and the perfect use of this summer produce.
27 Fresh Tomato Salads You'll Want to Make This Summer
Anchovy & Cherry Tomato Salad
3
Tomato, Tuna & Tarragon Salad
Fresh Tomato & Plum Kimchi with Nori Sesame Salt
2
Tuna Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes with Arugula

The tuna in this great-looking stuffed tomato recipe isn't your typical mayo-based affair. The sherry vinaigrette does double duty: it adds fresh flavor to the tuna filling and also dresses the baby arugula and white bean salad.

All Healthy Tomato Salad Recipes

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Tomato Vinaigrette

3
For this fast salad recipe, we top summer's ripest tomatoes with a bold tomato-based dressing for good measure. Serve as a light lunch with whole-grain toast or pair with grilled steak and chicken for dinner.
By Julia Clancy

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Fried Capers

2
Pairing juicy, sweet summer tomatoes with the salty crunch of fried capers and a mustardy vinaigrette creates the most mouthwatering heirloom tomato salad recipe we've ever had.
By Danielle Centoni

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Tuna, seafood or tofu salad would be a tasty filling for plum tomatoes as well.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Melon, Tomato & Onion Salad with Goat Cheese

1
In this beautiful riff on the traditional tomato, mozzarella and basil salad, sweet melon slices are layered with tomato and cucumber and topped with crumbled goat cheese, crisp onion and fresh basil. Any variety of pale green- or orange-fleshed melon will work well in this melon, tomato and onion salad. Compose the salad on a large platter for a crowd or make it more elegant by assembling it on individual plates. Either way it'll look gorgeous.
By Marie Simmons

Basic Tomato & Balsamic Salad

It doesn't take much to create a delicious tomato salad. Here we pair juicy grape tomatoes with sliced onion, fresh basil and balsamic vinegar for a flavorful side dish. Once you've mastered this basic tomato salad recipe, you can try adding in extra ingredients to amp up the flavor even more. Think olives, feta cheese, beans or other herbs. While you can certainly eat this tasty salad right away, the flavor gets even more delicious if you let this it sit in the fridge overnight.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Chickpea & Tomato Balsamic Salad

This easy tomato salad recipe gets a satisfying upgrade from chickpeas, which deliver both protein and fiber. The chickpeas quickly turn this simple side into a healthy lunch or dinner, perfect any time of the year. This delicious salad takes just 10 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Marinated Vegetable Salad

Serving this salad combo at room temperature helps the full flavor of the veggies come through.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Bean & Tomato Salad with Honey Vinaigrette

4
This beautiful salad combines fresh tomatoes, green beans, red onions and dried heirloom beans. Recently harvested beans (and thus freshly dried) cook more quickly than the kind you buy year-round at the market. In the latter part of the summer, farmers' markets begin to sell a fresh crop of heirloom varieties that would be perfect for this salad.
By Molly Stevens

Bitter Greens Salad with Soppressata & Pecorino

This bitter green salad turns the bland lunch salad on its head with its Mediterranean flair. Quickly charring radicchio and toasting dried oregano adds complex flavor, and slightly spicy soppressata pairs especially well with the sweetness of marinated cherry peppers. Pecorino Romano has a tangier, saltier taste than Parmesan, so just a bit provides the salad with plenty of nutty, sharp flavor. This salad can easily be made into a main course or served as a substantial side dish.
By Adam Dolge

Quinoa-Herb Tomato & Balsamic Salad

In this easy tomato salad recipe, we add a healthy kick of protein and fiber in the form of quinoa. This whole grain helps make this veggie-packed salad more satisfying, which makes it the perfect thing to pack up for lunch or serve as a dinner side. This delicious salad takes just 10 minutes to make and while you could eat it right away, it tastes even better the longer it sits, so plan to leave at least an hour of marinating time before serving.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Spicy Tomato & Seaweed Salad

Adjust the heat in this spicy tomato salad by using a milder pepper or just using a little less of a hot one. Sesame oil, tamari and seaweed add lots of umami and nutty flavor to a fresh tomato.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Bread & Tomato Salad

5
When it's too hot to cook, just step outside and gather tomatoes and basil from your garden, cut up some day-old country bread and make this flavorful, easy salad, our take on the classic Italian bread salad known as panzanella.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chopped Tomato Salad

This ultra-simple preparation screams for ripe, juicy, in-season tomatoes. It's worth splurging on the best you can buy, or if you're lucky, pick them out of your own garden.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spiced-Yogurt Tomato Salad & Naan

Here we make a creamy tomato salad perfect for scooping up and eating with your favorite naan, or any flatbread you have on hand will do.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Tomato Salad with Tarragon Pesto & Pumpernickel Croutons

With this easy tomato salad, more is more--so if you want, go wild with an outrageous selection of tomatoes. Look for big gnarly tomatoes, plum-shaped varieties, smooth or peach-fuzzed skins, zebra stripes, not to mention the miniatures at the summer farmers' market. All the visual variation means you'll get a range of flavors as well.
By Nora Singley

Sliced Tomato Salad

Anchovies--you either love them or hate them. If you fall into the former camp you'll be fighting for the little fillets on this salad. If not, leave them off and you still get a lovely oregano-flecked sliced tomato salad--the essence of summer.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Ginger-Tomato Salad

Make this vegetable side dish in less than 30 minutes, using only five ingredients. Cover and refrigerate, then serve the diabetic-friendly salad at a cookout or party.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Team Colors Tomato-Pepper Salad

Bell peppers come in a variety of colors including yellow, green, orange, red, and purple. To create eye-catching contrast, mix and match the hues of the peppers you use in this chilled salad rather than just using one color.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Charred Corn & Pepper Salsa

The roasted pepper and corn salsa that tops this gorgeous tomato salad has a kick from the tart sherry vinegar and moderately spicy and fruity Aleppo pepper. Red-wine vinegar and ground ancho chile are good alternatives. Grill some chicken, fish or other protein along with the corn for an easy summer dinner.
By Charlie Foster

Feta, Corn & Chicken Salad with Smoky Tomato Dressing

This hearty chicken salad recipe is full of grilled sweet corn, scallions, salty feta, escarole, pine nuts and spicy chicken. Smoked paprika gives the tomato dressing a bacon-like flavor.
By Carolyn Malcoun
Advertisement
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com