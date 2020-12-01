Healthy Rice Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious rice salad recipes including lentil, wild and cold rice salad. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Crispy Fish Taco Bowls

4
The adobo sauce in a can of chipotles lends earthy heat to the crema that tops these bowls. Don't toss out the unused peppers! Freeze them in an airtight container and pull them out to add to sauces, marinades or chili.
By Adam Dolge

Vegetarian Taco Salad

31
Nobody will miss the meat in this colorful, zesty vegetarian taco salad. The rice and bean mixture can be made ahead and the salad quickly assembled at mealtime. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Spring Roll Salad

8
All the tastes, color and fun of a spring roll without all the work! This healthy salad recipe is bursting with the colors of rainbow from generous amounts of fresh vegetables, shrimp and whole grains all topped with a peanut dressing for the ultimate satisfying salad.
By Devon O'Brien

Kale Salad with Beets & Wild Rice

3
Beets and kale, speckled with chewy wild rice and crunchy sunflower seeds, make a satisfying, colorful dinner salad. The beets are nicest when they are sliced paper thin. Use a mandoline or vegetable slicer, if you have one.
By Carolyn Casner

Watermelon Poke Bowl

This vegetarian poke bowl swaps out fish for watermelon that soaks up a savory marinade of tamari, garlic and ginger. Black rice adds texture, crispy cucumber and edamame round out the bowl, and a spicy mayo drizzle ties it all together.
By Adam Dolge

Rice & Lentil Salad

9
A simple dressing of sherry vinegar, Dijon mustard and paprika flavors this rice and lentil salad. It's a great way to use up leftovers.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cherry, Wild Rice & Quinoa Salad

6
This whole-grain wild rice and quinoa salad recipe is perfect for toting to summer potlucks. It features sweet cherries, crunchy celery, nutty aged goat cheese and toasted pecans. If you can find red quinoa, it's particularly pretty.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Forbidden Rice & White Kimchi Steak Salad

1
This steak salad doesn't feature a typical dressing, but tangy kimchi, savory pan-fried shallots and lemon juice pack it with flavor. Forbidden rice helps add more color and nutrition to this tangy dish.
By Anthony Myint

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad with Wild Rice

This fresh take on chicken salad features a creamy yogurt-balsamic dressing and plenty of fresh herbs. It's a great option for leftover cooked chicken.
By Lauren Grant

Grilled Corn Salad with Black Beans & Rice

3
Southwestern flavors star in this potluck-perfect salad.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Wild Rice Salad with Arugula Pesto

Here, fresh arugula is whirred into a peppery pesto for dressing this wild rice salad featuring cherry tomatoes, crumbled feta and toasted pine nuts.
By Pooja Makhijani

Tofu, Snow Pea & Carrot Wild Rice Salad

1
Sesame oil and nori (dried seaweed) give this healthy grain-salad recipe Asian flair. Serve as a vegetarian main dish or as a side for grilled shrimp or baked chicken.
By Carolyn Malcoun
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

Apple, Pork & Wild Rice Salad
This easy apple and pork salad uses up the leftovers from two separate recipes--Maple-Mustard Pork and Wild Rice Pilaf--for a fast and easy lunch or dinner. Since it's served cold, it's especially good for packing up for work lunches. The simple cider vinegar and honey dressing would be nice on any grain salad.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com