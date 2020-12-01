Healthy Pasta Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious pasta salad recipes including tortellini salad, Greek pasta salad and low-calorie pasta salad. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Greek Pasta Salad

5
This quick, healthy Greek pasta salad recipe is tossed with all the elements of a Greek salad--plus chickpeas for added protein. This pasta salad holds well in the refrigerator or a cooler and tastes even better as the pasta absorbs the tomato-infused vinaigrette. Serve with pita chips.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Broccoli, Ham & Pasta Salad

5
A great make-ahead entree, this lightened-up pasta salad is loaded with broccoli and peppers. Smoky ham and sweet raisins give it plenty of punch. Enjoy the leftovers for a fuss-free lunch. Recipe by Nancy Baggett for EatingWell.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Vegetable & Tuna Pasta Salad

5
This delicious pasta salad recipe is made with zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, arugula and chunk light tuna, which is lower in mercury than white albacore tuna. For the best flavor, combine the pasta salad with the dressing about 1 hour before serving. If you're looking for an environmentally sustainable canned tuna option, check the label--tuna that was caught by troll or pole-and-line is considered the best choice, according to Monterey Bay Aquarium's Seafood Watch Program. Or look for the blue Certified Sustainable Seafood label from the Marine Stewardship Council.
By Stacy Fraser

Pasta Salad with Black Beans & Avocado Dressing

9
Everyone will love this pasta salad recipe that's packed with tomatoes, corn and black beans. We lighten up the creamy dressing with avocado for a healthier version of a picnic favorite.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad

6
This crowd-pleasing pasta salad is potluck-perfect for barbecue season.
By Patsy Jamieson

Chicken Macaroni Salad

This crowd-pleasing chicken macaroni salad is chock-full of crisp fresh veggies. Mayo and Greek yogurt meld together to create a smooth and creamy dressing. The peas add a pop of sweetness and balance to this easy salad that's perfect for barbecues and potlucks.
By Laura Kanya

Ensalada de Coditos Dominicana (Dominican Macaroni Salad)

A colorful and hearty summer salad, ensalada de coditos can be customized with ingredients like peas, tuna or ham. This vegetarian version features raw vegetables for added flavor and crunch, and makes for the perfect side to your main dish.
By Wendy Lopez

Chicken with Spinach & Tomato Orzo Salad

10
Baked chicken breasts cook in the oven while you mix together a Mediterranean-inspired salad--packed with veggies, whole-wheat orzo and an easy homemade vinaigrette--for a weekend-worthy dinner on the table in under an hour. The leftovers from this healthy 400-calorie meal make a delicious packable lunch for the next day.
By Carolyn Casner

Mediterranean Pasta Salad

2
You might not think to use hummus as a pasta sauce, but the creamy dip makes the perfect backdrop to the bold flavors of this healthy Mediterranean-inspired pasta salad.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Creamy Tomato, Cucumber & Feta Pasta Salad

Enjoy this veggie-packed pasta salad at your next picnic or backyard get-together. Cucumbers and fennel provide crunch to contrast the creamy feta and Kalamata olives. A tangy herb-buttermilk dressing completes the dish.
By Sophie Johnson

Cucumber Pasta Salad

2
This light and tangy cucumber pasta salad is fresh and bright. The orecchiette pasta holds the dressing for flavor in every bite, but you can use another small pasta shape if you like. This easy salad is perfect for a warm day or to serve as a lunch dish for company! For a fruitier flavor, try apple-cider vinegar in place of white distilled vinegar.
By Sarah Epperson

Chicken Caprese Pasta Salad Bowls

2
Pasta salad is a classic summer side dish, but adding protein (leftover grilled chicken is perfect here) and extra greens makes it a super-satisfying lunch. We use baby spinach, but arugula or baby kale works too. Top with a bright and tangy basil vinaigrette just before serving. The great news is that these easy meal-prep lunches take just 20 minutes to prepare--that's 4 days of lunches in less than 30 minutes.
By Carolyn A Hodges, RD
Inspiration and Ideas

How to Make Healthier Pasta Salad
EatingWell's Jessie Price shows you how to make a pasta salad recipe with healthy substitutes for mayonnaise.
How to Make Mexican Pasta Salad
A quick homemade avocado dressing pulls together the Mexican flavors in this healthy pasta salad recipe.
Download a FREE Pasta Salad Cookbook!
10 Vegetarian Pasta Salads Ready in 25 Minutes
16 Pasta Salads You'll Want to Make All Summer Long
Easy Tomato & Balsamic Pasta Salad
Mediterranean Broccoli Pasta Salad
5

We've loaded this healthy pasta salad with vegetables and flavors of the Mediterranean. Sun-dried tomatoes and a touch of lemon zest jazz up the dressing, while tender-crisp broccoli florets cook alongside the pasta, making assembly (and cleanup!) a breeze.

All Healthy Pasta Salad Recipes

Dill-Pickle Pasta Salad with Creamy Dill Dressing

1
If you're a fan of pickles, this easy pasta salad will easily become your go-to. If you want to give it some extra kick, an additional teaspoon or two of hot sauce will do the trick. Pair it with anything hot off the grill or pack it up for a picnic. It can also easily translate from a side dish to an entree by adding a can of flaked tuna or shredded chicken.
By Carolyn Casner

Pesto Pasta Salad

2
A creamy pesto sauce turns this simple pasta salad into a delightful dinner. Adding broccoli to the pasta cooking water just before the pasta is done is a convenient way to briefly cook it so that it turns a vivid shade of green and softens slightly.
By Carolyn Casner

Lemony Pasta Salad

This bright, lemony pasta salad is quick to make and perfect for summer. The tomatoes, arugula, sun-dried tomatoes and red peppers add a variety of textures and flavors. This easy salad holds up well in the fridge, making it a go-to for your next picnic or potluck.
By Amanda Stanfield

Lemon Shrimp & Orzo Salad

1
Consider making a double batch of this easy pasta salad--it's delicious the next day. The orzo will absorb the dressing as it sits, so add a little more olive oil and lemon juice if you'd like.
By Adam Dolge

Caprese Pasta Salad

This light and fresh caprese pasta salad is brought together with a bright and tangy dressing, with fresh mozzarella pearls adding creaminess to every bite.
By Pam Lolley

Artichoke, Chickpea & Mozzarella Pasta Salad

This healthy pasta salad draws inspiration from a traditional antipasto platter. Artichoke hearts and pepperoncini add briny flavor, while fresh mozzarella lends a creamy note. Serve this pasta salad at your next dinner party or backyard get-together.
By Sophie Johnson

Cold Noodle Salad

1
This cold noodle salad with peanut butter, snow pea pods, chicken, and bell pepper is easy to make ahead and pack for lunch.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Tuna Macaroni Salad

This simple tuna and macaroni salad is easy to pack and enjoy for work or school. The celery and bell pepper add a refreshing crisp crunch while the dressing, packed with flavor from dill, Dijon and lemon juice, complements the tuna.
By Jasmine Smith

Caprese Pasta Salad with Salami

Tomatoes—both cherry and heirloom—are the star of the show in this pasta salad. This easy summer dinner includes salami for its rich savory flavor, but you can skip it or sub in white beans to make this dish vegetarian. Recipe adapted from Tomato Love by Joy Howard.
By Joy Howard

Pasta, Tuna & Roasted Pepper Salad

4
The secret to this delicious pasta salad is a creamy low-fat dressing made with bottled roasted red peppers. If you have cooked chicken on hand, you can substitute it for the tuna.
By Ruth Cousineau

Macaroni Salad with Creamy Avocado Dressing

1
Give classic pasta salad a fresher, more flavorful spin. This fast pasta dish calls for avocado to replace some of the mayonnaise, which makes it extra creamy. Whole-wheat elbow macaroni and fresh vegetables lighten up this healthy pasta salad that you'll be making all summer long.
By Carolyn Casner

Greek Tortellini Salad

4
Fresh cheese tortellini and classic Greek salad ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion come together for a fast side dish that's perfect for potlucks, picnics and other casual gatherings.
By Carolyn Casner

Orzo Salad with Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Feta & Olives

This Greek-inspired orzo salad has just the right amount of tartness from red-wine vinegar and just a hint of sweetness. Fresh veggies give it crunch and texture.
By Pam Lolley

Pasta Salad with Vinaigrette Lunchbox

1
Pasta salad is a great take-along lunch with tons of opportunity to make it your own. Want to make it vegetarian? Pack olives in place of salami. Don't love peppers? Try tomatoes instead! Be sure that you pack at least one container big enough to hold everything together once it's mixed (about 1 1/2 cups).
By Hilary Meyer

Orzo Salad with Chickpeas & Artichoke Hearts

5
This hearty orzo salad features feta, lemon and dill, three ingredients often found in Greek cuisine. Enjoy for lunch or dinner.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Pasta Salad with Arugula-Lemon Pesto

1
If you want proof that school gardens help create sophisticated and adventurous eaters, look no further. Just say "arugula-lemon pesto" to yourself and marvel that the origin of this pasta salad recipe is a cookbook that is an offshoot of school garden programs in Vermont. Recipe adapted from VT Feed.
By Adapted by EatingWell Test Kitchen

Southern Macaroni Salad

1
Bring this quintessential Southern macaroni salad, made with whole-wheat macaroni, celery, peas and ham, to your next picnic or barbecue. It's the perfect salad to feed a crowd!
By Pam Lolley

Whole-Wheat Orzo & Tuna Salad with Broccoli

This pasta- and tuna-salad mashup gets a boost of color and texture from broccoli. Plenty of Kalamata olives add a briny bite. Be sure to monitor the pasta-cooking carefully, as orzo can go from al dente to mush in a minute. If in doubt, drain it a little early--it'll soften further in the lemon dressing.
By Liana Krissoff

Creamy Sun-Dried Tomato, Tuna & Pea Pasta Salad

Serve this healthy pasta salad at your next barbecue or backyard get-together. A garlicky buttermilk dressing adds creaminess, while sun-dried tomatoes provide a nice chewiness. Look for sun-dried tomatoes that are not packed in oil.
By Sophie Johnson

Spinach & Dill Pasta Salad

Edamame gives this veggie-packed vegan pasta salad a bit of feel-full protein. Serve topped with extra freshly ground pepper, if desired.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Vegan Macaroni Salad

3
You don't have to be vegan to enjoy this vegan macaroni salad! The colorful array of veggies give it texture and flavor and help make it lighter than traditional pasta salads. It's perfect to bring along to your next picnic or potluck.
By Pam Lolley

Whole-Grain Orzo & Grilled Vegetable Salad

1
This lovely Mediterranean orzo salad is rich with basil, grilled vegetables and tender fresh mozzarella cheese. The combination of vegetables, vinaigrette and fresh basil is a perfect base for the orzo and the cheese.
By Cooking Light

Noodle Salad with Tofu

We've kept it simple with just rice noodles in this healthy vegan noodle salad recipe, but if you want to go wild, use wheat noodles, glass noodles or even your favorite spiralized veggie noodles.
By Kate Leahy

Make-Ahead Chicken Pasta Salad

1
Need something to bring to a party or backyard barbecue? This make-ahead chicken pasta salad recipe is classic and completely adaptable-you can swap in whatever veggies, herbs or cheese you like.
By Cooking Light
