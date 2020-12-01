Healthy Egg Salad Recipes

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps
We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad.
Tuna Salad with Egg
This simple tuna salad with egg has a clean and balanced flavor. The capers and lemon bring acidity to help everything come together and chopped arugula adds a peppery kick. Enjoy it with greens or on a slice of your favorite whole-grain bread.
Egg Salad & Watercress Tea Sandwiches
Peppery watercress adds zest to classic egg salad in these easy tea sandwiches. Enjoy as a quick appetizer or brunch option.
Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich
When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.
Veggie Egg Salad
Crunchy carrot, cucumber and scallions are a colorful addition to this vegetarian egg salad recipe. Pack it with some crunchy crackers and tomatoes for a healthy, light lunch.
Egg Salad & Avocado Toasts with Capers
This creamy egg salad gets a briny boost of flavor from capers and nice crunch from yellow bell pepper and celery.
Deviled-Egg Macaroni Salad
This pasta salad looks like the classic picnic side, but in one bite you'll know it's special. It holds all the incredible flavors of deviled eggs and is creamy too, thanks to mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs. For the best texture, don't make this more than a few hours before you plan to eat it.
Egg Salad
Try this easy egg salad on your favorite multigrain bread or on top of lightly dressed salad greens.
Open-Face Egg Salad Sandwich
This egg salad recipe is spiked with dill and lemon zest. Crisp pancetta adds texture and flavor. If you don't want to go with the pancetta, try a few capers sprinkled on top instead.
Egg Salad Lunchbox
Enjoy hard-boiled eggs on their own or chopped up and mixed with creamy dressing and some veggies thrown in for good measure. Dip a whole-wheat cracker into the mix or assemble an egg salad sandwich when you're ready to eat (last-minute assembly keeps the bread from getting soggy). If you're making lunch the night before, sprinkling the apple slices with a little cinnamon will add flavor and help mask any unsightly browning.
Avocado Egg Salad
This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread or inside a tender lettuce leaf. Avocados brown quickly, so plan on making it no more than two hours before you plan to serve it.
Air-Fryer Wasabi Egg Salad Wraps
Wasabi sauce adds heat to this flavorful egg salad recipe, while cucumber provides a welcome crunch. We serve this egg salad in lettuce leaves, but you could also spread it on whole-wheat bread or stuff it in a pita for a healthy lunch.