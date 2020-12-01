Healthy Egg Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious egg salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Egg Salad Lettuce Wraps

3
We love the retro vibe of these egg salad lettuce wraps. Iceberg lettuce makes a perfect low-carb swap for bread to serve the egg salad.
By Katie Webster

Tuna Salad with Egg

1
This simple tuna salad with egg has a clean and balanced flavor. The capers and lemon bring acidity to help everything come together and chopped arugula adds a peppery kick. Enjoy it with greens or on a slice of your favorite whole-grain bread.
By Karen Rankin

Egg Salad & Watercress Tea Sandwiches

Peppery watercress adds zest to classic egg salad in these easy tea sandwiches. Enjoy as a quick appetizer or brunch option.
By Carolyn Casner

Egg Salad English-Muffin Sandwich

When you boil eggs ahead of time, it's easy to create a lickety-split and delightful lunchtime egg salad. And using the flavorful leafy carrot tops in it is like getting herbs for free.
By Jackie Newgent, RDN, CDCES

Veggie Egg Salad

6
Crunchy carrot, cucumber and scallions are a colorful addition to this vegetarian egg salad recipe. Pack it with some crunchy crackers and tomatoes for a healthy, light lunch.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Egg Salad & Avocado Toasts with Capers

This creamy egg salad gets a briny boost of flavor from capers and nice crunch from yellow bell pepper and celery.
By Adam Dolge

Deviled-Egg Macaroni Salad

1
This pasta salad looks like the classic picnic side, but in one bite you'll know it's special. It holds all the incredible flavors of deviled eggs and is creamy too, thanks to mashed avocado and hard-boiled eggs. For the best texture, don't make this more than a few hours before you plan to eat it.
By Adam Hickman

Egg Salad

3
Try this easy egg salad on your favorite multigrain bread or on top of lightly dressed salad greens.
By Stacy Fraser

Open-Face Egg Salad Sandwich

1
This egg salad recipe is spiked with dill and lemon zest. Crisp pancetta adds texture and flavor. If you don't want to go with the pancetta, try a few capers sprinkled on top instead.
By Kathy Gunst

Egg Salad Lunchbox

Enjoy hard-boiled eggs on their own or chopped up and mixed with creamy dressing and some veggies thrown in for good measure. Dip a whole-wheat cracker into the mix or assemble an egg salad sandwich when you're ready to eat (last-minute assembly keeps the bread from getting soggy). If you're making lunch the night before, sprinkling the apple slices with a little cinnamon will add flavor and help mask any unsightly browning.
By Hilary Meyer

Avocado Egg Salad

3
This quick recipe takes classic egg salad to the next level with the addition of creamy avocado. Serve it on a piece of toasted whole-grain bread or inside a tender lettuce leaf. Avocados brown quickly, so plan on making it no more than two hours before you plan to serve it.
By Julia Levy

Air-Fryer Wasabi Egg Salad Wraps

2
Wasabi sauce adds heat to this flavorful egg salad recipe, while cucumber provides a welcome crunch. We serve this egg salad in lettuce leaves, but you could also spread it on whole-wheat bread or stuff it in a pita for a healthy lunch.
By Caitlyn Diimig, RD
Advertisement

Inspiration and Ideas

The Best Egg Salad Recipe for Sandwiches
2
This delicious egg salad recipe is the perfect choice for sandwiches, wraps and more. The filling spread can be made ahead of time, which makes this recipe great for meal prep. Creamy, crunchy and satisfying, this easy egg salad recipe has it all. Celery hearts, which are the inner ribs of celery, are more tender than stalks and add a mildly salty and briny flavor. Learn how to make hard-boiled eggs at home, or buy ready-to-eat ones from the store. Serve this egg salad on top of a bed of greens, sandwich it between slices of whole-wheat bread or pair it with carrot and celery sticks.
© Copyright EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com