Healthy Edamame Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious edamame salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Most Popular

Green Salad with Edamame & Beets

This big salad is a feast for the eyes and an everyday way to incorporate nutrient-rich beets and plant-based protein from edamame (green soybeans). If you're not a fan of cilantro, mix in freshly chopped basil or dill instead.
By Katie Webster

Greek Salad with Edamame

Edamame adds protein to the classic Greek salad: romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, feta and olives. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with dried oregano or za'atar.
By Carolyn Malcoun

Kale & Avocado Salad with Blueberries & Edamame

Bursting with nutrient-rich produce, this California-inspired salad is a delicious and satisfying way to get your vitamins. We love the unique combination of blueberries, edamame, and goat cheese.
By Lauren Grant

Super-Green Edamame Salad

Avocado, fresh chives and spinach are blended right into the creamy, bright-green dressing in this healthy edamame salad recipe. Pink beans are popular in the Caribbean, but you can substitute pinto beans or light red kidney beans if you can't find them.
By Katie Webster

Edamame & Chicken Greek Salad

This healthy dinner salad recipe with cucumber, feta, basil and olives has edamame added for extra protein. Serve with toasted pita brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with oregano.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Cabbage, Tofu & Edamame Salad

Craving crunch? Bite into this salad loaded with crisp red cabbage, edamame, bamboo shoots, and chow mein noodles. This salad is slightly sweetened with baked tofu, mandarin oranges and sesame vinaigrette.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Mediterranean Edamame Toss

Enjoy a superfood lunch with this light and fresh soybean-and-quinoa salad.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Watermelon Poke Bowl

This vegetarian poke bowl swaps out fish for watermelon that soaks up a savory marinade of tamari, garlic and ginger. Black rice adds texture, crispy cucumber and edamame round out the bowl, and a spicy mayo drizzle ties it all together.
By Adam Dolge
