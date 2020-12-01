Healthy Crab Salad Recipes

Find healthy, delicious crab salad recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Staff Picks

Crab Louie Salad

At the Bayside Cafe in Morro Bay, California, this classic West Coast salad is made with Dungeness crab caught in the coastal waters. Lump crabmeat is a good substitute.
By Betsy Andrews

Crab Salad

This fresh and clean crab salad sits on top of crunchy romaine lettuce with extra crunch coming from bell pepper and celery. The sweet crab is laced with a creamy dressing (thanks to Greek-style yogurt and mayo) with just a hint of Old Bay seasoning. Lemon and herbs bring it all together and brighten everything up.
By Karen Rankin

Shrimp & Crab Salad

Think of this shrimp-and-crab salad as a lightened-up version of a classic seafood salad. It has crunch from celery plus a hint of Old Bay seasoning. Serve it in a lettuce cup or in a bun, or enjoy it on its own.
By Liv Dansky

Crab & Apple Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette

The rich, nutty flavor of brown butter complements the delicate, briny crab in this recipe from The Dabney.
By Jeremiah Langhorne

Deviled Eggs with Crabmeat

Jessica B. Harris looks to the Creole cooking traditions of the Caribbean Island of Guadeloupe for these deviled eggs, adding crab meat to the filling. Harris calls this recipe a winner and the only problem is keeping them from disappearing from the table too quickly.
By Jessica B. Harris
