Healthy Coleslaw Recipes

Find healthy, delicious coleslaw recipes including Mexican coleslaw, low-calorie coleslaw and coleslaw dressing. Healthier recipes, from the food and nutrition experts at EatingWell.

Simple Cabbage Salad

Cabbage maintains a nice crunch when it's tossed with an easy dressing in this simple cabbage salad recipe. This easy salad is perfect for fall when cabbage is at its sweetest.
By Karen Rankin

Purple Power Slaw with Sesame-Ginger Vinaigrette

Combining a trio of purple vegetables--cabbage, carrots and daikon--makes for a stunning slaw recipe. It would be equally delicious tossed with a classic creamy dressing.
By Becky Duffett

Vinaigrette Coleslaw

If you prefer, make this salad with broccoli slaw mix instead of the coleslaw mix.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Cilantro-Lime Green Cabbage Slaw

Green cabbage and carrots are transformed by a bright citrusy dressing made with olive oil, maple syrup, lime and cilantro. Serve this easy slaw alongside grilled chicken or fish.
By Wendy Lopez

Easy Pineapple Coleslaw

This easy pineapple coleslaw is a fresh take on the traditional coleslaw recipe—it contains those familiar savory flavors plus a touch of sweetness thanks to the pineapple. If you prefer a more tart-tasting slaw, feel free to add an additional tablespoon of lemon juice. This recipe is part of our Juneteenth Family Cookout Menu.
By Andrea Mathis, M.A., RDN, LD

Tea-Leaf Salad

Traditionally, the star of this famous Burmese salad, laphet, is made by fermenting just-picked tea leaves for several months underground. While laphet is starting to be imported, it is still hard to find. This version, using readily available green tea, offers a quick alternative. Mix the salad at the table so everyone can appreciate the diversity of ingredients--from crunchy to savory--that make it so special.
By Kate Leahy

Spicy Cabbage Slaw

Sliced radishes add a peppery kick to this 10-minute slaw, which can serve as both a side and a topping for sandwiches.
By Laura Marzen, RD, LD

Jessica's Coleslaw

Culinary historian and cookbook author Jessica B. Harris shares this classic coleslaw recipe, made with green and red cabbage, cider vinegar and a splash of tangy buttermilk. A bit of sugar balances the vinegar's acid, but adjust the sweetness to your preference. Serve it with fried fish, sandwiches, burgers or any other picnic or BBQ fare.
By Jessica B. Harris

Kohlrabi Slaw with Fennel & Apple

Crunchy, tart and sweet come together in one easy salad. Serve this kohlrabi slaw with grilled pork chops or on a chicken sandwich.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Crunchy Bok Choy Slaw

A versatile side dish to go with grilled meats or poultry. Crispy, crunchy and thoroughly delicious.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

Chicken Katsu with Creamy Slaw

This crispy Japanese chicken recipe comes complete with a creamy warm slaw on the side. Serve with steamed brown rice or buckwheat soba noodles to round out the meal. We like to use chicken cutlets made with dark-meat chicken thighs--they have more than twice the immune-boosting zinc of white-meat chicken breasts.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD

Asian Beef and Cabbage Salad

Using ready-made slaw mix in this Asian-inspired salad cuts down on prep time. And because it uses lean ground beef, this main dish is full of iron and B-vitamins.
By Diabetic Living Magazine
Cabbage Slaw
Sour Apple Slaw
Vinegary Coleslaw
Mexican Coleslaw
Enjoy this crunchy, refreshing alternative to mayonnaise-based coleslaw on a taco or on the side.

Snap Pea & Radish Slaw

This pretty slaw recipe is a celebration of spring produce. The celery seed in the recipe is inspired by traditional Texas-style coleslaw, while the snap peas and radishes stand in for cabbage. Serve this healthy side dish with grilled or roasted chicken and new potato salad for a fresh dinner.
By Paula Forbes

Chipotle Coleslaw

Serve this slightly spicy slaw as a side—or topping—on taco night.
By Patsy Jamieson

Backyard Coleslaw

Instead of a heavy creamy dressing, this refreshing coleslaw is dressed with a light caraway-flavored vinaigrette. The pretty crinkled leaves of Savoy cabbage have a nutty flavor, making this slaw especially flavorful.

Warm Cabbage-Apple Slaw

This warm apple and cabbage slaw gets bright flavor from apple-cider vinegar and a salty, savory punch from bacon. Try this easy side dish with chicken kebabs for a quick and healthy dinner.
By Diabetic Living Magazine

Lemony Brussels Sprout Slaw

This Brussels sprout slaw is the perfect complement to any dish. The bright lemon dressing adds acidity and freshness, while nuts and dried fruit add texture.
By Virginia Willis

BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich with Coleslaw

This eastern North Carolina-style chicken barbecue recipe is vinegar-based, a far cry from the sweet tomato-heavy sauces from the western part of the state. Double the recipe to make a big batch, perfect for game-day parties and potlucks.
By EatingWell Test Kitchen

White Bean Spread with Veggie Slaw

Turn canned beans into a quick and healthy lunch with this easy gluten-free recipe. Use your favorite salad dressing, such as an Italian or French vinaigrette, as a convenient way to add flavor to the mashed beans. Top the gluten-free crackers and bean spread with any combination of shredded raw vegetables you have on hand.
By Sara Haas, RDN

Pastrami-Spiced Beef with Sauerkraut-Broccoli Slaw

Pre-prepped veggies and sauerkraut are the secret to making this healthy dinner recipe super-fast. Find broccoli slaw mix in most supermarkets near the other coleslaw mixes, and refrigerated fresh sauerkraut near the hot dogs. If you have the time and want to make your own broccoli slaw, shred broccoli stems through the large holes of a box grater.
By Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
